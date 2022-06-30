Culture and Community
Cultura y comunidad
Culture and Community
By Sherry Mazzocchi
A new exhibit, “Art as Solidarity,” is located at three of Washington Heights’ major cultural institutions. In keeping with its all-inclusive theme, the exhibit is free and largely outdoors.
The solidarity series was six years in the making, said artist Andrea Arroyo, who added that the events of the past several years have not been conducive to feelings of unity and harmony. “I really wanted to do a public art exhibition,” she said. “We need to get back to a sense of hope and creating empathy.”
Manhattan Times readers may recognize the world-famous artist’s work, as it often graces the publication’s pages. In addition to creating her own work, Arroyo has long cultivated an active arts community uptown. She curates large group shows for Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) and leads seminars on how artists can access funding.
Arroyo’s style is instantly recognizable. She was a dancer before becoming a painter, and so her figures are usually suspended in air, flying or gliding across canvases. One of the more striking images in the show is of a dancer. Immigrant Pride features a young woman with a crown of flowers in her hair, dressed in a traditional costume. As she holds up the wide circle of her skirt, it reveals the New York City skyline, reminding us that we are, after all, a city of immigrants.
Arroyo admits that Immigrant Pride is a bit of a self-portrait. “I bring my own culture,” said Arroyo, who is originally from Mexico, “but I am also so proud of my adoptive homeland.”
“It can be challenging at times to be an immigrant, but we bring such joy. New immigrants bring such energy and such incredible resilience,” she said. “People are strong.”
Immigration is a major theme in Arroyo’s work. In one work, people flee across the canvas to outstretched, welcoming arms. In one of the rare black-and-white works in the show, a brick wall topped with barbed wire has a heart-shaped hole, with hands on each side, reaching for a friendly embrace.
Nature is personified throughout her work. In one piece, a flaming yellow sun cradles bright flowers like a baby. In a kind of magical reverse photosynthesis, the flowers shoot out rainbows as birds float about. In another, semi-automatic weapons are planted, muzzle down, in the ground serving as floral containers. I Have a Dream is an idea that takes root in the earth, spreading its message across the planet.
Arroyo’s art is light-hearted, but also arresting for its beauty and simplicity of statement. Her work is rich in color, with spare, elegant lines and images designed for the heart and the head. It pares away all but the essentials.
“You know, I don’t do straight lines,” she said. “It’s just the softness of the lines; it’s very healing for me and also just makes me appreciate the moment, to be in the present moment.”
When dealing with issues like immigration, gun violence, the loss of human rights, Arroyo contemplates how to make it less traumatizing. “That makes me work through my own fears. And I hope that’s helpful for everyone as well.”
Some would argue that Arroyo’s work seeks to prompt more love and respect for nature, that it propels the viewer to imagine if we were more open and accepting, a more beautiful and loving world would hold us in its embrace.
It may seem simplistic, but the opposite plays out all over the globe. Arroyo’s work arguably reminds us that the planet provides for us, that kindness is still a virtue, and that art has the power to change hearts and minds.
“Art as Solidarity” is on display until the end of July at the Morris-Jumel Mansion and outdoors at The Hispanic Society Museum and Library and at the United Palace Theater. A companion book for the exhibit is also available. For more information, please visit andreaarroyo.com.
Cultura y comunidad
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Una nueva exposición, “El arte como solidaridad”, se encuentra en tres de las principales instituciones culturales de Washington Heights. En línea con su tema inclusivo, la exposición es gratuita y en gran parte al aire libre.
La serie de solidaridad se ha estado gestando durante seis años, dijo la artista Andrea Arroyo, quien añadió que los acontecimientos de los últimos años no han propiciado sentimientos de solidaridad. “Tenía muchas ganas de hacer una exposición de arte público”, dijo. “Tenemos que recuperar el sentido de la esperanza y crear empatía”.
Es posible que los lectores del Manhattan Times reconozcan la obra de esta artista de fama mundial, ya que a menudo adorna la portada de las páginas de esta publicación. Además de crear su propia obra, Arroyo lleva mucho tiempo cultivando la comunidad artística del Alto Manhattan. Es curadora de grandes exposiciones colectivas para la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés) y dirige seminarios en los que enseña a los artistas a conseguir financiación.
El estilo de Arroyo es reconocible al instante. Fue bailarina antes de convertirse en pintora, por lo que sus figuras suelen estar suspendidas en el aire, volando o deslizándose por los lienzos. Una de las imágenes más llamativas de la exposición es la de una bailarina. Immigrant Pride presenta a una joven con una corona de flores en el pelo, vestida con un traje tradicional. Al levantar el amplio círculo de su falda, se ve el horizonte de la ciudad de Nueva York, recordándonos que, al fin y al cabo, somos una ciudad de inmigrantes.
Arroyo admite que Immigrant Pride es un poco un autorretrato. “Aporto mi propia cultura”, dice la artista originaria de México, “pero también estoy muy orgullosa de mi patria adoptiva”.
“A veces puede ser un reto ser inmigrante, pero aportamos tanta alegría. Los nuevos inmigrantes aportan una energía y una resistencia increíbles”, dijo. “La gente es fuerte”.
La inmigración ha sido durante mucho tiempo un tema importante en la obra de Arroyo. En una pieza, la gente huye a través del lienzo hacia unos brazos extendidos y acogedores. En una de las escasas obras en blanco y negro de la exposición, una pared de ladrillos coronada con alambre de púas tiene un agujero en forma de corazón, con manos a cada lado, buscando un abrazo amistoso.
La naturaleza está personificada. En una de las obras, un sol amarillo ardiente acuna flores brillantes como si fueran un bebé. En una especie de fotosíntesis inversa mágica, las flores desprenden arco iris mientras los pájaros flotan. En otra, las armas semiautomáticas están plantadas, con el cañón hacia abajo, en el suelo y sirven de contenedores florales. I Have a Dream es una idea que echa raíces en la tierra, difundiendo su mensaje por todo el planeta.
El arte de Arroyo es desenfadado, pero también llama la atención por su belleza y su sencillez. Su obra es rica en color, con líneas sobrias y elegantes e imágenes diseñadas para el corazón y la cabeza. Se desprende de todo, excepto de lo esencial.
“No hago líneas rectas”, dice. “Es la suavidad de las líneas; es muy curativo para mí y también me hace apreciar el momento, estar en el momento presente”.
Al tratar temas como la inmigración, la violencia con armas de fuego o la pérdida de derechos humanos, Arroyo contempla cómo hacerlos menos traumáticos. “Eso me hace trabajar con mis propios miedos. Y espero que eso también sea útil para todos”.
Algunos dirán que la obra de Arroyo busca suscitar más amor y respeto por la naturaleza, que impulsa al espectador a imaginar que, si fuéramos más abiertos y aceptantes, un mundo más bello y amoroso nos acogería en su seno.
Puede parecer simplista, pero lo contrario ocurre en todo el mundo. Podría decirse que la obra de Arroyo nos recuerda que el planeta nos mantiene, que la bondad sigue siendo una virtud y que el arte tiene el poder de cambiar los corazones y las mentes.
“Art as Solidarity” está en exhibición hasta finales de julio en la Mansión Morris Jumel y al aire libre en el Museo y Biblioteca de la Sociedad Hispánica y en el Teatro United Palace. También está disponible un libro que acompaña a la exposición. Para más información, por favor visite andreaarroyo.com