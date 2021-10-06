- English
- Español
By Gregg McQueen
A documentary film about Coogan’s, the legendary and now-shuttered Washington Heights pub, has made its way to television.
Directed by filmmaker Glenn Osten Anderson, Coogan’s Way is slated to air on PBS on October 10 at 7 p.m. and October 14 at 10 p.m.
Coogan’s, which operated at 4015 Broadway for 35 years, gained an outsized reputation as a gathering place that welcomed a multi-ethnic crowd, hosted community events and functioned as a meeting place for local politicians.
The business closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 67-minute documentary, which debuted at the Harlem Film Festival in May, features interviews with Coogan’s owners Peter Walsh, Dave Hunt and Tess O’Connor McDade, as well as Manhattan Borough Historian Robert Snyder, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda, the late New York Times writer Jim O’Dwyer and former Congressman Charles Rangel.
“People came and they met and they felt comfortable,” Walsh said in the film. “You felt safe. And if you were safe, you could be joyful.”
“By bringing in everybody in the neighborhood, giving them a home here, making this the living room that they might not have, that they could share with everybody else, it became an inclusive bar,” said Snyder in another scene.
At the Harlem Film Festival, the documentary won the 2021 Audience Award for favorite film.
Coogan’s Way details the bar’s history, from its inception in 1985 during the height of the crack epidemic, to a community-led effort to rescue the pub during a 2018 lease dispute, to its final days, when the business succumbed to the financial fallout of the pandemic that impacted many eateries in New York City.
The film also highlights Coogan’s various efforts to help the community, such as sponsoring the popular Salsa, Blues, and Shamrocks 5K and raising over $113,000 to help uptown small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic, even though Coogan’s no longer existed.
That pandemic aid effort, known as the Pay It Forward Community Fund, is proof that Coogan’s legacy still casts a long shadow over Northern Manhattan.
“Coogan’s is a spirit that has to go on,” Walsh said in the film. “We have to keep our communities together.”
The documentary will be shown in the NY/NJ area on PBS WNET Channel 13 this weekend on Sunday, October 10th, at 7 p.m., and on Thursday, October 14th, at 10 p.m. For more, please visit pbs.org.
Coogan’s Way, la película, se estrenará en PBS
Por Gregg McQueen
Un documental sobre Coogan’s, el legendario y ahora cerrado pub de Washington Heights, ha llegado a la televisión.
Dirigida por el cineasta Glenn Osten Anderson, Coogan’s Way está programada para salir al aire en PBS el 10 de octubre a las 7 p.m. y el 14 de octubre a las 10 p.m.
Coogan’s, que operó en el No. 4015 de Broadway durante 35 años, ganó una gran reputación como un lugar de reunión que dio la bienvenida a una multitud multiétnica, organizó eventos comunitarios y funcionó como un lugar de encuentro para políticos locales.
El negocio cerró en marzo de 2020 debido a la pandemia de Covid-19.
El documental de 67 minutos, que debutó en el Festival de Cine de Harlem en mayo, presenta entrevistas con los propietarios de Coogan’s, Peter Walsh, Dave Hunt y Tess O’Connor McDade, así como con el historiador del distrito de Manhattan Robert Snyder, el congresista Adriano Espaillat, Lin-Manuel Miranda y su padre Luis Miranda, también con el difunto escritor del New York Times, Jim O’Dwyer y el ex congresista Charles Rangel.
“La gente venía, se conocía y se sentía cómoda”, dijo Walsh en la película. “Te sentías seguro. Y si estás a salvo, puedes estar feliz”.
“Al traer a todos en el vecindario, darles un hogar aquí, hacer de esta la sala de estar que tal vez no tuvieran, que pudieran compartir con todos los demás, se convirtió en un bar inclusivo”, dijo Snyder en otra escena.
En el Festival de Cine de Harlem, el documental ganó el Premio del Público 2021 a la película favorita.
Coogan’s Way detalla la historia del bar, desde su inicio en 1985 durante el apogeo de la epidemia de crack, a un esfuerzo liderado por la comunidad para rescatar el pub durante una disputa de arrendamiento en 2018, hasta sus últimos días, cuando el negocio sucumbió a las consecuencias financieras de la pandemia que afectó a muchos restaurantes de la ciudad de Nueva York.
La película también destaca los diversos esfuerzos de Coogan para ayudar a la comunidad, como patrocinar la popular popular carrera de 5K Salsa, Blues y Shamrocks y recaudar más de $113,000 dólares para ayudar a los pequeños negocios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro del Alto Manhattan durante la pandemia, aunque Coogan’s ya no existía.
Ese esfuerzo de ayuda pandémica, conocido como Fondo Comunitario Pay It Forward, es una prueba de que el legado de Coogan’s aún sigue vivo en el norte de Manhattan.
“El de Coogan’s es un espíritu que tiene que continuar”, dijo Walsh en la película. “Tenemos que mantener unidas a nuestras comunidades”.
El documental se presentará en el área de NY/NJ en el canal 13 de PBS WNET este fin de semana el domingo 10 de octubre a las 7 p.m. y el jueves 14 de octubre a las 10 p.m. Para obtener más información, por favor visite pbs.org.