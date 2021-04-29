- English
- Español
Cost Commitment
City restores funding for nonprofit indirect costs
By Gregg McQueen
When in doubt, squeak.
When Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced on April 23 that New York City would invest $120 million over two years to fund overhead costs for nonprofits and human services organizations, many providers breathed a massive sigh of relief.
The agreement helped bring some closure to a saga of uncertainty they have endured for the past year.
In 2019, the city created the Indirect Cost Rate (ICR) Funding Initiative to provide nonprofits with city contracts with an added $54 million annually to help with overhead costs. However, de Blasio and Johnson ended up slashing $20 million a year from the ICR program — including retroactively from FY20 — when the city approved its budget last year.
It was devastating news.
Indirect costs can include rent and payroll as well as technology, maintenance, human resources and accounting expenses. Payments from city contracts cover only a small part of a nonprofit’s operating expenses, making help with indirect costs even more essential.
“The human services sector is in crisis because we are experiencing more need than ever before while being forced to make up for operating deficits,” said Gregory Morris, President and Executive Director of the Stanley M. Isaacs Neighborhood Center, which provides support services and emergency food to low-income families. “To have those funds promised by the city then taken away was agonizing.”
Hence the squeaking.
While the Covid crisis severely limited the public gatherings and protests that typically galvanize support or signal discontent for legislative measures, nonprofit leaders quickly pivoted to new formats.
Maria Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), credited the “squeaky wheel” approach was taken by human services organizations and advocacy groups after the city pulled back on its ICR commitment in 2020, staging virtual rallies and lobbying city officials to restore the money.
“It was a concerted effort that took a lot of time and energy,” Lizardo said. “If it wasn’t for us fighting so hard to restore the funding, I doubt it would have happened.”
The city’s latest financial commitment promises $120 million over two years for the ICR initiative, bringing the total investment for indirect cost rates to $94 million annually.
The investment will fully fund indirect cost rates for nonprofits, which the city threatened to slash in 2020.
Providers say the funds have significant impact.
“The reality is, these ICR dollars have real program implications,” said Morris. “That money doesn’t run my programs but I cannot be an effective provider without it. Cuts to indirect cost funding could mean our local seniors might not get food or we can’t help as many elementary school kids who live in public housing.”
“Nonprofits serving our most vulnerable residents are critical partners in our recovery,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Indirect cost funding will help keep doors open, support workers and help bring our city back.”
Though a press release from the de Blasio administration framed the latest financial investment as “increased funding for nonprofits,” providers were reluctant to view it the same way.
“While we are grateful for the funding, it’s hard for us to see it as an increase,” remarked Morris.
“It’s hard for me as a provider to see it that way when the city made a commitment of funds, broke that promise, and then eventually decided to honor what was originally promised. From my perspective, the city broke something then fixed it, but it isn’t giving community-based organizations more than what was promised or even as much as they need,” he said.
Lizardo expressed similar sentiments.
“I was happy that they finally funded the indirect costs but it was disappointing that we had to go through uncertainty for a year,” she said. “There were mixed emotions – part of me felt, ‘Yay, it’s happening’ but at the same time, I was thinking ‘Why did we have to go through this?’”
In a statement, Speaker Johnson said that nonprofits “fill the vacuum” to provide critical services for New Yorkers and have become even more vital as the city recovers from Covid-19.
“Despite that, they haven’t always received the funding they need. The Council has long advocated to pay these non-profits their fair share, including in 2019 when we created the Indirect Cost Rate Funding Initiative with this Administration,” said Johnson in a statement. “We also asked for increased funding in our budget response this year, which is exactly what we are getting.”
For NMIC, which helps low-income residents from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx with housing, immigration and legal services, the ICR funding for FY21 will help the organization purchase new computers for staff members and continue the operation of a food pantry it has run since the pandemic started
“Some of our computers have been around since 2014,” Lizardo said. “So, the money for new technology is badly needed. Also, we needed to reallocate staff and resources to cover the food pantry and this will help balance that out.”
Lizardo noted that the new ICR funds must be spent by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
“There’s not much time to do that. Waiting for that money made it harder for organizations to plan,” she said. “The city promised funds for FY22 as well. We have to make sure that funding is in the budget.”
