Coverage for All

Expansion of immigrant health coverage a boon to NYC: report

A new report indicates that expanding health coverage to undocumented residents would yield economic benefits.

It pays to cover all.

$710 million, to be exact.

New York City would receive a $710 million economic boon should proposed state legislation to increase health care access for undocumented residents come to pass.

A new analysis by City Comptroller Brad Lander finds that a state-funded “coverage for all” proposal will produce wide-ranging benefits including increased life expectancy, labor productivity, personal finances, and access to health care.

“Immigrant New Yorkers were essential to New York’s fight against Covid-19, yet disproportionately shouldered the brunt of the health and financial turmoil of the pandemic in part due to poorer health care access,” said Lander. “Expanding quality and affordable medical coverage regardless of immigration status will bolster both healthier communities and a healthier economy.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Nearly 426,000 residents in New York State are currently ineligible for public health care programs due to immigration status, and 250,000 remain uninsured.

Pending legislation would create a state-funded Essential Health Plan open to all New York adults age 19 and over who live up to 200 percent below the federal poverty level and are currently excluded from public and marketplace coverage due to their immigration status.

The Comptroller’s office analysis, released on March 15, estimates yearly benefits of $649 million from preventing premature deaths, $22 million in increased labor productivity, $20 million in lower out-of-pocket costs, and $19 million in reduced uncompensated care costs, including uncovered emergency room visits.

Known as Coverage For All (A880A/S1572A), the bills are sponsored by State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried and State Senator Gustavo Rivera.

Essential workers have rallied in support of the legislation.

According to data from Community Service Society (CSS) and Citizens Budget Commission, about 154,000 undocumented adults who live below 200 percent of the federal poverty line are uninsured.

Currently, the Child Health Plus Program provides New York children through the age of 18 with health insurance, regardless of immigration status. While Emergency Medicaid offers coverage for serious medical emergencies, such as serious body dysfunction or organ damage, undocumented adults are right now ineligible for public or marketplace coverage, impeding access to primary and preventative care.

“Coverage For All will help immigrant communities avoid unnecessary and costly emergency room visits as a source of primary care,” Lander said, “while guaranteeing longer lives and economic benefits for both employers and health care providers.”

The full economic analysis can be viewed at comptroller.nyc.gov.