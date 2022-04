Counsel Crisis

Tenants, electeds protest eviction cases without tenant lawyers

By Gregg McQueen

In-person cases are resuming at housing court.

It was a problem pre-pandemic.

In 2015, nearly 22,000 New York City families were evicted, and thousands more booted from their apartments through eviction proceedings.

Moving to quell the rising number of displaced families, city legislators established the Right to Counsel in 2017, guaranteeing tenants the right to a free attorney in housing court.

It was the first program of its kind in the nation, met with acclaim and with data indicating that the overwhelming majority of tenants with representation proved successful in their legal proceedings.



The de Blasio administration reported in 2021 – four years after the Right to Counsel law’s passage – that 84 percent of households represented by a lawyer were able to remain in their homes.

But on the first day in-person cases were hosted in court since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, tenants and advocates rallied to decry what some said was a nightmare realized. Many eviction cases are still moving forward despite renters not having a lawyer.

Tenants and city lawmakers outside of Bronx Housing Court on Mon., Mar. 28 said tenants in need are lacking legal representation – despite the Right to Counsel law.

“You’re going to create a homeless problem,” said organizer Paulette James.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who co-sponsored the bill while a member of the City Council, said a massive backlog of eviction cases coupled with a shortage of available tenant attorneys has created a dire situation.

“The [eviction] moratorium is gone. Tenants are vulnerable,” Levine said, noting that there are more than 219,000 eviction cases now pending throughout the city.

“We have been warning for months what would happen, and our nightmare is now being realized,” he said.

Levine said that hundreds of cases are believed to be moving forward without tenant lawyers. Legal aid providers are so strapped that some attorneys are dealing with up to 80 cases at a time, he said.

“It’s not sustainable. Cases are continuing to increase,” remarked Levine. “All signs point to this getting worse.”

The Right to Counsel bill was signed into law in 2017.

“The situation today is critical,” said Randy Dillard, an organizer with Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA). “We can’t expect our legal service representatives to support folks in a meaningful way if they have 40 or 50 cases or sometimes more.”

Outside housing court, elected officials called on Chief Judge of the State of New York Janet DiFiore to ensure that only cases where tenants are backed with a legal service provider are allowed to move forward.

“Do not let any cases move forward unless the tenant has an attorney,” implored Levine, who also called for a cap on the number of eviction cases that can be calendared at any given time.

The law guarantees legal assistance to tenants in need.

During the month of March, nearly 200 eviction cases proceeded in Bronx Housing Court where tenants did not have an attorney assigned to them, according to the Office of Court Administration (OCA). Legal Services NYC, one of the service providers of tenant lawyers in housing court, has said it does not have enough attorneys to meet current demand in the Bronx.

“I’ve had neighbors come to me… and they say, ‘I went to my first appointment and I did not have an attorney. How come I don’t have an attorney?’ said Bronx City Councilmember Pierina Sánchez.

The Right to Counsel Coalition, which organized the rally, issued a letter to DiFiore in February, asking OCA to slow the pace of eviction cases to ensure that all tenants had legal representation and adjourn cases where they did not. In the letter, the group pointed out that housing court judges are hearing two cases every 15 minutes and legal service providers currently have a staffing shortage.

“’How come I don’t have an attorney?’” is the question tenants are asking Councilmember Pierina Sánchez.

Supervising Judge Jean T. Schneider, who is in charge of the city’s housing courts, wrote back to the coalition stating that the rate of eviction cases will not be slowed, the group said.

“The court will not reduce its calendars at a provider’s request,” Schneider wrote to the coalition.

“They replied saying they’re not going to act. That’s why we were forced to come out here to do this press conference,” said Levine. He suggested that DiFiore had the power to quickly resolve the matter.

“This is an administrative matter that the Chief Justice could resolve today by delivering clear instructions to judges in housing court,” he stated.

Paulette James, an organizer with Flatbush Tenant Coalition, said a wave of evictions would leave many New Yorkers without a roof over their head.

“You’re going to create a homeless problem,” said James. “You can slow down eviction cases to make sure tenant rights are respected.”

It is estimated that there are currently more than 219,000 eviction cases in New York City.

In a statement, OCA directed blame to legal service providers. “The situation in Bronx Housing Court is not about the Right to Counsel law. It is about a legal services provider who is incapable of carrying out their contractual obligations regarding assigned counsel,” the statement said. “They have refused every case assigned this month. Therein lies the problem. We have notified New York City’s Office of Civil Justice, which provides the funding for the Right to Counsel program, of the situation and are working with them to resolve the issue. It only serves to slow down the process further delaying adjudications for both tenants and landlords.”

City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa appealed to housing court judges to “look tenants in the eye and see fear and the instability that we are causing by looking at tenants as numbers and not as people.”

She added, “We’re asking them to slow down the avalanche of evictions that we know is coming.”

For more, please visit righttocounselnyc.org or call the Housing Court Answers Hotline at 718.557.1379.