Cost Commitment

City restores funding for nonprofit indirect costs

By Gregg McQueen

When in doubt, squeak.

When Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced on April 23 that New York City would invest $120 million over two years to fund overhead costs for nonprofits and human services organizations, many providers breathed a massive sigh of relief.

The agreement helped bring some closure to a saga of uncertainty they have endured for the past year.

In 2019, the city created the Indirect Cost Rate (ICR) Funding Initiative to provide nonprofits with city contracts with an added $54 million annually to help with overhead costs. However, de Blasio and Johnson ended up slashing $20 million a year from the ICR program — including retroactively from FY20 — when the city approved its budget last year.

It was devastating news.

Indirect costs can include rent and payroll as well as technology, maintenance, human resources and accounting expenses. Payments from city contracts cover only a small part of a nonprofit’s operating expenses, making help with indirect costs even more essential.

“The human services sector is in crisis because we are experiencing more need than ever before while being forced to make up for operating deficits,” said Gregory Morris, President and Executive Director of the Stanley M. Isaacs Neighborhood Center, which provides support services and emergency food to low-income families. “To have those funds promised by the city then taken away was agonizing.”

Hence the squeaking.

While the Covid crisis severely limited the public gatherings and protests that typically galvanize support or signal discontent for legislative measures, nonprofit leaders quickly pivoted to new formats.

Maria Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), credited the “squeaky wheel” approach was taken by human services organizations and advocacy groups after the city pulled back on its ICR commitment in 2020, staging virtual rallies and lobbying city officials to restore the money.

“It was a concerted effort that took a lot of time and energy,” Lizardo said. “If it wasn’t for us fighting so hard to restore the funding, I doubt it would have happened.”

The city’s latest financial commitment promises $120 million over two years for the ICR initiative, bringing the total investment for indirect cost rates to $94 million annually.

The investment will fully fund indirect cost rates for nonprofits, which the city threatened to slash in 2020.

Providers say the funds have significant impact.

“The reality is, these ICR dollars have real program implications,” said Morris. “That money doesn’t run my programs but I cannot be an effective provider without it. Cuts to indirect cost funding could mean our local seniors might not get food or we can’t help as many elementary school kids who live in public housing.”

“Nonprofits serving our most vulnerable residents are critical partners in our recovery,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Indirect cost funding will help keep doors open, support workers and help bring our city back.”

Though a press release from the de Blasio administration framed the latest financial investment as “increased funding for nonprofits,” providers were reluctant to view it the same way.

“While we are grateful for the funding, it’s hard for us to see it as an increase,” remarked Morris.

“It’s hard for me as a provider to see it that way when the city made a commitment of funds, broke that promise, and then eventually decided to honor what was originally promised. From my perspective, the city broke something then fixed it, but it isn’t giving community-based organizations more than what was promised or even as much as they need,” he said.

Lizardo expressed similar sentiments.

“I was happy that they finally funded the indirect costs but it was disappointing that we had to go through uncertainty for a year,” she said. “There were mixed emotions – part of me felt, ‘Yay, it’s happening’ but at the same time, I was thinking ‘Why did we have to go through this?’”

In a statement, Speaker Johnson said that nonprofits “fill the vacuum” to provide critical services for New Yorkers and have become even more vital as the city recovers from Covid-19.

“Despite that, they haven’t always received the funding they need. The Council has long advocated to pay these non-profits their fair share, including in 2019 when we created the Indirect Cost Rate Funding Initiative with this Administration,” said Johnson in a statement. “We also asked for increased funding in our budget response this year, which is exactly what we are getting.”

For NMIC, which helps low-income residents from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx with housing, immigration and legal services, the ICR funding for FY21 will help the organization purchase new computers for staff members and continue the operation of a food pantry it has run since the pandemic started

“Some of our computers have been around since 2014,” Lizardo said. “So, the money for new technology is badly needed. Also, we needed to reallocate staff and resources to cover the food pantry and this will help balance that out.”

Lizardo noted that the new ICR funds must be spent by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

“There’s not much time to do that. Waiting for that money made it harder for organizations to plan,” she said. “The city promised funds for FY22 as well. We have to make sure that funding is in the budget.”

Morris said the Isaacs Center would use its latest ICR funding to help close budget gaps from the past year.

“This money doesn’t mean I’m hiring more staff or adding new programs. I’m just trying to deal with the deficit and this helps me close some of the gap,” he said.

“We’ve gone so far above and beyond during the past year,” Morris added. “The safety nets were already frayed and now you’ve added more weight to it with the pandemic.”

He called on the city to involve nonprofits more closely in discussions about their funding.

“Until there is a true business partnership with the city and we’re able to come to the same decisions collaboratively, we’re going to go through this same dance every year,” said Morris. “The process of partnership and engagement with community-based organizations is going to be essential. We’ve got a long way to go until we can feel like we’re not digging out of a ditch.”