MT – Community News 11.07.18

Greek Bazaar

Fill your plates with delicious samples of moussaka, spanakopita and handmade desserts with honey and pistachios, while also enjoying music and shopping for specialty goods. Join the Ladies Philoptochos Society of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 -10, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and shop early for unique holiday gifts. Proceeds benefit various philanthropic groups. The church is located at 124 Wadworth Avenue at 179th Street.

For more information, please visit www.saintspyridon.net.

Soul of Tango

Tango is more than just a dance. On Sunday, Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., singer Andrea Eletti and composer and pianist Gabriel de Pedro will hold an intimate “informance” demonstrating how music, lyrics and dance combine to make the soul-stirring Argentinean creation that is tango. The performance is presented as part of the 13th Annual Latin American Cultural Week Festival by the Pan American Musical Arts Research (PAMAR) organization. The library is located at 4790 Broadway between Dyckman and Academy Streets.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit lacw.net.

Walk in Beauty

Highbridge Park is an excellent place to see both flying and surefooted animals, insects and other wildlife. New York City urban naturalist Ken Chaya will lead a “Flora and Fauna Walk of Highbridge” on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A consultant with the New York Botanical Garden, Chaya will discuss trees, birds and the many other species that share parks with humans.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit forttryonparktrust.org.

Jazz it Up

Entertainment straight from the 1930’s! Join the Holy Trinity Church for the Second Annual Radio Jazz Tea and Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 17th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tea and light refreshments will be served at this child-friendly event. The church is located at 20 Cumming Street.

For more information, please visit holytrinityinwood.org.

Children’s Music Workshops

There is no experience needed to enjoy music. These workshops are designed for children ages 4 to 8. Join in on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 pm for the free educational program and the opportunity to experience classical music through an interactive live performance and guided listening. Workshops are led by Listen Closely uptown artists Katherine Liccardo and Matt Consul.

For more information, please visit listenclose.ly/inwood.