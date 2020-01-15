- English
- Español
City kicks off census outreach campaign
By Gregg McQueen
It’s all about trust.
In order to bolster response rates for the 2020 Census, the city has kicked off the Complete Count Campaign, an initiative that includes the City University of New York (CUNY), City Council, labor unions, public libraries, and over 150 community-based organizations.
“Your community trusts you. You know your community and your community knows you,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is all that we need, the ability to go out to the people, make our voices heard, make sure they are counted. But it will only happen if you, every single one of you, puts your heart and soul into this crucial mission.”
The $40 million effort is designed to achieve a full and accurate count of New Yorkers in the upcoming survey and features $23 million allotted toward outreach by training community-based organizations to engage people about the Census.
In a packed auditorium at New York University on Tues., Jan. 14th, de Blasio stressed the importance of the organizations involved.
“Every single one of you can make a huge difference,” he added.
New Yorkers can begin completing the survey online on March 12.
CUNY will aid in administering funds and in deploying over 200 students to conduct outreach.
Lurie Daniel Favors, General Counsel for the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College, urged New Yorkers to bring word about the Census “into your neighborhoods, into your blocks, into your hair salons, your churches, your mosques, your temples, every space where you have influence and where you have friends and family and people that you care about.”
“Helping New Yorkers to achieve a fair and accurate Census count is a critically important task, and one that the City University of New York is uniquely positioned to help achieve,” said Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “CUNY students are ready to venture into the hardest-to-count neighborhoods and ensure that the people who live in those communities, and who all too often are overlooked, are acknowledged and counted.”
To ensure its Census message reaches its target audience of immigrant communities in hard-to-count areas, the city will spend $3 million to advertise in community and ethnic media outlets, said NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin.
“This is the largest investment the city has ever made in community and ethnic and digital advertising,” Menin said.Advertising will be conducted in “a minimum of 16 different languages,” she added.
The U.S. Census Bureau is currently estimating that the New York area’s self-response rate could be as low as 58 percent in 2020.
De Blasio stressed that a 2020 Census undercount could lead New York to lose Congressional seats, and also billions of dollars in funding for essential programs.
He accused the Trump administration of manipulating the 2020 Census process to scare immigrants away from participating.
“The way Washington set it up was to try to defeat you, to try to deny you, to try to ignore you,” he remarked.
“If there’s an undercount, it’s going to come in communities where there are a lot of immigrants, a lot of black and brown people,” said Phil Thompson, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives.
In its recently published 2019 Census Test Report, the U.S. Census Bureau showed that there would have likely been lower responses from Asian and Latinx populations if a citizenship question had been included.
Menin noted that the city’s response rate in the 2010 Census was 14 points below the national average, and acknowledged that immigrants could be fearful of sharing their information with the federal government.
“We want to make sure that people know the Census is confidential,” said Menin. “It’s totally protected.”
As part of the kickoff, the de Blasio administration convened 157 community-based organizations that received $19 million to conduct outreach.
Among the organizations on the frontlines are the Hispanic Federation and the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund.
“Hispanic Federation is proud to work alongside a diverse group of organizations focused on ensuring an accurate and complete count for 2020 in New York City,” said President Frankie Miranda in a statement. “Essential resources are at stake that will directly affect the Latino community and educating our neighbors will determine the resources for the next ten years. Through this collaborative effort, we will strive to ensure that our community is counted and will get the representation it deserves.”
SOMOS Community Care, a nonprofit network of over 2,500 physicians serving immigrant and low-income communities, received $125,000 for Census-related activities at its health centers.
“As healthcare providers and doctors who are immigrants or descendants of immigrants ourselves, we are trusted members of the community and thus, have a role to play in getting the word out about the upcoming Census,” said SOMOS Founder Dr. Ramon Tallaj. “It is vital that all New Yorkers, specifically those in underserved, immigrant communities and regardless of status, are properly counted.”
“We are trying to bring awareness to each one of our clinics. We’re doing a lot of social media outreach and also engaging within our practices,” said Dr. Yomaris Peña, a SOMOS provider. “The main issue is for people to feel safe, and who is better to do that than the provider that they trust?”
