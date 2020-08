Count Down

Census Bureau to end counting period one month early

By Gregg McQueen

31 days less.

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that it is set to end all counting efforts for the 2020 Census by the end of September, one month earlier than previously indicated.

In a statement released on August 3, Bureau Director Steve Dillingham said, “We will end field data collection by September 30, 2020. Self-response options will also close on that date.”

This marked a change from the October 31 deadline the Trump administration had formerly announced.

The Bureau said it was committed to a complete and accurate count, noting it would hire additional employees to accelerate the completion of data collection.

“We will improve the speed of our count without sacrificing completeness,” Dillingham said. “As part of our revised plan, we will conduct additional training sessions and provide awards to enumerators in recognition of those who maximize hours worked. We will also keep phone and tablet computer devices for enumeration in use for the maximum time possible.”

The Secretary of Commerce, who oversees the Census Bureau, has mandated the Census count be reported to the President by December 31.

In New York City, Census stakeholders acknowledged the tighter deadlines posed challenges for getting people to respond to the survey.

“We’re running out of time ‒ we just lost 31 days,” said Kathleen Daniel, Field Director for NYC Census 2020, during an August 5 virtual roundtable for reporters from the community and ethnic media outlets.

Daniel noted that less than two months existed for door-to-door enumerators, who began their efforts several weeks ago, to conduct follow up with New Yorkers who have not yet responded.

New York City currently has a 54 percent response rate, compared to 63 percent for the rest of the country, she said.

Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), said the shrunken counting window for the 2020 Census increased the urgency for the city’s outreach efforts.

“Now is the time to dispel any myths, any concerns… also to double down on how important it is for all of us,” she said. “Each and every one of us has greater responsibility to make sure that people respond.”

Mostofi stressed that no question regarding citizenship appears on the Census.

“We cannot repeat that enough,” she remarked, explaining that the Trump administration’s earlier threats to add a citizenship question served to create still-lingering anxiety among immigrants.

There are also no Census questions related to income, finances or political affiliation, and responses are completely confidential.

“By law, the Census Bureau cannot share information about any individual with law enforcement, immigration, your landlord or even your city,” Mostofi said.

Amit Bagga, Deputy Director of NYC Census 2020, called the Census “the very foundation of our democracy,’’ which decides how $1.5 trillion in federal dollars are allocated. The count also determines the number of Congressional representatives a state will have.

“We get the money, the power and the respect that we are Constitutionally guaranteed,” he said.

Mostofi slammed a July 21 memo by President Trump that seeks to exclude undocumented immigrants from the headcount to determine Congressional representation.

She called the effort “just a stunt ‒ a political stunt intended to instill fear.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is spearheading a court challenge to Trump’s attempt at keeping immigrants from the count.

“No one ceases to be a person because they lack documentation,” James said in a statement. “Under the law, every person residing in the U.S. during the Census, regardless of status, must be counted.”

People can still self-respond to the Census until September 30. Those who have not yet replied can soon expect a home visit from an enumerator soon, Daniel said.

Census takers will follow COVID protocols and wear PPE.

“They can do it outside your door, whatever is comfortable, in a socially distant manner,” said Daniel. “You are in control and we want people to be as comfortable as possible.”

She explained how New Yorkers can verify that door knockers are legitimate Census takers ‒ all enumerators are required to wear a photo ID around their neck with a U.S. Dept of Commerce marking. They will also be carrying a Census Bureau bag and have Census stickers on their devices.

“These people are hired from our communities. It might be your neighbor who is knocking on the door and then it won’t be as scary,” said Meeta Anand, Census 2020 Senior Fellow at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

Bagga said New York State would be weakened by an undercount in the current Census.

“There’s a saying that there’s strength in numbers,” he said. “When we don’t show up in the numbers, there’s no real way for us to demonstrate strength.”

For more, please visit NYC.gov/censuscalls.