Comptroller admits error on affordable housing report

Oops, he had to do it again.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer revealed that there was a major calculation error on a report his office released on the state of the city’s affordable housing.

As issued on September 25, the report stated that New York City had lost more than 1 million apartments since 2005 that rented for $900 or less.

Two days later, Stringer’s office explained that the actual number is much lower — 425,492 apartments.

The report was revised to reflect the actual number.

A mathematical error occurred when compiling the report, according to the Comptroller’s office, causing a number to be multiplied instead of divided.

The report was based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 Housing and Vacancy Survey.

The original report also claimed that the number of apartments renting for $2,700 or more increased by 238,000 between 2005 and 2017. In actuality, the number increased by 111,000.

“While it remains true that affordable housing is declining at an unsettling rate and the gap is still growing, we overstated the pace,” said Stringer spokesperson Ilana Meier in a statement. “We made a genuine mistake.”

The revised report can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/2QfgeEb.‎