Crisp Comfort

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Creamy Herbed Mushrooms

When the weather turns cold, dig into this comforting meal of juicy chicken thighs, earthy mushrooms and an herb-infused cream sauce enriched with chicken demi-glace. A cast-iron pot is best because it heats evenly and retains heat well, producing wonderfully crisp skin on the chicken. Use whatever combination of wild and cultivated mushrooms you’d like for this recipe. If the mushrooms are less than 2 inches wide, you can leave some whole, rather than slice them. Serve this hearty dish with mashed potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the luscious sauce.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen | https://bit.ly/3XJXksr

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

6 to 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, about 2 lb. (1 kg) total

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 lb. (750 g) wild and/or cultivated mushrooms, such as chanterelle, shiitake and cremini, stemmed and sliced

3 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

1 Tbs. minced fresh rosemary, plus 3 rosemary sprigs

1 Tbs. minced fresh thyme, plus 3 thyme sprigs

1 Tbs. minced fresh sage, plus 5 whole sage leaves

1 cup (8 fl. oz./250 ml) dry Champagne or white wine

1 1/2 cups (12 fl. oz./375 ml) heavy cream

1 Tbs. chicken demi-glace

Directions: