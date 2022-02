Corps Values

Green jobs initiative expands career skills and reduces crime rates

By Gregg McQueen

The skills training program focuses on green jobs.

Marlon Stewart is working in the future.

Stewart is a trainee with Civilian Climate Corps and has been helping to install a community-based Wi-Fi network at NYCHA’s Melrose Houses and Washington Houses.

Stewart was unemployed for more than a year before connecting with the program.

“I’m excited to have work, but it’s not just any work,” he said. “These are good jobs. This is the future of construction.”

When Mayor Eric Adams introduced his Blueprint to End Gun Violence, he pledged that the city would focus on creating job opportunities as a way to reduce crime.

“We know the best antidote to crime is a career,” Adams said.

While Adams doubles down on job creation as an antidote for the city’s surging crime rates, Civilian Climate Corps, a unique training program launched under the de Blasio administration, is already paying dividends for New Yorkers at risk of gun violence.

The city-funded initiative trains New Yorkers for green construction jobs and was launched last September with a $37 million investment.

The program is run in partnership with BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based climate technology firm.

The initiative was launched last September.

Engaging individuals identified as being vulnerable to gun violence, the program connects trainees with immediately available employment opportunities and a pathway to permanent jobs at a salary no lower than $20 per hour.

Though available citywide, the program is particularly focused on creating jobs for residents of the Bronx, East Harlem, Brownsville, and East New York.

“The common themes for these locations are that they had very high unemployment rates, and were more likely to have violence in communities,” said Keith Kinch, co-founder and General Manager of BlocPower.

BlocPower Chief Executive Officer Donnel Baird said the new program has “national implications.”

“The more that people in communities with historically high crime rates are working, the numbers say that crime will go down,” Kinch said.

So far, more than 1,500 participants have been enrolled in the Civilian Climate Corps, according to Kinch. Over 800 have already completed the training program and are currently working on job sites.

Graduates have been hired to install rooftop Wi-Fi installations at New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) buildings, solar panels in a Queens church, and heat pumps at sites throughout the city.

For trainees like Stewart, who has mostly worked in itinerant carpentry jobs in the past, the program provides a shot at greater consistency.

“It’s paying a livable wage, too,” he remarked. “That makes us feel the difference.”

Since 2014, BlocPower has retrofitted more than 1,100 New York City buildings with all-electric heating, cooling and hot water systems designed to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Kinch said the jobs program will also help New York City achieve goals to battle climate change and reduce the digital divide.

He pointed out the city currently has a shortage of skilled green construction workers, and is required by Local Law 97 to reduce building emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

The training includes retrofitting buildings to increase energy efficiency.

“There’s so much opportunity over the next decade to make this city more energy efficient,” he said.

In addition, BlocPower’s high-profile Wi-Fi installations at NYCHA sites are expected to provide up to 2 million low-income users with free or low-cost internet access.

Along with job-specific training, Civilian Climate Corps participants receive Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certification, as well as classes on business communication and technical skills, conflict resolution strategies, and de-escalation techniques.



date. More than 1,500 participants have been enrolled todate.

BlocPower partners with community organizations in target neighborhoods to identify ideal candidates, on-board participants, and provide wraparound services.

“We work closely with community partners for social services,” Kinch said. “We’re making sure [participants] have some type of financial literacy, we help them figure out childcare.”

Participants are paid throughout the entire training process.

“We’re removing a lot of barriers to success,” Kinch said.

Once trainees are on job sites, BlocPower works to get them hired for full-time work, either through a subcontractor or a job referral.

“It’s been a question of, how do we build out a new workforce in areas and communities that have historically been blocked from being in this field? It’s amazing to have been a part of it,” said Kinch.

Since 2014, BlocPower has conducted upgrades on more than 1,100 New York City buildings.

More than 80 percent of program enrollees have self-identified as being unemployed on and off for at least two years.

“In terms of folks who spent time in the criminal justice system, it’s near 20 percent,” Kinch said. “They want options other than things that will get them in trouble, that’s why these jobs are important.”

“These are not hardened criminals, but they have no safety net,” he added. “As we continue to provide opportunities for people to work, we’ll be helping the Mayor’s agenda, not just for reducing crime but also creating jobs in the city.”

“We’re removing a lot of barriers to success,” said General Manager Keith Kinch.

BlocPower’s Civilian Climate Corp will be conducting training until at least June of this year.

When the city announced its $37 million commitment for the program in 2021, BlocPower Chief Executive Officer Donnel Baird said the new program has “national implications” and would be mimicked by other cities.

“Just as UPK is being adopted all over America because it’s been successfully adopted in New York, we fully expect this [program] to be adopted by communities across America,” Baird said.

“It’s helped me stay focused, stay employed,” said Stewart. “I really enjoy what I’m doing.”

For more information, visit www.blocpower.io.