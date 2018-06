“Completely changed my life”

Youth enrichment program marks decade

Story and photos by Desiree Johnson

Six and success.

After six years toiling and studying in summer and Saturday classes at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP), a dozen teenagers in bright white coats strode into the spotlight.

“I’m elated,” said Randy Collado who joined fellow graduates on stage at the Vivian and Seymour Milstein Heart Center in receiving a diploma for his work with the NYP’s Lang Youth Medical Program on June 12.

Collado and his classmates had entered the program in the seventh grade.

“For years you dedicate [yourself] to the program. To see everything come to fruition, it’s just an elating experience,” he added.

Focusing on the youth of Washington Heights, the Lang Youth Medical Program is a six-year science enrichment program extending from seventh to twelfth grades.

This year’s ceremony marked its tenth graduating class.

The program, a collaboration with philanthropist Eugene Lang, was founded by NYP to help talented public school students in District 6 who aspire to pursue medical and nonmedical careers “become future leaders in science and healthcare.”

“The mission is to have youth from the community [who are] interested in the medical field become empowered and mentored throughout the years to fulfill their dreams in whatever they want to become,” said Mara Mínguez, Medical Director of the program.

Mínguez, half-Puerto Rican and half-Dominican, related to the teens as an immigrant herself who came to the United States as an adolescent.

“Most of our scholars are first generation or second generation immigrant,” she explained. “I just came in at 12 with a dream and just wanted to become a doctor.”

Since the program launched in 2003, 100 scholars have graduated. All Lang Youth graduates have been accepted into four-year colleges and universities.

Families, friends and current Lang Youth students gathered in the Myrna L. Daniels Auditorium at the Center to cheer on the graduates.

Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, delivered the keynote address.

“It’s very humbling to see you graduate here tonight and the pride your parents have in you, because certainly we have that,” said Corwin.

The graduates also lauded their personal support squads.

“Thank you so much, for telling me ‘you can do it,’ waking me up at 7 in the morning every Saturday and making plans that fit my schedule in the summer when I have Lang,” said graduate Azalías Hernández to her family. “Every little support counts. I know that within me I could do it, but having that reminder is everything.”

Hernández, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, came to the United States six years ago.

“When I came I didn’t speak an ounce of English,” said Hernández. “I was able to stumble upon this program that has completely changed my life. Completely changed where I want to go and where I see myself. It has opened so many doors for me. I’m just so proud. I’m very happy.”

She will be attending SUNY Binghamton University in the fall for neuroscience. She plans to obtain a doctorate and a Master of Public Health for women’s and adolescent health and to open up her own clinic in her native country.

Collado said he would always remember the moment he received his acceptance letter to Boston University.

“I was at home when the letter came and I was in my pajamas,” he recalled. “I opened it, I screamed, I jumped. I woke up my mom. I was already excited, and then they sent me my financial aid package [later]. Then I found out that I got a full ride to Boston, which is fantastic.”

Collado expects to study neurobiology.

“I just want to see what I actually want to do,” he remarked. “That’s the best part of college, you get to pick and choose. You get to decide what you want to focus on.”

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2lAf3BK or call 212.305.0806.