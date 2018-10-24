- English
- Español
Community News – 10.24.18
Reframing Immigration
Look through a different lens at Word Up Community Bookshop on Sun., Oct. 28th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Artwork from artists from across the nation will be exhibited, a collection of pieces designed to show the humanity behind immigration. Also present will be local artists singing and performing poetry focused on themes of unity. The bookstore is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue.
For more information, please call 561.222.3998 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.
3D Making
Make your idea tangible at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Nov. 3rd from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Craft a new skill by utilizing the center’s 3D designing workshop and printer. Learn with instructor Anthony Burton how to create the blueprint for objects that can be used in the real world. From cups to toys, the possibilities are endless. Teens and young adults are welcome to participate in the workshop. The center is located at 18 Mount Morris Park West.
For more information, please call 646.477.2354 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
PJ Party
Dress up in your comfiest pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed toy for some fun at Fort Washington Library on Tues., Oct. 30th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join the library staff for a pajama party filled with evening activities. There will be stories told and songs sung while being at the library when it’s dark. The event is intended for children from 3 to 12 years old. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.
Lenape Harvest
Make a connection with the native people of this country at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Nov. 17th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Urban Park Rangers will guide you to historic sites within the park and discuss the culture of the Lenape people. Learn about the daily customs and the Lenape people’s knowledge of the forest. Participants are selected by lottery which opens on November 7. To register, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. The group’s meet-up
location will be disclosed to the lottery winners.
For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
The End of the American Dream
It’s the people vs. big business at Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Nov. 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. In June 1968, Senator Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy was running for President of the United States. Although he had support from the people, the political establishment and big business saw him as a threat. Watch the dynamics of this presidential race in Robert F. Kennedy: The End of the American Dream. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.
Noticias comunitarias – 10.24.18
Ojo: Inmigración
Mire a través de una lente diferente en la Librería Comunitaria Word Up el domingo, 28 de octubre de 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Se exhibirán obras de artistas de todo el país, una colección de piezas diseñadas para mostrar la humanidad detrás de la inmigración. También estarán presentes artistas locales cantando e interpretando poesía enfocada en temas de unidad. La librería está ubicada en el No. 2113 de la avenida Ámsterdam.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 561.222.3998 o visite www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.
Creación de 3D
Haga que su idea sea tangible en el Centro Recreativo Pelham Fritz el sábado 3 de noviembre de 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Cree una nueva habilidad utilizando el taller de diseño 3D y la impresora. Aprenda con el instructor Anthony Burton cómo crear planos para objetos que se pueden usar en el mundo real. Desde tazas hasta juguetes, las posibilidades son infinitas. Adolescentes y jóvenes adultos son bienvenidos a participar en el taller. El centro está ubicado en el No. 18 de Mount Morris Park Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 646.477.2354 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Fiesta de pijamas
Vístase con sus pijamas más cómodos y traiga su juguete de peluche favorito para divertirse en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el martes 30 de octubre, de 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Únase al personal de la biblioteca para una fiesta de pijamas llena de actividades nocturnas. Habrá cuentos y se cantarán canciones mientras estén en la biblioteca cuando está oscuro. El evento está dirigido a niños de 3 a 12 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org.
Cosecha lenape
Haga una conexión con los nativos de este país en Inwood Hill Park el sábado 17 de noviembre de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Los Urban Park Rangers lo guiarán a lugares históricos dentro del parque y hablarán sobre la cultura del pueblo lenape. Aprenda sobre las costumbres cotidianas y el conocimiento del pueblo lenape sobre el bosque. Los participantes son seleccionados por sorteo que se abrirá el 7 de noviembre. Para inscribirse, visite https://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. La ubicación del punto de reunión del grupo se dará a conocer a los ganadores del sorteo.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
The End of the American Dream
Es el pueblo contra las grandes empresas en la Biblioteca Bloomingdale el viernes 2 de noviembre de 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. En junio de 1968, el senador Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy se postuló para la presidencia de los Estados Unidos. Aunque contaba con el apoyo de la gente, la clase dirigente política y las grandes empresas lo consideraban una amenaza. Observe la dinámica de esta carrera presidencial en Robert F. Kennedy: The End of the American Dream. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la calle 100 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.