Community News – 12.04.19

Glamorous Garlands

Holiday time means beautiful, simple, colorful, elegant, quirky and every kind of garland. When you see the festive wreaths adorn the public spaces and on the doors of the homes around you, you know the season has arrived. The first garlands found in America are thought to have their points of origin in Europe, and were, as now, used to spark cheer. On Sat., Dec. 7th at 11:00 a.m. come to Inwood Hill Park to make your own festive garland. The event will take place at Inwood Hill Park’s Payson Playground located at Henshaw and Dyckman Streets.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277.

Wildlife Workshop

Have you ever wanted to meet an eagle owl? Pet a fox? Hold a red-tailed hawk? On Sat., Dec. 7th at 2:00 p.m., you will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Northern Manhattan Parks’ wildlife. Join rehabilitator Bobby Horvath to meet some of the wildlife and learn about the work of Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation. Space is limited. RSVP is required.

This workshop will take place at J.Hood Wright Park located on West 173rd Street and Haven Avenue.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2rttn53.

Holiday Celebration

Join the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling on Sun., Dec.15th for a free fun-filled family day featuring art-making, storytelling, music and more. This playdate features a holiday celebration with children’s book authors and illustrators plus music and art-making. This celebration will be scheduled as follows:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Art-Making in the Living Room

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Artist-In-Residence Open Studio

Visit artist-in-residence Lina Puerta at her studio where she will be available to talk about her work and what she is creating.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Story Hour with Flor

Join resident storyteller Flor Bromley for magical stories. You are encouraged to jump, dance and sing and be a part of the story.

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Holiday Celebration with Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators

Join authors and illustrators Parker Curry and Jessica Curry (Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment), Christopher Myers (My Pen), Zetta Elliott (Milo’s Museum), Shannon Wright (My Mommy Medicine) and others as they read and discuss their work at a fun-filled and informative afternoon for kids, parents and all.

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Up on the Housetop”

This will be a holiday series of short sonic performances on the roof of the “Heather Hart: The Oracle of Amplitude” exhibition.

The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/37BE5r1.

Harlem Night Market

This holiday season, East Harlem meets West Harlem, and it’s going to be a party. La Marqueta is partnering with Uptown Grand Central, TBo Harlem, and Buy Local East Harlem to bring you the first-ever Harlem Night Market at La Marqueta on Sat., Dec. 7th . Come celebrate Harlem’s very first night market featuring food, drinks, music, makers and culture. Taste some of Harlem’s best food and drink offerings while shopping to the sounds of Harlem’s hottest djs. The location is the historic La Marqueta, in the newly renovated Placita space on Park Avenue between 115th and 116th Streets.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2XKtDc8.