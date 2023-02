Costs of a free ride

IBO analyzes potential for free local bus service

A new analysis has focused on estimating the annual costs of fare-free local bus service through the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Conducted at the request of City Councilmember Chi Ossé, the city’s Independent Budget Office (IBO) has conducted analysis that estimates the annual costs of eliminating bus fares under three scenarios: for all riders, for low-income riders, and riders who are 65 or older or have disabilities.

The IBO estimated that the annual cost to the MTA associated with eliminating local bus fares would be $652 million if fares were waived for all riders, $40 million if waived for riders 65 or older or who have qualifying disabilities under current MTA discounted fare rules, and $28 million if waived for low-income New Yorkers.

Ossé, a Councilmember representing parts of Brooklyn, has proposed a transit equity program that would eliminate bus fares for seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities.

The IBO estimated an annual loss for the MTA if fare-free service for all were introduced. “However, we assume some of these revenues will be recouped by the MTA through paid transfers to the subway. Based on the MTA’s 2018 New York City travel survey, IBO estimates approximately 16 percent of bus trips conclude with a free subway transfer,” the IBO wrote in its analysis.

“If such trips continue to be made under fare-free bus service, the rider will enjoy a free bus ride but will then need to pay for the subsequent subway ride. The MTA would therefore make up a portion of foregone revenues in subway fares, which we estimate would amount to $113 million annually,” the IBO said. “Finally, some operational savings would accrue to the MTA absent the need for bus fare payment and enforcement systems.”

All estimates were based on 2022 ridership data and current fare levels. For low-income eligibility, IBO used the city’s current criteria for its Fair Fares program. The estimate for riders who are 65 or older or who have disabilities and the estimates for low-income riders are based upon 2022 usage of discounted MetroCard trips for these groups.

The full analysis can be found at bit.ly/3keiBf3.