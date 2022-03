Could your workout routine contribute to hearing loss?

By Diane Nens

When you’re turning up the effort on your fitness routines, be cautious about how high you turn up the volume on your workout playlist.

That’s because nearly 50% of people 12–35 years old — roughly 1.1 billion people worldwide — are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds, including music pumped through personal audio devices.

Getting fit like The Rock should not endanger your hearing.

It’s important to know you can develop hearing loss before you even notice the problem. Once it occurs, you can’t reverse it and treatment becomes the best option. However, in many cases, noise-induced hearing loss can be prevented.

Consider these tips that may help protect your hearing health during workouts and beyond:

Follow the 60–60 rule for listening

Headphones and earbuds can produce sounds up to 110 decibels, which is equivalent to the blare of a live rock concert. At that level, hearing loss can occur after only a few minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To help reduce your risk, consider following the 60–60 rule when using headphones, including earbuds. That means limiting listening to 60 minutes a day at just 60% of the device’s maximum volume. In some cases, you can set this as a custom limit.

Understand risks with earbuds

Earbuds typically sit deeper in the ear canal than traditional headphones and may put hearing follicles at greater risk of damage from loud sounds. As an alternative, consider using larger noise-cancelling headphones that rest over the ear instead of directly in it. This increases the distance between your eardrums and the audio and may help to reduce the risk of damage.

When opting for earbuds, consider selecting ones with noise-cancelling properties, which may enable you to keep the volume lower.

Diane Nens.

Exercise without music

While working out and music may seem like they go hand in hand, sometimes there may be advantages to turning off the workout playlist. In fact, quiet time may offer benefits for both your mind and body, such as:

Lower blood pressure

Decreased heart rate

Steadied breathing

Reduced muscle tension

Increased focus and cognition

Consider turning off the music so you can focus on your form or take in the benefits of nature if you’re exercising outdoors.

A balanced diet also helps you protect your hearing health.

Beyond the workout

Whether it’s music or the general sounds of life, the louder a sound is, and the longer you are exposed to it, the more likely it will damage your hearing. Avoid noisy places whenever possible and protect your ears when you can’t. Consider using over-the-counter foam ear plugs or ones that can be custom molded to protect your hearing at concerts, sports games and other loud venues.

Additionally, while there’s no specific food that can prevent hearing loss, a balanced diet may play a role in your overall hearing health. Researchers have found that foods rich in potassium, zinc and folic acid — such as bananas, almonds and spinach — may help maintain your hearing health as you age.

Seek out a medical professional for testing.

If you suspect you may have hearing loss, consider using a free online hearing test to determine if care and treatment may be necessary.

Diane Nens is an audiologist and is Senior Clinical Director at UnitedHealthcare Hearing. For more information about how to help protect your hearing, visit uhchearing.com.