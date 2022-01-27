- English
- Español
Consumers warned of home Covid test scams
Robocalls are pitching testing info to get financial data
Caution with the Covid test.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) has warned that scammers are taking advantage of the federal government’s free Covid-19 test program to steal personal information for unscrupulous purposes.
In a consumer alert issued on January 27, DCP advised that scammers may start using techniques that typically arise with a free government event such as: falsely claiming to be online providers of the tests, sending fake emails and texts that contain harmful links designed to steal personal information, and using robocalls to pitch testing information.
“The arrival of the Covid-19 free at home tests is one more tool in the fight to end this brutal pandemic, but unfortunately, it also creates new opportunities for unscrupulous scammers to attempt to lure people into unintentionally providing their personal information,” said Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodríguez. “As the free at-home test program is rolled out, New Yorkers can thwart the scammers by keeping their personal, financial and health information safe and questioning any requests for a social security number, credit card, health insurance or other personally identifiable information from anyone not affiliated with a trusted health or government entity.”
According to DCP, consumers should be aware that the only website for the free at-home test kits is https://www.covidtests.gov.
This link will direct consumers to a United States Postal Service page to complete the kit request form. The form only asks for a name and address and does not require consumers to enter a social security number, credit card number, health insurance number or any other personally identifiable information.
“I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant in safeguarding their identity while they are protecting their health and always verify that a source is legitimate before providing personal information,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.
To avoid being victims of at home Covid- 19 testing scams, DCP offers the following tips:
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.
- Be aware of emails coming from unknown senders. Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts claiming to have information about free at-home covid testing kits. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in New York State, visit the New York State Department of Health website.
- Ignore online offers for at-home COVID-19 tests or emails claiming you can get your free at home testing kit sooner. If you see ads touting getting your home Covid-19 testing kit sooner, ask yourself: is this ad or sales pitch a trusted source of information?
- Be aware of emails asking for your personal information. Do your homework when it comes to sharing your personal information over email. Confirm by calling the sender.
- Hang up on illegal robocallers. The federal government will not call you to offer you a free testing kit. If you receive a call about free at-home COVID-19 testing, hang up. Don’t press any numbers. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but instead it might lead to more robocalls.
- Official government websites use “.gov”. A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.
- Secure “.gov” websites use HTTPS. A “lock” symbol or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.
For consumers shopping online to purchase home Covid testing kits, DCP recommends that consumers ensure the test they’re buying is authorized by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites, and pay by credit card.
For more information, call the DCP Helpline at 800.697.1220 or visit www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.
Consumidores advertidos sobre estafas de pruebas de Covid en el hogar
Precaución con las pruebas Covid.
La División de Protección al Consumidor (DCP, por sus siglas en inglés) del estado de Nueva York, advirtió que los estafadores se están aprovechando del programa de pruebas gratuitas de Covid-19 del gobierno federal para robar información personal con fines sin escrúpulos.
En una alerta al consumidor emitida el 27 de enero, el DCP advirtió que los estafadores pueden comenzar a usar técnicas que generalmente surgen con un evento gubernamental gratuito, como: afirmar falsamente que son proveedores en línea de las pruebas, enviar correos electrónicos y mensajes de texto falsos que contienen enlaces dañinos diseñados para robar información personal y usar llamadas automáticas para presentar información sobre las pruebas.
“La llegada de las pruebas caseras gratuitas de Covid-19 es una herramienta más en la lucha para terminar con esta brutal pandemia, pero, desafortunadamente, también crea nuevas oportunidades para que los estafadores sin escrúpulos intenten atraer a las personas para que proporcionen involuntariamente su información personal”, dijo el secretario interino de Estado, Robert J. Rodríguez. “A medida que se implementa el programa gratuito de pruebas en el hogar, los neoyorquinos pueden frustrar a los estafadores manteniendo segura su información personal, financiera y de salud y cuestionando cualquier solicitud de número de seguro social, tarjeta de crédito, seguro médico u otra información de identificación personal de cualquier persona que no esté afiliada a una entidad de salud o gubernamental de confianza”.
De acuerdo con el DCP, los consumidores deben saber que el único sitio web para los kits de prueba gratuitos en el hogar es https://www.covidtests.gov.
Este enlace dirigirá a los consumidores a una página del Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos para completar el formulario de solicitud del kit. El formulario solo solicita un nombre y una dirección y no requiere que los consumidores ingresen un número de seguro social, número de tarjeta de crédito, número de seguro médico o cualquier otra información de identificación personal.
“Insto a los neoyorquinos a estar atentos a la hora de salvaguardar su identidad mientras protegen su salud y siempre verifiquen que una fuente sea legítima antes de proporcionar información personal”, dijo la Dra. Mary T. Bassett, comisionada de salud del estado de Nueva York.
Para evitar ser víctima de estafas de pruebas de Covid-19 en el hogar, el DCP ofrece los siguientes consejos:
- No hagas clic en enlaces de fuentes que no conoce.
- Tenga cuidado con los correos electrónicos que provienen de remitentes desconocidos. Esté atento a los correos electrónicos que afirman ser de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés) o de expertos que afirman tener información sobre kits gratuitos de prueba de covid en el hogar. Para obtener la información más actualizada sobre el coronavirus en el estado de Nueva York, visite el sitio web del Departamento de Salud del estado de Nueva York.
- Ignore ofertas en líneapara pruebas de COVID-19 en el hogar o correos electrónicos que afirman que puede obtener su kit de prueba en el hogar gratis antes. Si ve anuncios que promocionan obtener su kit de prueba de Covid-19 para el hogar antes, pregúntese: ¿este anuncio o argumento de venta es una fuente de información confiable?
- Tenga cuidado con los correos electrónicos que solicitan su información personal.Haga su tarea cuando se trata de compartir su información personal por correo electrónico. Confirme llamando al remitente.
- Cuelgue el teléfono a las llamadas automáticas ilegales.El gobierno federal no le llamará para ofrecerle un kit de prueba gratuito. Si recibe una llamada sobre pruebas gratuitas de COVID-19 en el hogar, cuelgue. No presione ningún número. La grabación puede decir que presionar un número le permitirá hablar con un operador en vivo o eliminarle de su lista de llamadas, pero, al contrario, podría generar más llamadas automáticas.
- Los sitios web oficiales del gobierno usan “.gov”.Un sitio web .gov pertenece a una organización gubernamental oficial en los Estados Unidos.
- Los sitios web seguros “.gov” usan HTTPS.Un símbolo de “candado” o https:// significa que se ha conectado de forma segura al sitio web .gov. Comparta información confidencial solo en sitios web oficiales y seguros.
Para los consumidores que compran en línea kits de prueba de Covid para el hogar, el DCP recomienda que los consumidores se aseguren de que la prueba que están comprando esté autorizada por la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés), comparen reseñas en línea de una amplia variedad de sitios web y paguen con tarjeta de crédito.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame a la línea de ayuda del DCP al 800.697.1220 o visite www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.