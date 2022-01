“Crushing”

Friends mourn slain police officer Jason Rivera

By Gregg McQueen

“He was really always smiling,” said teacher Anthony Voulgarides of his former student Jason Rivera (right).

Long before he became an officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD), Jason Rivera was intently focused on helping those around him.

An Inwood resident, the 22-year-old Rivera was one of two NYPD officers killed after being shot in Harlem on January 21.

“He always had a sense of community betterment,” said Anthony Voulgarides, who taught Rivera as a high schooler at Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS).

In ninth grade, Rivera was part of a WHEELS student group that applied for and won a $5,000 philanthropic grant on behalf of the Safe Passage Project, a nonprofit that provides free lawyers to immigrant children facing deportation. The grant allowed Safe Passage Project to hold screenings at the school to pinpoint students that needed legal help to stay in the country.

Rivera, 22, was killed after being shot in Harlem on January 21.

“Even at that young age, Jason had a way of being aware of his surroundings, being aware of his community, and of others in need,” Voulgarides said. “Helping immigrant students get legal assistance is a mature cause for a ninth grader to pursue.”

The son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Rivera grew up in Inwood and joined the police force in 2020. He wanted to become a cop ever since he was a kid, his friends remembered.

A memorial has been growing outside of the Rivera family home in Inwood.

“He used to talk about it all the time. I used to say to him, ‘are you sure you want to do that?’ It is dangerous. But it was all he wanted,” said friend William Pérez, who worked with Rivera at Inwood Pharmacy prior to his joining the police academy.

“He couldn’t wait to join,” Pérez said.

Rivera was well-liked by pharmacy customers and would sometimes purchase food to give to homeless people he noticed outside of the store.

“He was more than a co-worker to me, more than a friend. He was like a brother to me,” said Pérez. “I miss him coming to my place and playing video games, He was a champ at Madden NFL.”

“He was a very positive influence on other kids,” said Dr. teacher Dr. Jared Fox; Rivera is seen here at a school march.

Pérez recalled Rivera as being generous with his time when it came to employee picnics.

“He would be the first one to help you set up. And the last one to leave after things were cleaned up. That’s the kind of guy he was,” Pérez said. “The past few days, you’ve read all these wonderful things about Jason, and all of it is completely true. He was special.”

In a letter to his commanding officer written while at the police academy, Rivera said he was driven to become a cop, in part, to help better relations between police and community members.

“I remember one day when I witnessed my brother being stopped and frisked,” wrote Rivera, who said he observed tensions between police and uptown residents

“I was too young to know that during that time, the NYPD was pulling over and frisking people at a high rate,” Rivera wrote. “As time went on, I saw the NYPD pushing hard on changing the relationship between the police and the community. “This is when I realized I wanted to be part of the men in blue, to better the relationship between the community and the police.”



Photo: Cristóbal Vivar Outside the 32nd precinct.Photo: Cristóbal Vivar

On the evening of January 21, Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a domestic dispute with her son.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers were ambushed by suspect Lawshawn McNeil, who began firing shots as they approached a bedroom where McNeil was, police officials said.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie cop in training under Mora, shot McNeil as he tried to flee the scene, police said. McNeil died from his wounds on January 24.

“Jason did all the things we ask of our school community,” said Voulgarides.

Mora, who was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, died on January 25.

“Wilbert is three times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a tweet.

Since January 1, five NYPD officers have been shot.

“Violence won’t divide us. It will unite us,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a vigil outside of the 32nd Precinct, where Rivera and Mora were assigned. On Monday, Adams unveiled a comprehensive plan to combat gun violence in the city.

After learning of Rivera’s death, Voulgarides immediately began sifting through memories of the officer’s time at WHEELS, he said.

Rivera (in orange shirt) as a 9th grader at WHEELS with part of the team that helped earn grant for Safe Passage Project.

“One thing that struck me is that in every photo, Jason has a smile on his face,” Voulgarides said. “Not because he was posing, because he was really always smiling.”

Rivera graduated from the school in 2017 and was involved in numerous activities, including the basketball team.

Among the items Voulgarides came cross is a personal statement Rivera wrote while a high school senior:

“I sometimes sit in my room alone and just think to myself that life is not easy. Sometimes you are thrown a ball, and you have to learn how to dodge that ball. You can either stay hurt from the ball thrown at you, or you can work hard and heal again.”

Now, those who knew Rivera are the ones learning how to heal.

Rivera (center) celebrates the award.

“The loss of Jason, it’s so crushing,” said Dr. Jared Fox, an Environmental Science teacher at WHEELS. “He was a very positive influence on other kids here. His huge smile was indelible, and his overall spirit was something that was very memorable to people at our school.”

Rivera’s death was particularly painful, Fox said, because the young officer had achieved his lifelong dream, but his chosen profession led to his life being tragically cut short.

“As teachers, we’re always encouraging our students to follow their dreams and pursue their goals,” Fox said. “Jason was someone who actually achieved that and represented everything a teacher could hope for.”



Photo: Cristóbal Vivar In remembrance.Photo: Cristóbal Vivar

Fox said the school planned to hold a memorial to honor Rivera, open to families and staff only. In addition, State Senator Robert Jackson’s office will invite WHEELS families to join Jackson’s task force on gun violence.

“Jason did all the things we ask of our school community,” said Voulgarides. “We ask people to have integrity, compassion — he had all those things, all the time.”

The funeral for police officer Jason Rivera will be held on Fri., Jan. 28 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 9 a.m.

A viewing will be held at the cathedral on January 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.