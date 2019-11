Community News – 11.20.19

Move and Groove Yoga

Join the National Jazz Museum in Harlem every second Saturday afternoon for a 60 minute vinyasa flow set to jazz. This carefully curated sequence seamlessly unites mind and body with skillful postures and mindful breathing. The yoga class will be led by certified Yoga Instructor and jazz enthusiast Courtney Liddell.

Class will promptly begin 4:00pm. $15 suggested donation.

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is located at 58 West 129th Street.

For more information, please visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.

Fantasias and Carols

The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine’s annual Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition, will be held on Sat., Dec. 14th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s concert features music by Ralph Vaugh Williams, George Frideric Handel, and Giovanni Gabrieli. The concert will be performed by the combined Cathedral Choirs, Orchestra, and Soloists all under the direction of Kent Tritle and Bryan Zaros. The whole audience is warmly invited to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, led by the choirs and orchestra.

The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue at West 112th Street.

For more information, please visit www.stjohndivine.org.

Arrival Stories

Come to Buunni Coffee on Fri., Dec, 13th at 7:00 p.m. for a celebration of our immigrant stories through community art-making and an open mic. Storytelling, music, poetry, art, and everything in between will be featured. All languages are welcomed. The open mic is hosted by Reza Salazar, with art-making facilitated by Josefina Hernandez. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Buunni before the event. This event is part of Uptown Reads, for which the 2019 selection is Angie Cruz’s Dominicana, a novel that was inspired by the arrival story of the author’s mother to Washington Heights.

Inwood Buunni Coffee is located at 4961 Broadway at 207th Street.

For more information, please visit www.buunnicoffee.com.

Education and Distribution of Naloxone

East Harlem Neighborhood Health Action Center will host a Naloxone training session on Tues., Nov.26th at 4:30 p.m.

This training will teach you how to recognize and reverse an opioid overdose. You will become a Certified Opioid Overdose Responder and receive an Overdose Rescue Kit with naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and restores breathing. This training will be open to anyone who wants to learn how to reverse an overdose; you do not need to be associated with an organization to attend.

East Harlem Neighborhood Health Action Center is located at 158 East 115th Street.

For more information, please visit www.bit.ly/353z6x9.