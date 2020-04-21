- English
- Español
Coogan’s Closes
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos by Cristobal Vivar
Coogan’s is officially closed for business.
The long time Washington Heights public house temporarily closed its doors March 17. The owners announced the closure was permanent on Mon., Apr. 20th.
“We need your help in saying farewell in a message that is so very difficult to write,” began the note posted across social media.
So much of what happened in Washington Heights revolved around Coogan’s.
After 35 years in business, it was know for hospitality, friendly pours and a simple but robust pub menu. In the 1990’s, few new restaurants were moving to the Heights. But it was quickly known as a place where anyone who walked in felt welcome. Its proximity to the Columbia University Medical Center made it a place where students celebrated graduations. Families sought refuge while loved ones were in the hospital. Hospital employees relaxed after a long day of work. Around the corner from the Armory Track & Field Center, it was a mainstay of runners the world over.
Across the street from the 33rd Precinct, New York’s Finest could relax. The bar’s several large screens offered a convivial way to watch any televised sporting event. The wide-open restaurant offered booths for private dates and large round tables for those who wanted to see and be seen. The other side dining room was routinely hired out for private parties. The owners would stop by your table and say hello, whether they knew you or not.
Restaurant owners Tess McDade, Dave Hunt, and Peter Walsh even started and sponsored the wildly popular annual Salsa, Blues and Shamrock 5K event. It was like no other in Washington Heights establishment.
Social media reactions were flooded with broken hearts and tearful emojis. One patron, dubbed cookienyc1 on Instagram, wrote, “In Coogans we celebrated many milestones, including my Fordham University graduation and our wedding.”
Lupemichelle wrote, “Coogan’s will forever have a piece of my heart. Lots of Daddy/Daughter dates w my sweet father. Many family dinners!! My last first date was in Coogan’s. My bridal shower was there. Thank you for the memories!!!”
“This makes me very sad the memories had at coogans will literally last a lifetime. With much love and respect to Tess Peter Dave and every staff member that greeted my warmly,” wrote stadium jay.
Coogan’s had a near-death experience about two years ago. Its landlord, New York Presbyterian, sent a lease renewal with a ruinous new rent.
Outrage the world over (especially from the running community) made the landlord reconsider. In the end, they made Coogan’s an offer they couldn’t refuse.
Coogan’s closing notice put their employees front and center, with an appeal from the greater community to help them secure employment.
“Our first priority will be the security and future of our staff,” said the three owners in a statement. “We encourage our friends to contact us to help this quality group of the best possible people in talent, hard work and integrity to obtain jobs and employment.”
“I will never forget the times I’ve had at Coogans. I understand why you had to close but it’s still painful. Dave and Peter you’ve been amazing through out the years,” Kenneth Santiago posted on Facebook.
Coogan’s thanked the customers and neighborhood partners throughout the years.
“To many of us, Coogan’s was a public house, a meeting place, a table to break bread and solve problems. We were a place of celebrations and remembrance. We were a bar full of life…a place to listen and place to talk. We were a place to leave behind the burdens of everyday life and, more often than not, inherit new ones when we volunteered to help a neighbor in need, a kid in search of himself, or a stranger down on his luck.”
Patrons felt the same way.
“May life bring joy and laughter like you guys gave us,” wrote kay10032.
Coogan’s cierra
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Coogan’s está oficialmente cerrado a los negocios.
La casa pública de Washington Heights cerró temporalmente sus puertas el 17 de marzo. Los propietarios anunciaron el lunes 20 de abril que el cierre es permanente.
“Necesitamos su ayuda para despedirnos en un mensaje que es muy difícil de escribir”, comenzó la nota publicada en las redes sociales.
Mucho de lo que sucedió en Washington Heights giró en torno a Coogan’s.
