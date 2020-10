Coronavirus exposure app launched

There’s an app for this too.

The state has announced the launch of COVID Alert NY, a smartphone app that will alert New Yorkers if they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The free app is currently available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Bengali, Korean, Russian and Haitian Creole.

COVID Alert NY does not track your location or collect any personal data, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. The app uses Bluetooth technology to sense proximity to another phone that has the same app. It can send an alert if a user has been within 6 feet of another app user who tests positive for the coronavirus.

The identities of app users are kept anonymous between users.

COVID Alert NY will work in conjunction with similar apps in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, allowing for regional exposure notifications, Cuomo said.

The app is available for download from the Apple or Google Play stores to anyone to who lives, works, or attends college in New York or New Jersey.

For more information, go to coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-alert-ny‎.