Morris said the Isaacs Center would use its latest ICR funding to help close budget gaps from the past year.
“This money doesn’t mean I’m hiring more staff or adding new programs. I’m just trying to deal with the deficit and this helps me close some of the gap,” he said.
“We’ve gone so far above and beyond during the past year,” Morris added. “The safety nets were already frayed and now you’ve added more weight to it with the pandemic.”
He called on the city to involve nonprofits more closely in discussions about their funding.
“Until there is a true business partnership with the city and we’re able to come to the same decisions collaboratively, we’re going to go through this same dance every year,” said Morris. “The process of partnership and engagement with community-based organizations is going to be essential. We’ve got a long way to go until we can feel like we’re not digging out of a ditch.”
Compromiso con los costos
La ciudad restaura los fondos para costos indirectos de organizaciones sin fines de lucro
Por Gregg McQueen
En caso de duda, chille.
Cuando el alcalde Bill de Blasio y el presidente del Concejo de la ciudad, Corey Johnson, anunciaron el 23 de abril que la ciudad de Nueva York invertiría $120 millones de dólares durante dos años para financiar los gastos generales de organizaciones sin fines de lucro y de servicios humanos, muchos proveedores dieron un gran suspiro de alivio.
El acuerdo ayudó a cerrar una saga de incertidumbre que soportaron durante el año pasado.
En 2019, la ciudad creó la Iniciativa de Financiamiento de Tasas de Costos Indirectos (ICR, por sus siglas en inglés) para proporcionar contratos municipales a organizaciones sin fines de lucro con $54 millones de dólares adicionales anuales para ayudar con los costos generales. Sin embargo, de Blasio y Johnson terminaron recortando $20 millones al año del programa ICR, incluso retroactivamente, desde el año fiscal 2020, cuando la ciudad aprobó su presupuesto el año pasado.
Fue una noticia devastadora.
Los costos indirectos pueden incluir alquiler y nómina, así como tecnología, mantenimiento, recursos humanos y gastos contables. Los pagos de los contratos de la ciudad cubren solo una pequeña parte de los gastos operativos de una organización sin fines de lucro, lo que hace que la ayuda con los costos indirectos sea aún más esencial.
“El sector de servicios humanos está en crisis porque estamos experimentando más necesidades que nunca antes, mientras nos vemos obligados a compensar los déficits operativos”, dijo Gregory Morris, presidente y director ejecutivo del Centro Vecinal Stanley M. Isaacs, que brinda servicios de apoyo y alimentos de emergencia para familias de bajos ingresos. “Que los fondos prometidos por la ciudad luego fueran retirados, fue agonizante”.
De ahí el chirrido.
Si bien la crisis de Covid limitó severamente las reuniones públicas y las protestas que generalmente estimulan el apoyo o señalan el descontento por las medidas legislativas, los líderes de las organizaciones sin fines de lucro rápidamente cambiaron de formato.
María Lizardo, directora ejecutiva de la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), reconoció que las organizaciones de servicios humanos y los grupos de defensa adoptaron el enfoque de “rueda chirriante” después de que la ciudad retirara su compromiso de ICR en 2020, organizando manifestaciones virtuales y presionando a los funcionarios de la ciudad para restaurar el dinero.
“Fue un esfuerzo concertado que tomó mucho tiempo y energía”, dijo Lizardo. “Si no hubiera sido por nuestra ardua luchan para restaurar la financiación, dudo que hubiera sucedido”.
El más reciente compromiso financiero de la ciudad promete $120 millones de dólares durante dos años para la iniciativa ICR, lo que eleva la inversión total para las tasas de costos indirectos a $94 millones anuales.
La inversión financiará por completo las tarifas de costos indirectos para las organizaciones sin fines de lucro, que la ciudad amenazó con recortar en 2020.
Los proveedores dicen que los fondos tienen un impacto significativo.
“La realidad es que estos dólares de ICR tienen implicaciones reales para el programa”, dijo Morris. “Ese dinero no administra mis programas, pero no puedo ser un proveedor eficaz sin él. Los recortes al financiamiento de costos indirectos podrían significar que nuestros adultos mayores locales podrían no recibir alimentos o que no podamos ayudar a tantos niños de escuela primaria que viven en viviendas públicas”.
