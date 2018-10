Councilmembers tout Small Business Jobs Survival Act

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

City Councilmembers and small business owners gathered at City Hall on Wednesday to announce their support for the the Small Business Jobs Survival Act (SBJSA).

Known as Intro. 737, SBJSA would establish conditions for commercial lease renewal negotiations, including requirements for renewal terms, arbitration-triggering conditions, limits on security deposits, and prohibitions on landlord retaliation.

The SBJSA stipulates that commercial tenants in good standing would have the automatic right to a 10-year lease renewal. If landlords attempt to dramatically increase rent, then business owners would have the right to dispute the rent increase in arbitration.

Though the legislation has languished in the Council for over three decades, Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, a lead sponsor of the bill, said it was urgently needed now to thwart a “crisis situation” for small businesses in the city, which are getting pushed out with increasing frequency due to rising rents.

He said the shuttering of small businesses and proliferation of vacant stores had a negative effect on neighborhoods.

“The crisis of local small businesses are changing the landscape of our community,” remarked Rodriguez.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our city and we must empower them to have the tools necessary to be able to compete and stay as part of our city’s vibrant culture and diverse community,” he said.

“The unique character and diversity of New York City’s small businesses is what makes this city what it is,” said Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer. “We must protect our city’s small businesses from being driven away by exorbitant rent increases and taken over by large corporate chains. Our city has long been a beacon of economic opportunity for immigrants and local mom-and-pop shops and the Council must do all that we can do to keep it that way.”

The lawmakers spoke in advance of a scheduled public hearing on Mon., Oct 22 at 1pm, designed to hear testimony on the SBJSA.

They encouraged small business owners throughout the city to attend the hearing and share their stories about lease issues.

“Small business means culture, it means diversity, and it means middle class economy. Without these things, we’re going to turn into a city of haves and have-nots,” said Nick Velkov, a small business owner from Astoria, Queens. “In order to create a more fair and prosperous city, we have to protect our middle class.”

Velkov remarked that Astoria seems to have more landlords who are neighborhood residents, rather than a high number of commercial spaces owned by corporate entities or remote management companies.

“A lot of our landlords are also local community members, so they have a certain empathy to their tenants,” he said. “In Astoria, we’re lucky.”

The SBJSA has received pushback from landlords, as well as the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), whose president John Banks criticized the bill in a recent op-ed.

“Beyond questions of its legality, the City Council’s proposed legislation mandating 10-year leases won’t change small-business failure rates, which have been consistent for 20 years across all categories. This commercial rent-control bill ignores the growth in pop-ups and short-term leases as creative responses to the rise of e-commerce and would further restrict market flexibility,” Banks wrote.

Ray Rogers, director of an advocacy group known as Stop REBNY Bullies, said he hoped the Council would pass the SBJSA bill in its current form, and not dilute the 10-year lease requirement.

“It’s important for immigrants to know that they can come here and start a business that will be lasting,” he said.

Rogers accused REBNY and other SBJSA opponents of “spreading misinformation” that the bill is a form of commercial rent control.

“They are terrified that it will transfer money and power from wealthy real estate interests to small businesses,” Rogers said. “This is in the best interests of everyone who lives and works in New York City.”

“This is not about rent control. This is about fairness and establishing rights for small businesses,” Rodriguez stated.

Velkov, who has run a yoga studio in Astoria since 2010, said he encountered problems when he attempted to open a second location in Harlem in 2014.

He said his rented commercial space lacked heat in winter, had faulty electrical wiring and a malfunctioning elevator.

“Our landlord ignored us and didn’t fix the problems,” said Velkov, who added that the landlord threatened to not renew his lease when he complained about building conditions.

“The only way for a small business tenant to have any sense of power in this city is [to] have lease protection,” Velkov said. “Right now, in our city government, there is zero lease protection for commercial tenants. That would change if this act passes.”

The City Council’s Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing on Intro. 737 on Monday, October 22 at 1pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.