A documentary film about Coogan’s, the legendary and now-shuttered Washington Heights pub, has made its way to television.

Directed by filmmaker Glenn Osten Anderson, Coogan’s Way is slated to air on PBS on October 10 at 7 p.m. and October 14 at 10 p.m.

Coogan’s, which operated at 4015 Broadway for 35 years, gained an outsized reputation as a gathering place that welcomed a multi-ethnic crowd, hosted community events and functioned as a meeting place for local politicians.

The business closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 67-minute documentary, which debuted at the Harlem Film Festival in May, features interviews with Coogan’s owners Peter Walsh, Dave Hunt and Tess O’Connor McDade, as well as Manhattan Borough Historian Robert Snyder, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda, the late New York Times writer Jim O’Dwyer and former Congressman Charles Rangel.

“People came and they met and they felt comfortable,” Walsh said in the film. “You felt safe. And if you were safe, you could be joyful.”

“By bringing in everybody in the neighborhood, giving them a home here, making this the living room that they might not have, that they could share with everybody else, it became an inclusive bar,” said Snyder in another scene.

At the Harlem Film Festival, the documentary won the 2021 Audience Award for favorite film.

Coogan’s Way details the bar’s history, from its inception in 1985 during the height of the crack epidemic, to a community-led effort to rescue the pub during a 2018 lease dispute, to its final days, when the business succumbed to the financial fallout of the pandemic that impacted many eateries in New York City.

The film also highlights Coogan’s various efforts to help the community, such as sponsoring the popular Salsa, Blues, and Shamrocks 5K and raising over $113,000 to help uptown small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic, even though Coogan’s no longer existed.

That pandemic aid effort, known as the Pay It Forward Community Fund, is proof that Coogan’s legacy still casts a long shadow over Northern Manhattan.

“Coogan’s is a spirit that has to go on,” Walsh said in the film. “We have to keep our communities together.”

The documentary will be shown in the NY/NJ area on PBS WNET Channel 13 this weekend on Sunday, October 10th, at 7 p.m., and on Thursday, October 14th, at 10 p.m. For more, please visit pbs.org.