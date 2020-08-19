- English
- Español
Couture, commerce and community
African American Day Parade unveils 2020 honorees
Pride endures – even in a pandemic.
The African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP), one of the largest and oldest parades celebrating Black culture, has officially announced its 2020 honorees.
The event has been held in Harlem for more than 50 years.
This year’s parade will be held virtually on September 20.
Using the theme “A Tribute to Black Business,” the 2020 parade will honor four trailblazing business leaders as Grand Marshals — Elbert Shamsid Deen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thruway Builders; Cheryl Mckissack Daniels, President and Chief Executive Officer of McKissack & McKissack; Dapper Dan, fashion innovator and founder of Dapper Dan Harlem; and Michael Garner, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Serving as Marshals for the parade will be musician Ashley Keiko, FreshDirect Vice President of Community and Government Affairs Larry Blackmon and Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce President Lloyd Williams.
“It is an initiation of honor to be selected as a Grand Marshal of the African American Day Parade,” said Dapper Dan. “I’m proud to be recognized for what I have represented for all African Americans. My message to young Black aspiring entrepreneurs: information is the key to success. Reading is the best way to get it.”
In addition, four people will be honored as the 2020 recipients of the Theresa Freeman Community Service Award — Reverend Al Sharpton, Cordell Cleare, Melvin Muhammad and Tamara Norman.
“It’s an honor to receive the Theresa Freeman Community Service Award at a time when service to others is a necessary priority,” Sharpton said. “Those that paved the way for us to be here like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, Rev. C.T. Vivian and others inspired my activism to continue the necessary work in order to achieve things like protecting voting rights, true criminal justice reform, fair housing, quality health care for all and more. Though many challenges remain before us, they only strengthen our vigor for the fight for justice.”
The 51st Annual African American Day Parade will be held virtually on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 12 p.m.
For more information, visit please visit africanamericandayparade.org.
Alta costura, comercio y comunidad
El desfile del Día de los Afroamericanos presenta a los homenajeados de 2020
El orgullo perdura, incluso en una pandemia.
El African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP, siglas en inglés de Día del Desfile Afroamericano), uno de los desfiles más grandes y antiguos que celebran la cultura negra, ha anunciado oficialmente a sus homenajeados del 2020.
El evento se ha celebrado en Harlem durante más de 50 años.
El desfile de este año se llevará a cabo de forma virtual el 20 de septiembre.
Usando el tema “Un tributo a los negocios negros”, el desfile de 2020 honrará a cuatro líderes empresariales pioneros como grandes mariscales: Elbert Shamsid Deen, presidente y director general de Thruway Builders; Cheryl Mckissack Daniels, presidenta y directora general de Mckissack & McKissack; Dapper Dan, innovador de la moda y fundador de Dapper Dan Harlem; y Michael Garner, vicepresidente y director de diversidad de la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte.
Como mariscales para el desfile estarán la música Ashley Keiko, vicepresidenta de Asuntos Comunitarios y Gubernamentales de FreshDirect, Larry Blackmon, y el presidente de la Cámara de Comercio de Greater Harlem, Lloyd Williams.
“Es una iniciación de honor ser seleccionado como Grandes Mariscales del Desfile del Día de los Afroamericanos”, dijo Dapper Dan. “Estoy orgulloso de ser reconocido por lo que he representado para todos los afroamericanos. Mi mensaje para los jóvenes afroamericanos aspirantes emprendedores: la información es la clave del éxito. La lectura es la mejor manera de obtenerla”.
Además, cuatro personas serán honradas como los ganadores del Premio al Servicio Comunitario Theresa Freeman 2020: el reverendo Al Sharpton, Cordell Cleare, Melvin Muhammad y Tamara Norman.
“Es un honor recibir el Premio Theresa Freeman al Servicio Comunitario en un momento en que el servicio a los demás es una prioridad necesaria”, dijo Sharpton. “Quienes allanaron el camino para que estemos aquí, como el reverendo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., el congresista John Lewis, el reverendo C.T. Vivian y otros, inspiraron mi activismo para continuar con el trabajo necesario para lograr cosas como proteger el derecho al voto, una verdadera reforma de la justicia penal, vivienda justa, atención médica de calidad para todos y más. Aunque quedan muchos desafíos ante nosotros, estos fortalecen nuestra energía para la lucha por la justicia”.
El 51° Desfile Anual del Día de los Afroamericanos se llevará a cabo de forma virtual el domingo 20 de septiembre del 2020 a las 12 p.m.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite africanamericandayparade.org.