“The data obtained from the decennial census helps determine the allocation of over $1.5 trillion in federal funding for programs on which we all rely, affecting everything from education to housing,” added NALEO’s Northeast Director of Civic Engagement Juan Rosa. “[We] stand ready to unify our efforts with city-wide partners and community leaders throughout New York City to promote 2020 Census participation.”
Word Up Books in Washington Heights also received funding from the city to train its 60 volunteer workers to assist people with the Census.
“We’re going to set up tablets so people could fill out the census right then and there,” said Word Up Founder Veronica Liu. “We have events every single day. During every single one, we’re going to tell people why it’s important to be counted in the Census and then give them the opportunity to fill it out.”
Liu said that established community organizations will have an impact on increasing Census response.
“I think it’s going to make a huge difference. Knowing the real range of people that walk through our doors, we’ve built up trust over eight-and-a-half years,” she said. “We’re going to incorporate the Census into everything that we already do. People come to us for a range of things, and it just makes sense to have the Census be a part of that.”
Conteo de confianza
La ciudad inicia campaña de alcance del censo
Por Gregg McQueen
Se trata de confianza.
Con el fin de aumentar las tasas de respuesta para el Censo 2020, la ciudad inició la Campaña Complete Count (Conteo Comoleto, en español), una iniciativa que incluye la City University de Nueva York (CUNY), el Ayuntamiento, los sindicatos, las bibliotecas públicas y más de 150 comunidades y organizaciones.
“Su comunidad confía en ustedes. ConoceN a su comunidad y su comunidad los conoce”, dijo el alcalde Bill de Blasio. “Esto es todo lo que necesitamos, la capacidad de salir con la gente, hacer que se escuchen nuestras voces, asegurarnos de que sean contados.
Pero solo sucederá si ustedes, cada uno de ustedes, ponen su corazón y alma en esta misión crucial”.
El esfuerzo de $40 millones de dólares está diseñado para lograr un recuento completo y preciso de los neoyorquinos en la próxima encuesta y cuenta con $23 millones de dólares destinados a la divulgación mediante la capacitación de organizaciones comunitarias para involucrar a las personas sobre el Censo.
En un auditorio abarrotado en la Universidad de Nueva York el martes 14 de enero, de Blasio enfatizó la importancia de las organizaciones involucradas.
“Cada una de ustedes puede hacer una gran diferencia”, agregó.
Los neoyorquinos pueden comenzar a completar la encuesta en línea el 12 de marzo.
CUNY ayudará en la administración de fondos y en el despliegue de 230 estudiantes para realizar actividades de divulgación.Lurie Daniel Favors, abogada general del Centro de Derecho y Justicia Social del Medgar Evers College, instó a los neoyorquinos a comunicar el censo “a sus vecindarios, a sus cuadras, a sus peluquerías, sus iglesias, sus mezquitas, sus templos, cada espacio donde tengan influencia y donde tengan amigos, familiares y personas que les importan”.
“Ayudar a los neoyorquinos a lograr un conteo justo y exacto del Censo es una tarea sumamente importante, y la City University de Nueva York está en una posición única para ayudar a lograrlo”, dijo el canciller de CUNY, Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “Los estudiantes de CUNY están listos para aventurarse en los vecindarios más difíciles de contar y garantizar que las personas que viven en esas comunidades, y que con demasiada frecuencia son ignoradas, sean reconocidas y contadas”.
Para garantizar que su mensaje del Censo llegue a su público objetivo de comunidades de inmigrantes en áreas difíciles de contar, la ciudad gastará $3 millones de dólares en anuncios en medios comunitarios y étnicos, dijo Julie Menin, directora del Censo 2020 de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Esta es la inversión más grande que la ciudad ha hecho en publicidad comunitaria, étnica y digital”, dijo Menin.
La publicidad se realizará en “un mínimo de 16 idiomas diferentes”, agregó.
La Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos estima actualmente que la tasa de auto-respuesta del área de Nueva York podría ser tan baja como del 58 por ciento en 2020.
De Blasio enfatizó que un conteo insuficiente del Censo 2020 podría llevar a Nueva York a perder escaños en el Congreso, y también miles de millones de dólares en fondos para programas esenciales.
Acusó al gobierno de Trump de manipular el proceso del Censo 2020 para ahuyentar a los inmigrantes de participar.
