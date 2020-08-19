Couture, commerce and community

African American Day Parade unveils 2020 honorees

The African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP), one of the largest and oldest parades celebrating Black culture, has officially announced its 2020 honorees.

The event has been held in Harlem for more than 50 years.

This year’s parade will be held virtually on September 20.

Using the theme “A Tribute to Black Business,” the 2020 parade will honor four trailblazing business leaders as Grand Marshals — Elbert Shamsid Deen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thruway Builders; Cheryl Mckissack Daniels, President and Chief Executive Officer of McKissack & McKissack; Dapper Dan, fashion innovator and founder of Dapper Dan Harlem; and Michael Garner, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Serving as Marshals for the parade will be musician Ashley Keiko, FreshDirect Vice President of Community and Government Affairs Larry Blackmon and Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce President Lloyd Williams.

“It is an initiation of honor to be selected as a Grand Marshal of the African American Day Parade,” said Dapper Dan. “I’m proud to be recognized for what I have represented for all African Americans. My message to young Black aspiring entrepreneurs: information is the key to success. Reading is the best way to get it.”

In addition, four people will be honored as the 2020 recipients of the Theresa Freeman Community Service Award — Reverend Al Sharpton, Cordell Cleare, Melvin Muhammad and Tamara Norman.

“It’s an honor to receive the Theresa Freeman Community Service Award at a time when service to others is a necessary priority,” Sharpton said. “Those that paved the way for us to be here like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, Rev. C.T. Vivian and others inspired my activism to continue the necessary work in order to achieve things like protecting voting rights, true criminal justice reform, fair housing, quality health care for all and more. Though many challenges remain before us, they only strengthen our vigor for the fight for justice.”

The 51st Annual African American Day Parade will be held virtually on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 12 p.m.

For more information, visit please visit africanamericandayparade.org.