- English
- Español
Counsel for Crisis
There is new help for the bereaved.
The American Red Cross across the regions of New York State have developed a program in response to COVID-19 to support individuals and families who have lost family members to death as a result of COVID-19.
The program will link crisis counselors with families to provide emotional and spiritual support, as well as targeted short-term casework to assist with navigating through the challenging processes they might be faced with as a result of the death. This might include challenges with moving the family member’s body through the hospital, nursing home, medical examiner and funeral home systems. The processes may be more complicated as those systems are overwhelmed. There may also be linkage to legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues related to the death.
This link – redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport – to an online intake form can be submitted by a family member, a friend who thinks someone needs help, or an agency on behalf of the family. For those without access to the needed online technology, the phone number 585.957.8187 will link the caller to an intake person who will assist with the initial steps for getting assistance.
Please note that the program is expected to operate for as long as families will benefit from the service or through the month of September.
For more, please visit redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport or call 585.957.8187.
Ayuda en la crisis
Hay nueva ayuda para los dolientes.
La Cruz Roja Estadounidense en las regiones del estado de Nueva York ha desarrollado un programa en respuesta a COVID-19 para apoyar a las personas y familias que han perdido a familiares a causa de COVID-19.
El programa vinculará a los consejeros de crisis con las familias para brindarles apoyo emocional y espiritual, así como trabajo social a corto plazo para ayudarles a navegar a través de los procesos desafiantes que podrían enfrentar como resultado de la muerte. Esto podría incluir desafíos para que el cuerpo del familiar salga del hospital, del hogar para adultos mayores, del médico forense y de los sistemas de funerarias. Los procesos pueden ser más complicados ya que esos sistemas están abrumados. También puede haber un vínculo con recursos legales para bienes, custodia, inmigración u otros asuntos relacionados con la muerte.
Este enlace – redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport – a un formulario de admisión en línea puede ser presentado por un familiar, un amigo que cree que alguien necesita ayuda, o una agencia en nombre de la familia. Para quienes no tienen acceso a la tecnología en línea necesaria, el número de teléfono 585.957.8187 vinculará a la persona que llama con una persona de admisión que ayudará con los pasos iniciales para obtener ayuda.
Tenga en cuenta que se espera que el programa opere mientras las familias se beneficien del servicio o hasta el mes de septiembre.
Para más información, por favor visite redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport o llame al 585.957.8187.