“La forma en que Washington lo configuró fue tratar de derrotarlos, tratar de negarlos, tratar de ignorarlos”, comentó.
“Si hay un conteo insuficiente, será en comunidades donde hay muchos inmigrantes, mucha gente negra y morena”, dijo Phil Thompson, vicealcalde de Iniciativas Estratégicas.
En su recientemente publicado Census Test Report 2019, la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos mostró que probablemente habría habido respuestas más bajas de las poblaciones asiáticas y latinas si se hubiera incluido una pregunta de ciudadanía.
Menin señaló que la tasa de respuesta de la ciudad en el Censo de 2010 fue 14 puntos por debajo del promedio nacional, y reconoció que los inmigrantes podrían temer compartir su información con el gobierno federal.
“Queremos asegurarnos de que la gente sepa que el Censo es confidencial”, dijo Menin. “Está totalmente protegido”.
Como parte del lanzamiento, la administración de Blasio convocó a 157 organizaciones comunitarias que recibieron $19 millones de dólares para realizar actividades de divulgación.
Entre las organizaciones en primera línea se encuentran la Federación Hispana y el Fondo Educativo de la Asociación Nacional de Funcionarios Latinos Electos y Designados (NALEO, por sus siglas en inglés).
“La Federación Hispana se enorgullece de trabajar junto a un grupo diverso de organizaciones enfocadas en asegurar un conteo preciso y completo para 2020 en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el presidente Frankie Miranda en un comunicado. “Están en juego recursos esenciales que afectarán directamente a la comunidad latina y educar a nuestros vecinos determinará los recursos para los próximos diez años. A través de este esfuerzo de colaboración, lucharemos para asegurar que nuestra comunidad sea contada y obtenga la representación que merece”.
SOMOS Community Care, una red sin fines de lucro de más de 2,500 médicos que atienden a inmigrantes y comunidades de bajos ingresos, recibió $125,000 dólares para actividades relacionadas con el Censo en sus centros de salud.
“Como proveedores inmigrantes, o descendientes de inmigrantes, de atención médica y médicos, somos miembros confiables de la comunidad y, por lo tanto, tenemos un papel que desempeñar para hacer correr la voz sobre el próximo Censo”, dijo el fundador de SOMOS, el Dr. Ramon Tallaj. “Es vital que todos los neoyorquinos, específicamente aquellos en comunidades inmigrantes marginadas y sin importar su estatus, sean contados adecuadamente”.
“Estamos tratando de crear conciencia en cada una de nuestras clínicas. Estamos haciendo mucho alcance en las redes sociales y también participando en nuestras prácticas”, dijo el Dr. Yomaris Peña, proveedor de SOMOS. “El tema principal es que las personas se sientan seguras, y ¿quién es mejor para hacerlo que el proveedor en el que confían?”.
“Los datos obtenidos del censo decenal ayudan a determinar la asignación de más de $1.5 trillones de dólares en fondos federales para los programas de los que todos dependemos, que afectan todo, desde la educación hasta la vivienda”, agregó el director de Participación Cívica del Noreste de NALEO, Juan Rosa. “Estamos listos para unificar nuestros esfuerzos con socios de toda la ciudad y líderes comunitarios en toda la ciudad de Nueva York para promover la participación en el Censo 2020″.
Word Up Books, en Washington Heights, también recibió fondos de la ciudad para capacitar a sus 60 trabajadores voluntarios para ayudar a las personas con el Censo.
“Vamos a configurar tabletas para que las personas puedan completar el censo en ese momento”, dijo la fundadora de Word Up, Veronica Liu. “Tenemos eventos todos los días. Durante cada uno de ellos, vamos a decirle a la gente por qué es importante ser contados cen el Censo y luego les daremos la oportunidad de completarlo”.
Liu dijo que las organizaciones comunitarias establecidas tendrán un impacto en el aumento de la respuesta al Censo.
“Creo que va a hacer una gran diferencia. Conociendo la gama real de personas que cruzan nuestras puertas, hemos acumulado confianza durante ocho años y medio”, dijo. “Vamos a incorporar el Censo a todo lo que ya hacemos. La gente viene a nosotros por una variedad de cosas, y tiene sentido que el Censo sea parte de eso”.