“Las organizaciones sin fines de lucro que sirven a nuestros residentes más vulnerables son socios fundamentales en nuestra recuperación”, dijo de Blasio en un comunicado. “El financiamiento de costos indirectos ayudará a mantener las puertas abiertas, apoyará a los trabajadores y ayudará a recuperar nuestra ciudad”.
Aunque un comunicado de prensa de la administración, de Blasio enmarcó la última inversión financiera como “un aumento en el financiamiento para las organizaciones sin fines de lucro”, los proveedores se mostraron reacios a verlo de la misma manera.
“Si bien estamos agradecidos por la financiación, es difícil para nosotros verlo como un aumento”, comentó Morris.
“Es difícil para mí, como proveedor, verlo de esa manera cuando la ciudad hizo un compromiso de fondos, rompió esa promesa y finalmente decidió cumplir con lo que prometió originalmente. Desde mi perspectiva, la ciudad rompió algo y luego lo arregló, pero no está dando a las organizaciones comunitarias más de lo prometido o incluso lo necesario”, dijo.
Lizardo expresó sentimientos similares.
“Me alegré de que finalmente financiaran los costos indirectos, pero fue decepcionante que tuviéramos que pasar por la incertidumbre durante un año”, dijo. “Hubo emociones encontradas, una parte de mí sintió: sí, está sucediendo, pero al mismo tiempo, pensaba: ¿por qué tuvimos que pasar por esto?”.
En un comunicado, el presidente Johnson dijo que las organizaciones sin fines de lucro “llenan el vacío” para brindar servicios críticos a los neoyorquinos y se han vuelto aún más vitales a medida que la ciudad se recupera de la Covid-19.
“A pesar de eso, no siempre han recibido la financiación que necesitan. El Concejo ha abogado durante mucho tiempo por pagar a estas organizaciones sin fines de lucro su parte justa, incluso en 2019 cuando creamos la Iniciativa de Financiamiento de Tasas de Costos Indirectos con esta administración”, dijo Johnson en un comunicado. “También solicitamos un mayor financiamiento en nuestra respuesta presupuestaria este año, que es exactamente lo que estamos obteniendo”.
Para NMIC, que ayuda a los residentes de bajos ingresos del norte de Manhattan y el Bronx con servicios legales, de vivienda y de inmigración, los fondos de ICR para el año fiscal 2021 ayudarán a la organización a comprar nuevas computadoras para los miembros del personal y continuar la operación de una despensa de alimentos que ha administrado desde que comenzó la pandemia.
“Algunas de nuestras computadoras han estado aquí desde 2014”, dijo Lizardo. “Entonces, el dinero para la nueva tecnología es muy necesario. Además, necesitábamos reasignar personal y recursos para cubrir la despensa de alimentos y esto ayudará a equilibrar eso”.
Lizardo señaló que los nuevos fondos de ICR deben gastarse antes del 30 de junio, al final del año fiscal.
“No hay mucho tiempo para hacer eso. Esperar ese dinero dificultaba la planificación de las organizaciones”, explicó. “La ciudad también prometió fondos para el año fiscal 2022. Tenemos que asegurarnos de que la financiación esté dentro del presupuesto”.
Morris dijo que el Centro Isaacs usaría su último financiamiento ICR para ayudar a cerrar las brechas presupuestarias del año pasado.
“Este dinero no significa que esté contratando más personal o agregando nuevos programas. Solo estoy tratando de lidiar con el déficit y esto me ayuda a cerrar la brecha”, dijo.
“Hemos ido mucho más allá durante el año pasado”, agregó Morris. “Las redes de seguridad ya estaban desgastadas y ahora le han agregado más peso con la pandemia”.
Hizo un llamado a la ciudad para involucrar a las organizaciones sin fines de lucro más de cerca en las discusiones sobre su financiamiento.
“Hasta que haya una verdadera asociación comercial con la ciudad y podamos tomar las mismas decisiones en colaboración, vamos a pasar por este mismo baile todos los años”, dijo Morris. “El proceso de asociación y participación con organizaciones comunitarias será esencial. Tenemos un largo camino por recorrer hasta que podamos sentir que no estamos cavando tratando de salir de una zanja”.