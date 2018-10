Cranes, soldiers, dinosaurs

Chamber Orchestra’s busy new season

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

If George Frideric Handel wrote Messiah today, he might score it with a big Broadway star in mind, layer in a five-minute drum solo with lots of saxophones and infuse it all with Latin, gospel and jazz influences.‎

That’s the spirit of Too Hot to Handel, an updated version of the 277-year-old masterwork, and one of the many exciting events in the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra’s upcoming season.

Music Director Chris Whittaker said, “Handel’s work is so brilliant you can put him in new clothes and it still works.”

The 2018-2019 season kicks off on October 21st with classics by Beethoven and Strauss and two contemporary works.

The Cloisters is an early work by composer John Corigliano. The four piece song-cycle is based on a series of poems by William M. Hoffman about the local museum hidden away in a verdant park with a witch and a unicorn. Washington Heights-based mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert is the soloist.

Composer Jessie Montgomery’s Records from a Vanishing City takes inspiration from the vast record collection of a family friend, James Rose. He loved John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. The work also encompasses hip-hop, Latin and gospel with strains of an Angolan lullaby—a rhythmic chant sung in call and response—woven throughout.

Whittaker said the concerts in the series were created in the same way a chef would choose ingredients for a wonderful meal. The different works are designed to be taken as parts of a whole.

“Nothing is chosen accidentally,” he said. “We think of everything together and how the music will take you through an interesting emotional experience.”

The series contains an array of music and dance from all over the world. The February 23rd event even features an after-concert sake and food tasting by Tampopo Ramen.‎

The title piece of the event, “A Thousand Cranes by Christopher Theofanidis,” takes its name from a story about a young girl, Sadaku Sasaki, who was diagnosed with leukemia after the Hiroshima bomb blast. She began making paper cranes in the hospital. Legend has it that if a person makes one thousand cranes, their wish will come true.

That work is accompanied by Supermaximum, a piece by Kenji Bunch which focused on chain gangs in the South and Toru Takemitsu’s Requiem.‎

Takemitsu, also well-known for his film scores, was a relatively obscure composer until Igor Stravinsky heard his work on the radio and praised it. The piece, Whittaker said, is complex and thorny, and is complemented by Karen Tanaka’s airy Dreamscape, which features harp and violin.

Stravinsky’s work is featured in a January presentation of La Historia del Soldado. Based on A Soldier’s Tale, it is a bi-lingual retelling of a Russian folktale by Alexander Afanasiev. Stravinsky composed the piece when he lived in Switzerland and needed money. Designed as a simple show that could travel light, it is the story of a soldier who trades his violin for a magic book that reveals the prices of the next day’s market.

“It is the classic Faustian bargain,” said Whittaker. “It’s a piece about what’s important and the impossibility of having everything.”

Children will have the opportunity to do almost everything at the April event. The Mighty Cacophonous Orchestrasauras imagines an orchestra as a big, articulate beast that communicates musically. “It’s so fun to say,” said Whittaker. “What do kids love more than anything? Dinosaurs!”

Children can take part in conducting, signing, drawing, and maybe even playing instruments. “We explore sounds and how it makes us feel,” he said.

Most of the events are held at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church and are free or pay what you wish.

For more information, please visit washingtonheightsorchestra.org.‎