Después de 35 años en el negocio, el lugar era conocido por su hospitalidad, su servicio amable y un menú de pub simple pero robusto. En la década de 1990, pocos restaurantes nuevos se mudaron a the Heights. Pero fue rápidamente conocido como un lugar donde cualquiera que entraba se sentía bienvenido. Su proximidad al Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia lo convirtió en un lugar donde los estudiantes celebraban sus graduaciones, las familias buscaban refugio mientras sus seres queridos estaban en el hospital y los empleados del hospital se relajaban después de un largo día de trabajo. A la vuelta de la esquina del Centro de Atletismo Armory, era un pilar para los corredores. Al otro lado de la calle de la Comisaría 33º, los mejores de Nueva York podían relajarse. Las varias pantallas grandes del bar ofrecían una manera agradable de ver cualquier evento deportivo televisado. El restaurante abierto ofrecía cabinas para citas privadas y grandes mesas redondas para aquellos que querían ver y ser vistos. El otro lado del comedor se alquilaba habitualmente para fiestas privadas. Los propietarios pasaban por tu mesa y te saludaban, te conocieran o no. Los dueños del restaurante Tess McDade, Dave Hunt y Peter Walsh incluso comenzaron y patrocinaron el popular evento anual de Salsa, Blues y Shamrock 5K. Era como ningún otro establecimiento de Washington Heights.
Las reacciones en las redes sociales se inundaron de corazones rotos y emojis llorosos. Un usuario, conocido como cookienyc1 en Instagram, escribió: “En Coogans celebramos muchos hitos, incluida mi graduación de la Universidad Fordham y nuestra boda”.
“Lupemichelle escribió: Coogan’s siempre tendrá un pedazo de mi corazón. Muchas citas de papá/hija con mi dulce padre. Muchas cenas familiares!! Mi última primera cita fue en Coogan’s. Mi despedida de soltera fue ahí. ¡¡¡Gracias por los recuerdos!!!”.
“Esto me pone muy triste porque los recuerdos que tuve en Coogan’s literalmente durarán toda la vida. Con mucho amor y respeto a Tess, Peter, Dave y a todos los miembros del personal que me saludaron calurosamente”, escribió stadium jay.
Coogan’s tuvo una experiencia cercana a la muerte hace aproximadamente dos años. Su arrendador, el New York-Presbyterian, envió una renovación de arrendamiento con una ruinosa nueva renta.
Indignó a todo el mundo (especialmente a la comunidad de corredores) hizo que el propietario reconsiderara. Al final, hicieron una oferta a Coogan’s que no pudieron rechazar.
El aviso del cierre de Coogan’s puso a sus empleados al frente y al centro, con un llamado a la comunidad en general para ayudarles a asegurar un empleo.
“Nuestra primera prioridad será la seguridad y el futuro de nuestro personal”, dijeron los tres propietarios en un comunicado. “Alentamos a nuestros amigos a contactarnos para ayudar a este grupo de calidad con las mejores personas posibles en talento, trabajo duro e integridad para obtener trabajo y empleo”.
“Nunca olvidaré las veces que he pasado en Coogan’s. Entiendo por qué tuvo que cerrar, pero igual es doloroso. Dave y Peter, han sido increíble a lo largo de los años”, publicó Kenneth Santiago en Facebook.
Coogan’s ha agradecido a los clientes y socios del vecindario a lo largo de los años.
“Para muchos de nosotros, Coogan’s era una casa pública, un lugar de reunión, una mesa para partir el pan y resolver problemas. Éramos un lugar de celebraciones y recuerdos. Éramos un bar lleno de vida… un lugar para escuchar y un lugar para hablar. Fuimos un lugar para dejar atrás las cargas de la vida cotidiana y, la mayoría de las veces, heredamos otras nuevas cuando nos ofrecimos como voluntarios para ayudar a un vecino necesitado, a un chico encontrándose a sí mismo o un extraño desafortunado”. Los clientes sentían lo mismo.
“Que la vida les brinde alegría y risas como ustedes nos dieron”, escribió kay10032.