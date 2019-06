“Criminalization kills my community”

Bill unveiled to decriminalize sex work

By Gregg McQueen

Cecilia Gentili wants this dream to come true.

A former sex worker, Gentili spent time at Rikers Island after a prostitution bust and wants to prevent the same from happening to anyone else.

“It’s not an experience I would wish on an enemy, not even my worst enemy,” remarked Gentili.

She is now working to advance legislation that she calls “a dream come true” for sex workers, who are often are sent to Rikers Island after an arrest.

If passed, the bill introduced by lawmakers would make New York the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize sex work.

The legislation would repeal current statutes so that consenting adults who trade sex, support sex working peers, or patronize adult sex workers will not be criminalized. It would also allow sex workers who were previously arrested to apply to have their criminal records wiped clean.

Gentili, who is now a member of advocacy group Decrim NY, said keeping sex work illegal is ruining lives.

“Criminalization of sex work kills my community. Criminalization of sex work stains our records so that we cannot access employment otherwise,” Gentili said.

The bill upholds laws concerning human trafficking, rape, assault, battery, exploitation of minors, coercion, and sexual harassment.

“It would [still] hold accountable people who physically assault or economically exploit people in the sex trade, especially minors,” Gentili said.

Known as the Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act, the legislation was announced at a press conference in Manhattan on June 10, which was attended by members of the state legislature and a host of advocates for legalizing the sex trade.

The lead sponsors of the bill are State Senate Women’s Health Committee Chair Julia Salazar, Senate Labor Committee Chair Jessica Ramos, Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried, and Assembly Asian Pacific American Task Force Co-Chair Yuh-Line Niou.

Salazar acknowledged a growing movement to legalize sex work and establish rights for sex workers.

“Only in the last few months has this gained greater support,” she said. “It took years of fighting and sex workers being exploited.”

A similar bill was recently introduced in Washington, D.C.

“Trying to stop sex work between consenting adults should not be the business of the criminal justice system,” remarked Gottfried. “It has not worked for a couple of thousand years.”

Lawmakers admitted that the bill still needs to gain support in Albany, and said it would not pass until next year’s legislative session at the earliest. Gottfried expressed confidence it would eventually become law.

“I believe as more and more New Yorkers think about the topic and talk about the topic, I think it is an inevitable change,” he said.

Kandi, a sex worker and advocate with Vocal-NY, explained that sex work became a vital means of support after she was fired from another job due to discrimination over transitioning from male to female.

“Because of sex work, I have consistent money to provide for myself, money to pay for gender-affirming health care, rent, food, my phone bill,” she said. “We only want to live and be free, and be safe.”

Though critics have voiced concern that legalizing sex work would protect pimps and others known to commit violence against workers, lawmakers insisted the bill would have the opposite effect, and empower victims to disclose abuse violence and exploitation.

“We want to bring sex workers out of the shadows and ensure that they’re protected,” Ramos said. “When we decriminalize sex work, we will be taking a giant leap toward ending sex trafficking. We know that by giving sex workers agency, by giving them their dignity, their humanity, acknowledging their existence and their labor rights, we are empowering them to report violence against them.”

“Criminalization actually benefits folks who are exploiting people in the sex trades,” said Audacia Ray, Director of Community Organizing at the NYC Anti Violence Project and a former sex worker.

Research has shown support for this type of legislation, at least among Democratic voters. Decrim NY released results of a national study showing that 56 percent of Democratic voters backed the legalization of sex work, while 17 percent said they opposed.

Sex workers are reluctant to report abuse because their profession is currently illegal, said a worker named Kate.

“Our criminal status is an impediment to us getting justice,” she said.

“Decriminalizing those charges will help people in the sex trade keep each other safe, and communicate about what’s going on with them,” added Ray.

Legislators said they hoped to eventually pass additional legislation that would affect worker rights.

“We’re looking to figure out how labor code can be better reflective of sex work to ensure that everybody is safe, that there is no wage theft,” she said. “These are all concerns that we hope to address with legislation in the future.”

While advocates are girding for a lengthy battle to get the Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act passed, some said the city should provide more help connecting sex workers with services such as housing and healthcare. Too often, sex workers are only offered services after they have been arrested, Ray said.

“We could reroute the funding to support many of the services providers who are already engaged in the court system,” she said, “so they can provide voluntary services instead of receiving people through the criminal justice system.”