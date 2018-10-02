- English
- Español
Comptroller admits error on affordable housing report
Oops, he had to do it again.
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer revealed that there was a major calculation error on a report his office released on the state of the city’s affordable housing.
As issued on September 25, the report stated that New York City had lost more than 1 million apartments since 2005 that rented for $900 or less.
Two days later, Stringer’s office explained that the actual number is much lower — 425,492 apartments.
The report was revised to reflect the actual number.
A mathematical error occurred when compiling the report, according to the Comptroller’s office, causing a number to be multiplied instead of divided.
The report was based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 Housing and Vacancy Survey.
The original report also claimed that the number of apartments renting for $2,700 or more increased by 238,000 between 2005 and 2017. In actuality, the number increased by 111,000.
“While it remains true that affordable housing is declining at an unsettling rate and the gap is still growing, we overstated the pace,” said Stringer spokesperson Ilana Meier in a statement. “We made a genuine mistake.”
The revised report can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/2QfgeEb.
Contralor admite error en informe de vivienda asequible
Vaya, tuvo que hacerlo de nuevo.
El contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York, Scott Stringer, reveló que hubo un error de cálculo importante en un informe que su oficina publicó sobre el estado de las viviendas asequibles de la ciudad.
De acuerdo con lo publicado el 25 de septiembre, el informe declaró que la ciudad de Nueva York había perdido más de 1 millón de apartamentos desde 2005 que se alquilaban por $900 dólares o menos.
Dos días después, la oficina de Stringer explicó que el número real es mucho menor: 425,492 apartamentos.
El informe fue corregido para reflejar el número real.
Se produjo un error matemático al compilar el informe, de acuerdo con la oficina del contralor, lo que provocó que un número se multiplicara en lugar de ser dividido.
El informe se basó en datos de la Encuesta de Vivienda y Disponibilidad de 2017 de la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos.
El informe original también afirmaba que el número de apartamentos que se alquilan por $2,700 dólares o más aumentó en 238,000 entre 2005 y 2017. En realidad, el número aumentó en 111,000.
“Si bien sigue siendo cierto que las viviendas asequibles están disminuyendo a un ritmo inquietante y la brecha sigue creciendo, exageramos el ritmo”, dijo la portavoz de Stringer, Ilana Meier, en un comunicado. “Cometimos un error legítimo”.
El informe corregido se puede ver aquí on.nyc.gov/2QfgeEb.