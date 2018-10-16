- English
Community News – 10.17.18
Ink Inc.
Appreciate the history of ink on skin at the Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Oct. 27th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tattoo artist, anthropologist and historian Michael McCabe will speak about the human history of modern tattooing in New York City. McCabe will explore how the city has influenced the art and culture of global tattooing. To purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/2pQBnJG. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Jazz and Social Justice
Take in the songs of social justice at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem on Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. Listen as Samora Abayomi Pinderhughes performs songs from The Transformations Suite and The Healing Project. Known for using music to examine sociopolitical issues, the composer/pianist/vocalist will expound on topics including the prison-industrial complex and how the arts can change narratives and reveal truths to try to end mass incarceration. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street.
For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.
Nature Photography
Capture nature at the Margaret Corbin Circle at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Oct. 20th from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Photographer Michael Palma Mir will help familiarize you with shooting nature using Fort Tryon Park’s many vistas. Capture the park’s natural assets while Mir discusses strategies for dealing with difficult lighting situations, lens and zoom choice for perspective control and composition. The entrance for the park is located between Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Night of Noir
Welcome to the world of femmes fatale, streetwise gumshoes and murky morality at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Fri., Oct. 26th from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. In honor of the humble beginnings of Stanley Kubrick – known for The Shining and A Clockwork Orange – in the film noir genre, the museum’s theme for this year’s Halloween will be “Night of Noir: A Kubrick Halloween.” Dress up and show out while participating in party activities like trivia. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Poor People’s Campaign
Discuss your rights at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Thurs., Nov. 1st at 6:30 p.m. Join Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall in discussing topics such as oppressive government policies, challenging racism, voter suppression, poverty and other issues brought to the surface by the Poor People’s Campaign, supported by Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King. The discussion is followed by a book signing for her latest work, The Voting Rights War: The NAACP and the Ongoing Struggle for Justice. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
