Consumer alert for mail theft: AG James

Mind the mail.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a consumer alert providing tips to help New Yorkers protect themselves from mail fraud.

The alert warns of a recent rise in mail fraud and offers suggestions from the United States Postal Service (USPS) to protect consumers from this federal crime.

According to James, there has been a recent rise in mail theft throughout New York City, including the theft of checks, credit cards, and other financial documents from mailboxes.

Her office has received an increased number of complaints that financial documents were stolen from USPS mailboxes, she said.

On January 10, James issued a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy outlining her concerns and urging more federal resources be used to combat these thefts.

In December, James broke up a deed theft ring that stole three homes worth more than $1 million in total from elderly, vulnerable homeowners in Queens. Although USPS has redesigned its mailboxes to be more resistant against theft, recent reports show that thieves have resorted to various schemes, which have included stealing mailboxes outright, James said.

In response, the office recommends that consumers follow these tips from USPS:

Always pick up your mail promptly when delivered. Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you are expecting checks, credit cards, or any other financial items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

If you did not receive a check or any other valuable mail you were expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

If you change your address, you should immediately notify your respective post office and anyone with whom you do business via mail.

Inform your post office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

Consider signing up for USPS’ Informed Delivery service, which provides email notifications for incoming mail and packages.

If you suspect your mail was stolen or see a mail theft happening, contact police immediately and then report it to Postal Inspectors by calling 877-876-2455.

If you see glue, tape, or any other sticky substances on a mailbox, report it to your post office, Postal Inspectors, or the New York Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). The USPIS can be reached at (212) 330-2400.

“Stealing mail is a violation of privacy, it is a federal crime, and it causes real problems,” said James. “When bad actors steal people’s mail, they have access to personal and financial information that can lead to identity theft, destroyed credit ratings, and serious harm to completely innocent New Yorkers. I urge everyone to remain vigilant, and to protect themselves, their information, and their mail by following our important tips.”