Culture and Community

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The visual artist’s background in dance figures largely in her artwork. A new exhibit, “Art as Solidarity,” is located at three of Washington Heights’ major cultural institutions. In keeping with its all-inclusive theme, the exhibit is free and largely outdoors.

The solidarity series was six years in the making, said artist Andrea Arroyo, who added that the events of the past several years have not been conducive to feelings of unity and harmony. “I really wanted to do a public art exhibition,” she said. “We need to get back to a sense of hope and creating empathy.”

Manhattan Times readers may recognize the world-famous artist’s work, as it often graces the publication’s pages. In addition to creating her own work, Arroyo has long cultivated an active arts community uptown. She curates large group shows for Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) and leads seminars on how artists can access funding.

“I don’t do straight lines,” says Andrea Arroyo. Arroyo’s style is instantly recognizable. She was a dancer before becoming a painter, and so her figures are usually suspended in air, flying or gliding across canvases. One of the more striking images in the show is of a dancer. Immigrant Pride features a young woman with a crown of flowers in her hair, dressed in a traditional costume. As she holds up the wide circle of her skirt, it reveals the New York City skyline, reminding us that we are, after all, a city of immigrants.

Arroyo admits that Immigrant Pride is a bit of a self-portrait. “I bring my own culture,” said Arroyo, who is originally from Mexico, “but I am also so proud of my adoptive homeland.”

“It can be challenging at times to be an immigrant, but we bring such joy. New immigrants bring such energy and such incredible resilience,” she said. “People are strong.”

The new series can be found at three sites, including outdoors at The Hispanic Society. Immigration is a major theme in Arroyo’s work. In one work, people flee across the canvas to outstretched, welcoming arms. In one of the rare black-and-white works in the show, a brick wall topped with barbed wire has a heart-shaped hole, with hands on each side, reaching for a friendly embrace.

Nature is personified throughout her work. In one piece, a flaming yellow sun cradles bright flowers like a baby. In a kind of magical reverse photosynthesis, the flowers shoot out rainbows as birds float about. In another, semi-automatic weapons are planted, muzzle down, in the ground serving as floral containers. I Have a Dream is an idea that takes root in the earth, spreading its message across the planet.

Arroyo often focuses nature. Arroyo’s art is light-hearted, but also arresting for its beauty and simplicity of statement. Her work is rich in color, with spare, elegant lines and images designed for the heart and the head. It pares away all but the essentials.

“You know, I don’t do straight lines,” she said. “It’s just the softness of the lines; it’s very healing for me and also just makes me appreciate the moment, to be in the present moment.”

When dealing with issues like immigration, gun violence, the loss of human rights, Arroyo contemplates how to make it less traumatizing. “That makes me work through my own fears. And I hope that’s helpful for everyone as well.”

Migration is a common theme; this piece can be viewed at the United Palace. Some would argue that Arroyo’s work seeks to prompt more love and respect for nature, that it propels the viewer to imagine if we were more open and accepting, a more beautiful and loving world would hold us in its embrace.

It may seem simplistic, but the opposite plays out all over the globe. Arroyo’s work arguably reminds us that the planet provides for us, that kindness is still a virtue, and that art has the power to change hearts and minds.