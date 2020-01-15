Confidence Count

City kicks off census outreach campaign

By Gregg McQueen

It’s all about trust.

In order to bolster response rates for the 2020 Census, the city has kicked off the Complete Count Campaign, an initiative that includes the City University of New York (CUNY), City Council, labor unions, public libraries, and over 150 community-based organizations.

“Your community trusts you. You know your community and your community knows you,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is all that we need, the ability to go out to the people, make our voices heard, make sure they are counted. But it will only happen if you, every single one of you, puts your heart and soul into this crucial mission.”

The $40 million effort is designed to achieve a full and accurate count of New Yorkers in the upcoming survey and features $23 million allotted toward outreach by training community-based organizations to engage people about the Census.

In a packed auditorium at New York University on Tues., Jan. 14th, de Blasio stressed the importance of the organizations involved.

“Every single one of you can make a huge difference,” he added.

New Yorkers can begin completing the survey online on March 12.

CUNY will aid in administering funds and in deploying over 200 students to conduct outreach.

Lurie Daniel Favors, General Counsel for the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College, urged New Yorkers to bring word about the Census “into your neighborhoods, into your blocks, into your hair salons, your churches, your mosques, your temples, every space where you have influence and where you have friends and family and people that you care about.”

“Helping New Yorkers to achieve a fair and accurate Census count is a critically important task, and one that the City University of New York is uniquely positioned to help achieve,” said Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “CUNY students are ready to venture into the hardest-to-count neighborhoods and ensure that the people who live in those communities, and who all too often are overlooked, are acknowledged and counted.”

To ensure its Census message reaches its target audience of immigrant communities in hard-to-count areas, the city will spend $3 million to advertise in community and ethnic media outlets, said NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin.

“This is the largest investment the city has ever made in community and ethnic and digital advertising,” Menin said.

Advertising will be conducted in “a minimum of 16 different languages,” she added.

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently estimating that the New York area’s self-response rate could be as low as 58 percent in 2020.

De Blasio stressed that a 2020 Census undercount could lead New York to lose Congressional seats, and also billions of dollars in funding for essential programs.

He accused the Trump administration of manipulating the 2020 Census process to scare immigrants away from participating.

“The way Washington set it up was to try to defeat you, to try to deny you, to try to ignore you,” he remarked.

“If there’s an undercount, it’s going to come in communities where there are a lot of immigrants, a lot of black and brown people,” said Phil Thompson, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives.

In its recently published 2019 Census Test Report, the U.S. Census Bureau showed that there would have likely been lower responses from Asian and Latinx populations if a citizenship question had been included.

Menin noted that the city’s response rate in the 2010 Census was 14 points below the national average, and acknowledged that immigrants could be fearful of sharing their information with the federal government.

“We want to make sure that people know the Census is confidential,” said Menin. “It’s totally protected.”

As part of the kickoff, the de Blasio administration convened 157 community-based organizations that received $19 million to conduct outreach.

Among the organizations on the frontlines are the Hispanic Federation and the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund.

“Hispanic Federation is proud to work alongside a diverse group of organizations focused on ensuring an accurate and complete count for 2020 in New York City,” said President Frankie Miranda in a statement. “Essential resources are at stake that will directly affect the Latino community and educating our neighbors will determine the resources for the next ten years. Through this collaborative effort, we will strive to ensure that our community is counted and will get the representation it deserves.”

SOMOS Community Care, a nonprofit network of over 2,500 physicians serving immigrant and low-income communities, received $125,000 for Census-related activities at its health centers.

“As healthcare providers and doctors who are immigrants or descendants of immigrants ourselves, we are trusted members of the community and thus, have a role to play in getting the word out about the upcoming Census,” said SOMOS Founder Dr. Ramon Tallaj. “It is vital that all New Yorkers, specifically those in underserved, immigrant communities and regardless of status, are properly counted.”

“We are trying to bring awareness to each one of our clinics. We’re doing a lot of social media outreach and also engaging within our practices,” said Dr. Yomaris Peña, a SOMOS provider. “The main issue is for people to feel safe, and who is better to do that than the provider that they trust?”

“The data obtained from the decennial census helps determine the allocation of over $1.5 trillion in federal funding for programs on which we all rely, affecting everything from education to housing,” added NALEO’s Northeast Director of Civic Engagement Juan Rosa. “[We] stand ready to unify our efforts with city-wide partners and community leaders throughout New York City to promote 2020 Census participation.”

Word Up Books in Washington Heights also received funding from the city to train its 60 volunteer workers to assist people with the Census.

“We’re going to set up tablets so people could fill out the census right then and there,” said Word Up Founder Veronica Liu. “We have events every single day. During every single one, we’re going to tell people why it’s important to be counted in the Census and then give them the opportunity to fill it out.”

Liu said that established community organizations will have an impact on increasing Census response.

“I think it’s going to make a huge difference. Knowing the real range of people that walk through our doors, we’ve built up trust over eight-and-a-half years,” she said. “We’re going to incorporate the Census into everything that we already do. People come to us for a range of things, and it just makes sense to have the Census be a part of that.”