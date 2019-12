Community News – 12.25.19

Kwanzaa Celebration

On Sat., Dec. 28th at 7:30 p.m. The Apollo Theater celebrates its annual Kwanzaa Celebration featuring the renowned New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and additional guest performances. The Apollo established an annual show in 2016 to celebrate this holiday tradition on one day of the Kwanzaa holiday. The Apollo’s celebration is a joyful evening of dance and music honoring the principles of Kwanzaa – family, community, and culture.

The Apollo Theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2ECgQ2Q.

Alchemy of Place

Come see Eva Nikolova’s “Alchemy of Place: Projections” through January 5th at 181 Cabrini Restaurant.

Since 2012, Bulgarian-born, Northern Manhattan-based Eva Nikolova has been creating hand-drawn, cameraless gelatin silver photographs that blur the lines between drawing and photography. Experimenting with a vast inventory of substances, chemicals, and vintage gelatin silver papers, her prints contemplate place, memory, transformation and destruction through the prism of architecture and landscape. “Alchemy of Place: Projections” presents Nikolova’s latest series of camera-less prints inspired by Balkan vernacular architecture.

181 Cabrini Restaurant is located at 854 West 181st.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Z2PP1U.

Hanukkah Family Celebration

Join the Museum of the City of New York on Fri., Dec. 27th at 11:00 a.m. for a celebration of Hanukkah. ‎Learn about the traditions of Hanukkah as you make stained glass menorahs, enjoy traditional treats, and play dreidel with your friends.

Family programs are free with Museum admission and for Members, geared to families with children ages 6-12 years old, and include a snack. Activities are designed for adults and children to complete together.

The Museum of the City of New York is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please visit www.mcny.org.

Annual Three Kings Day

On Mon., Jan. 6th at 11:00 a.m. El Museo del Barrio is delighted to present its 43rd Annual Three Kings Day Parade and a Celebration titled “‎Nuestros Barrios Unidos: Celebrating our Collective Strength.” The theme honors New York City’s immigrant and migrant communities of past and present. United by collective experience, homage is paid to those that continue to keep history alive by celebrating the cultural traditions of El Barrio and beyond. Join in the march with live camels, colorful puppets, parrandas, music and dancing.

El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/34DXKUD.