Critical Capacity

Help, ASAP

Animal Care Centers (ACC) of New York is the city’s only open admissions animal shelter system.

It is presently caring for at least 450 cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs at its three shelters in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island. That number means the organization is at “critical capacity,” and that all cages are occupied. Crates are being set up outside adoption areas, including in office spaces.

In response, Best Friends Animal Society in New York, a national animal welfare organization, has provided ACC a $10,000 grant to help pay for rescue groups with space to pull cats out of the shelter into their own programs.

The aim is to free up crucial space in ACC.

Best Friends, which is committed to ending the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, has also pulled cats from ACC into its program and plans to move more next week.

Moreover, every New Yorker who has space in their home (no matter how small) is encouraged to support ACC during this time by permanently or temporarily welcoming in a cat from them or Best Friends.

Adoption and foster programs drastically minimize the amount of time animals spend in shelters. For more information, please visit bestfriends.org/new-york-city.

Anyone looking still to surrender an animal can still receive assistance including with veterinary care, pet food and supplies, behavior training/counseling and assistance with housing issues.

To utilize any of those resources, email CommunityPets@nycacc.org. Those who’ve exhausted all possible options and still need to surrender your cat, should call 212.788.4000.