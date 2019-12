Community News – 12.18.19

Family Sing-a-Long

On Sun., Jan. 19th at 5:00 p.m., the Hudson View Gardens (HVG) Performing Arts Group will present a performance by double bassist Sam Suggs. Suggs’s program “Voyage Alone” blends sonorous transcriptions of Bach, Daft Punk and alphorn music with intimate, beautiful original compositions and commissions for solo double bass. Suggested donation in cash or check only please: $15 (65+ and students – $12; under 8 – free) includes a cash bar. A post-concert reception, where attendees can meet the performers and mingle with friends and neighbors, will be held. The performance will take place at The Lounge, Hudson View Gardens located at 128 Pinehurst Avenue.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/2EcwQIz.

Street Tree Care

The Stewardship Team at Inwood Hill Park is looking for volunteers on Sat., Jan. 11th at 11:00 a.m. to help spread mulch around young trees to insulate them from the cold winter weather. The mulch is generated from Mulchfest, and volunteers should dress in clothes that can get dirty and closed-toed shoes. They are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. This event will take place at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue in Inwood Hill Park.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/36yO6UB.

Camels and Kings: A Gift-Giving Workshop

Come to the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine as children and their families gather to explore the story surrounding the famous journey of the three wise men, a moment celebrated around the world. The two-hour workshop will take place on Sat., Jan. 4th at 10:00 a.m. It begins with a story shared aloud and then children are invited to make gift boxes, costumes, and sparkling crowns. Recommended for children ages 4 – 8 years old. $10 per child, with accompanying adult. This event will take place at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue at West 112th Street.

For more information, please visit www.stjohndivine.org.

Alexander Hamilton’s Birthday

Visit Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sun., Jan. 12th at 12:00 p.m. to mark the birthday of one of uptown Manhattan’s most famous residents, Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton, who had a hand in creating the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers and, centuries later, inspired a smash Broadway musical, will turn 263 years old on Jan. 11. Families will get to participate in fun activities including cupcake decorating. This event is free with admission. Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please contact education@morrisjumel.org.