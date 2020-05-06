Counsel for Crisis

There is new help for the bereaved.

The American Red Cross across the regions of New York State have developed a program in response to COVID-19 to support individuals and families who have lost family members to death as a result of COVID-19.

The program will link crisis counselors with families to provide emotional and spiritual support, as well as targeted short-term casework to assist with navigating through the challenging processes they might be faced with as a result of the death. This might include challenges with moving the family member’s body through the hospital, nursing home, medical examiner and funeral home systems. The processes may be more complicated as those systems are overwhelmed. There may also be linkage to legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues related to the death.

This link – redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport – to an online intake form can be submitted by a family member, a friend who thinks someone needs help, or an agency on behalf of the family. For those without access to the needed online technology, the phone number 585.957.8187 will link the caller to an intake person who will assist with the initial steps for getting assistance.

Please note that the program is expected to operate for as long as families will benefit from the service or through the month of September.

For more, please visit redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport or call 585.957.8187.