Consumers warned of home Covid test scams

At-home tests are now available from the U.S. government.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) has warned that scammers are taking advantage of the federal government’s free Covid-19 test program to steal personal information for unscrupulous purposes.

In a consumer alert issued on January 27, DCP advised that scammers may start using techniques that typically arise with a free government event such as: falsely claiming to be online providers of the tests, sending fake emails and texts that contain harmful links designed to steal personal information, and using robocalls to pitch testing information.

Verify your sources.

“The arrival of the Covid-19 free at home tests is one more tool in the fight to end this brutal pandemic, but unfortunately, it also creates new opportunities for unscrupulous scammers to attempt to lure people into unintentionally providing their personal information,” said Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodríguez. “As the free at-home test program is rolled out, New Yorkers can thwart the scammers by keeping their personal, financial and health information safe and questioning any requests for a social security number, credit card, health insurance or other personally identifiable information from anyone not affiliated with a trusted health or government entity.”

According to DCP, consumers should be aware that the only website for the free at-home test kits is https://www.covidtests.gov.

This link will direct consumers to a United States Postal Service page to complete the kit request form. The form only asks for a name and address and does not require consumers to enter a social security number, credit card number, health insurance number or any other personally identifiable information.

“I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant in safeguarding their identity while they are protecting their health and always verify that a source is legitimate before providing personal information,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

To avoid being victims of at home Covid- 19 testing scams, DCP offers the following tips:

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.

Be aware of emails coming from unknown senders . Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts claiming to have information about free at-home covid testing kits. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in New York State, visit the New York State Department of Health website.

Ignore online offers for at-home COVID-19 tests or emails claiming you can get your free at home testing kit sooner. If you see ads touting getting your home Covid-19 testing kit sooner, ask yourself: is this ad or sales pitch a trusted source of information?

Be aware of emails asking for your personal information. Do your homework when it comes to sharing your personal information over email. Confirm by calling the sender.

Hang up on illegal robocallers. The federal government will not call you to offer you a free testing kit. If you receive a call about free at-home COVID-19 testing, hang up. Don't press any numbers. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but instead it might lead to more robocalls.

Official government websites use ".gov". A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure ".gov" websites use HTTPS. A "lock" symbol or https:// means you've safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

For consumers shopping online to purchase home Covid testing kits, DCP recommends that consumers ensure the test they’re buying is authorized by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites, and pay by credit card.

For more information, call the DCP Helpline at 800.697.1220 or visit www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.