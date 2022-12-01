Crisp Comfort
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Creamy Herbed Mushrooms
When the weather turns cold, dig into this comforting meal of juicy chicken thighs, earthy mushrooms and an herb-infused cream sauce enriched with chicken demi-glace. A cast-iron pot is best because it heats evenly and retains heat well, producing wonderfully crisp skin on the chicken. Use whatever combination of wild and cultivated mushrooms you’d like for this recipe. If the mushrooms are less than 2 inches wide, you can leave some whole, rather than slice them. Serve this hearty dish with mashed potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the luscious sauce.
Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen | https://bit.ly/3XJXksr
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 6 to 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, about 2 lb. (1 kg) total
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 Tbs. unsalted butter
- 2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 lb. (750 g) wild and/or cultivated mushrooms, such as chanterelle, shiitake and cremini, stemmed and sliced
- 3 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 Tbs. minced fresh rosemary, plus 3 rosemary sprigs
- 1 Tbs. minced fresh thyme, plus 3 thyme sprigs
- 1 Tbs. minced fresh sage, plus 5 whole sage leaves
- 1 cup (8 fl. oz./250 ml) dry Champagne or white wine
- 1 1/2 cups (12 fl. oz./375 ml) heavy cream
- 1 Tbs. chicken demi-glace
Directions:
- Let the chicken stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat an oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season generously with salt and pepper.
- In a 3 1/2-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat, melt the butter with the olive oil, swirling to combine. When they are almost smoking, add half of the chicken thighs, skin side down, and cook until the skin is deep golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Turn the chicken and cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat to brown the remaining chicken and transfer to the plate.
- Add the mushrooms, shallots and minced rosemary, thyme and sage to the pot. Cook over medium-high heat, tossing frequently with tongs, until the mushrooms are browned and softened, about 4 minutes.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper, then transfer to a bowl.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the Champagne to the pot, stirring to scrape up any browned bits.
- Whisk in the cream and demi-glace and bring to a vigorous simmer, then cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the mushroom mixture, then nestle the chicken in the mushrooms, keeping the skin uncovered. Arrange the rosemary sprigs, thyme sprigs and sage leaves around the chicken and in the sauce.
- Transfer to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh, away from the bone, registers 165°F (74°C), 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately. Serves 4 to 6.
Confort crujiente
Receta: muslos crujientes de pollo con setas cremosas a las hierbas
Cuando el tiempo se vuelva frío, disfrute de este reconfortante plato de jugosos muslos de pollo, setas terrosas y una salsa de crema con hierbas enriquecida con demi-glace de pollo. Una olla de hierro fundido es lo mejor porque se calienta uniformemente y retiene bien el calor, produciendo una piel maravillosamente crujiente en el pollo. Utilice cualquier combinación de setas silvestres y cultivadas que desee para esta receta. Si los champiñones tienen menos de 5 cm de ancho, puede dejar algunos enteros, en lugar de cortarlos en rodajas. Sirva este plato abundante con puré de patatas o pan crujiente para absorber la deliciosa salsa.
Fuente: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen | https://bit.ly/3XJXksr
Tiempo de preparación: 25 minutos
Tiempo de cocción: 35 minutos
Porciones: de 4 a 6
Ingredientes:
- De 6 a 8 muslos de pollo con hueso y piel, aproximadamente 1 kg en total
- Sal Kosher y pimienta recién molida
- 2 cucharadas de mantequilla sin sal
- 2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva extra virgen
- 750 g de setas silvestres y/o cultivadas, como rebozuelos, shiitake y cremini, sin tallo y en rodajas
- 3 chalotes, peladosy cortadosen rodajas finas
- 1 cucharada de romero fresco picado, más 3 ramitas
- 1 cucharada de tomillo fresco picado, más 3 ramitas
- 1 cucharada de salvia fresca picada, más 5 hojas enteras
- 1 taza (8 fl. oz./250 ml) de champán seco o vino blanco
- 1 1/2 tazas (12 fl. oz./375 ml) de nata espesa
- 1 cucharada de demi-glace de pollo
Instrucciones:
- Dejar reposar el pollo a temperatura ambiente durante 30 minutos. Precalentar elhorno a 350°F (180°C).
- Seque el pollo con toallas de papel y sazone generosamente con sal y pimienta.
- En un horno holandés de 3 1/2 cuartos de galón a fuego medio-alto, derrita la mantequilla con el aceite de oliva, removiendo para combinar. Cuando esté casi humeante, añada la mitad de los muslos de pollo, con la piel hacia abajo, y cocine hasta que la piel esté dorada y crujiente, de 3 a 4 minutos.
- Dar la vuelta al pollo y cocinar hasta que se dore por el otro lado, unos 2 minutos. Pasar a un plato grande. Repetir para dorar el resto del pollo y transferirlo al plato.
- Añadir a la olla los champiñones, loschalotes y el romero, el tomillo y la salvia picados. Cocinar a fuego medio-alto, removiendo frecuentemente con unas pinzas, hasta que las setas se doren y ablanden, unos 4 minutos.
- Sazonar al gusto con sal y pimienta, y pasar a un bol.
- Reduzca el fuego a medio y añada el champán a la olla, revolviendo para raspar los trozos dorados.
- Añada la nata y el demi-glace y llévelo a fuego lento, luego cocine, removiendo de vez en cuando, hasta que espese ligeramente, unos 5 minutos.
- Añada la mezcla de setas y, a continuación, coloque el pollo en las setas, manteniendo la piel al descubierto. Coloquelas ramitas de romero, las de tomillo y las hojas de salvia alrededor del pollo y en la salsa.
- Lleve al horno y asehasta que un termómetro de lectura instantánea insertado en la parte más gruesa de un muslo, lejos del hueso, registre 165°F (74°C), de 10 a 15 minutos. Sirva inmediatamente. Rinde de 4 a 6 personas.