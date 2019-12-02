- English
- Español
Community News – 12.04.19
Glamorous Garlands
Holiday time means beautiful, simple, colorful, elegant, quirky and every kind of garland. When you see the festive wreaths adorn the public spaces and on the doors of the homes around you, you know the season has arrived. The first garlands found in America are thought to have their points of origin in Europe, and were, as now, used to spark cheer. On Sat., Dec. 7th at 11:00 a.m. come to Inwood Hill Park to make your own festive garland. The event will take place at Inwood Hill Park’s Payson Playground located at Henshaw and Dyckman Streets.
For more information, please call 212.304.2277.
Wildlife Workshop
Have you ever wanted to meet an eagle owl? Pet a fox? Hold a red-tailed hawk? On Sat., Dec. 7th at 2:00 p.m., you will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Northern Manhattan Parks’ wildlife. Join rehabilitator Bobby Horvath to meet some of the wildlife and learn about the work of Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation. Space is limited. RSVP is required.
This workshop will take place at J.Hood Wright Park located on West 173rd Street and Haven Avenue.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2rttn53.
Holiday Celebration
Join the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling on Sun., Dec.15th for a free fun-filled family day featuring art-making, storytelling, music and more. This playdate features a holiday celebration with children’s book authors and illustrators plus music and art-making. This celebration will be scheduled as follows:
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Art-Making in the Living Room
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Artist-In-Residence Open Studio
Visit artist-in-residence Lina Puerta at her studio where she will be available to talk about her work and what she is creating.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Story Hour with Flor
Join resident storyteller Flor Bromley for magical stories. You are encouraged to jump, dance and sing and be a part of the story.
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Holiday Celebration with Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators
Join authors and illustrators Parker Curry and Jessica Curry (Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment), Christopher Myers (My Pen), Zetta Elliott (Milo’s Museum), Shannon Wright (My Mommy Medicine) and others as they read and discuss their work at a fun-filled and informative afternoon for kids, parents and all.
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Up on the Housetop”
This will be a holiday series of short sonic performances on the roof of the “Heather Hart: The Oracle of Amplitude” exhibition.
The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/37BE5r1.
Harlem Night Market
This holiday season, East Harlem meets West Harlem, and it’s going to be a party. La Marqueta is partnering with Uptown Grand Central, TBo Harlem, and Buy Local East Harlem to bring you the first-ever Harlem Night Market at La Marqueta on Sat., Dec. 7th . Come celebrate Harlem’s very first night market featuring food, drinks, music, makers and culture. Taste some of Harlem’s best food and drink offerings while shopping to the sounds of Harlem’s hottest djs. The location is the historic La Marqueta, in the newly renovated Placita space on Park Avenue between 115th and 116th Streets.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2XKtDc8.
Noticias comunitarias – 12.04.19
Guirnaldas glamorosas
La época navideña significa guirnaldas hermosas, simples, coloridas, elegantes, peculiares y de todo tipo. Cuando vea las coronas festivas que adornan los espacios públicos y las puertas de las casas a su alrededor, sabrá que la temporada ha llegado. Se cree que las primeras guirnaldas encontradas en Estados Unidos tienen su origen en Europa y, como ahora, se usaban para provocar alegría. El sábado 7 de diciembre a las 11:00 a.m., venga a Inwood Hill Park para hacer su propia guirnalda festiva. El evento tendrá lugar en el parque infantil Payson de Inwood Hill Park, ubicado en las calles Henshaw y Dyckman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277.
Taller de vida salvaje
¿Alguna vez ha querido conocer a un búho real? ¿Acariciar a un zorro? ¿Sostener un halcón de cola roja? El sábado 7 de diciembre a las 2:00 p.m., tendrá la oportunidad de conocer de cerca la vida salvaje de los parques del norte de Manhattan. Únase al rehabilitador Bobby Horvath para conocer algo de la vida silvestre y aprender sobre el trabajo de Vida Silvestre que Necesita Rescate y Rehabilitación. El espacio es limitado. Se requiere confirmación de asistencia. Este taller se llevará a cabo en J.Hood Wright Park ubicado en la calle 173 oeste y la avenida Haven.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2rttn53.
Celebración navideña
Únase al Museo Infantil Sugar Hill de Arte y Narración de Cuentos, el 15 de diciembre, para un día familiar gratuito lleno de diversión con arte, narración de cuentos, música y más. Esta cita de juego presenta una celebración navideña con autores e ilustradores de libros para niños, además de música y arte. Esta celebración se programará de la siguiente manera:
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Creación de arte en la sala de estar
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Estudio abierto de artista en residencia
Visite a la artista residente Lina Puerta en su estudio, donde estará disponible para hablar sobre su obra y lo que está creando.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Hora del cuento con Flor
Únase a la narradora residente Flor Bromley para historias mágicas. Te animamos a saltar, bailar y cantar y ser parte de la historia.
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Celebración navideña con autores e ilustradores de libros infantiles.
Únase a los autores e ilustradores Parker Curry y Jessica Curry (Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment), Christopher Myers (My Pen), Zetta Elliott (Milo’s Museum), Shannon Wright (My Mommy Medicine) y otros mientras leen y discuten su obra en una tarde divertida e informativa para niños, padres y todos.
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Arriba en la azotea”
Esta será una serie navideña de presentaciones sonoras cortas en el techo de la exposición “Heather Hart: The Oracle of Amplitude”.
El Museo Infantil Sugar Hill de Arte y Cuentos está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida Saint Nicholas y la calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/37BE5r1.
Mercado nocturno de Harlem
Esta temporada de fiestas, East Harlem se encuentra con West Harlem, y será una fiesta. La Marqueta se ha asociado con Uptown Grand Central, TBo Harlem y Buy Local East Harlem para traerles el primer mercado nocturno de Harlem en La Marqueta el sábado 7 de diciembre. Venga a celebrar el primer mercado nocturno de Harlem con comida, bebidas, música, fabricantes y cultura. Pruebe algunas de las mejores ofertas de comida y bebida de Harlem mientras compra al ritmo de los mejores DJ de Harlem. La ubicación es la histórica La Marqueta, en el espacio recientemente renovado Placita en Park Avenue, entre las calles 115 y 116.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2XKtDc8.