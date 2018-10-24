Community News – 10.24.18

Reframing Immigration

Look through a different lens at Word Up Community Bookshop on Sun., Oct. 28th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Artwork from artists from across the nation will be exhibited, a collection of pieces designed to show the humanity behind immigration. Also present will be local artists singing and performing poetry focused on themes of unity. The bookstore is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 561.222.3998 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.

3D Making

Make your idea tangible at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Nov. 3rd from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Craft a new skill by utilizing the center’s 3D designing workshop and printer. Learn with instructor Anthony Burton how to create the blueprint for objects that can be used in the real world. From cups to toys, the possibilities are endless. Teens and young adults are welcome to participate in the workshop. The center is located at 18 Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 646.477.2354 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

PJ Party

Dress up in your comfiest pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed toy for some fun at Fort Washington Library on Tues., Oct. 30th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join the library staff for a pajama party filled with evening activities. There will be stories told and songs sung while being at the library when it’s dark. The event is intended for children from 3 to 12 years old. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Lenape Harvest

Make a connection with the native people of this country at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Nov. 17th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Urban Park Rangers will guide you to historic sites within the park and discuss the culture of the Lenape people. Learn about the daily customs and the Lenape people’s knowledge of the forest. Participants are selected by lottery which opens on November 7. To register, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. The group’s meet-up

location will be disclosed to the lottery winners.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

The End of the American Dream

It’s the people vs. big business at Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Nov. 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. In June 1968, Senator Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy was running for President of the United States. Although he had support from the people, the political establishment and big business saw him as a threat. Watch the dynamics of this presidential race in ‎Robert F. Kennedy: The End of the American Dream. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.