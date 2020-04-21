Coogan’s Closes

By Sherry Mazzocchi‎

Photos by Cristobal Vivar



Coogan’s is officially closed for business.‎

The long time Washington Heights public house temporarily closed its doors March 17. The owners announced the closure was permanent on Mon., Apr. 20th.

“We need your help in saying farewell in a message that is so very difficult to write,” began the note posted across social media.

So much of what happened in Washington Heights revolved around Coogan’s.

After 35 years in business, it was know for hospitality, friendly pours and a simple but robust pub menu. In the 1990’s, few new restaurants were moving to the Heights. But it was quickly known as a place where anyone who walked in felt welcome. Its proximity to the Columbia University Medical Center made it a place where students celebrated graduations. Families sought refuge while loved ones were in the hospital. Hospital employees relaxed after a long day of work. Around the corner from the Armory Track & Field Center, it was a mainstay of runners the world over.

Across the street from the 33rd Precinct, New York’s Finest could relax. The bar’s several large screens offered a convivial way to watch any televised sporting event. The wide-open restaurant offered booths for private dates and large round tables for those who wanted to see and be seen. The other side dining room was routinely hired out for private parties. The owners would stop by your table and say hello, whether they knew you or not.

Restaurant owners Tess McDade, Dave Hunt, and Peter Walsh even started and sponsored the wildly popular annual Salsa, Blues and Shamrock 5K event. It was like no other in Washington Heights establishment.

Social media reactions were flooded with broken hearts and tearful emojis. One patron, dubbed cookienyc1 on Instagram, wrote, “In Coogans we celebrated many milestones, including my Fordham University graduation and our wedding.”

Lupemichelle wrote, “Coogan’s will forever have a piece of my heart. Lots of Daddy/Daughter dates w my sweet father. Many family dinners!! My last first date was in Coogan’s. My bridal shower was there. Thank you for the memories!!!”

“This makes me very sad the memories had at coogans will literally last a lifetime. With much love and respect to Tess Peter Dave and every staff member that greeted my warmly,” wrote stadium jay.

Coogan’s had a near-death experience about two years ago. Its landlord, New York Presbyterian, sent a lease renewal with a ruinous new rent.

Outrage the world over (especially from the running community) made the landlord reconsider. In the end, they made Coogan’s an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Coogan’s closing notice put their employees front and center, with an appeal from the greater community to help them secure employment.

“Our first priority will be the security and future of our staff,” said the three owners in a statement. “We encourage our friends to contact us to help this quality group of the best possible people in talent, hard work and integrity to obtain jobs and employment.”

“I will never forget the times I’ve had at Coogans. I understand why you had to close but it’s still painful. Dave and Peter you’ve been amazing through out the years,” Kenneth Santiago posted on Facebook.

Coogan’s thanked the customers and neighborhood partners throughout the years.

“To many of us, Coogan’s was a public house, a meeting place, a table to break bread and solve problems. We were a place of celebrations and remembrance. We were a bar full of life…a place to listen and place to talk. We were a place to leave behind the burdens of everyday life and, more often than not, inherit new ones when we volunteered to help a neighbor in need, a kid in search of himself, or a stranger down on his luck.”

Patrons felt the same way.

“May life bring joy and laughter like you guys gave us,” wrote kay10032.