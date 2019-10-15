Community News – 10.16.19

Her Voice

On Fri., Oct. 18th at 8:00 p.m., witness first-hand the magic and wonder of the “theatre of the mind” as Fireside Mystery Theatre (FMT) presents its unique brand of original audio drama performed live. Join the cast and crew of FMT as they conjure the spirits of two towering female figures of old New York- Madame Eliza Jumel and Miss Nellie Bly- for an evening of historical fiction like no other — performed and recorded live from inside Morris–Jumel Mansion. ‎The performance will take place in “Broadcast Rooms,” as held in the Mansion’s period rooms.‎ Morris–Jumel Mansion is located at 160th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.



For more information, please visit firesidemysterytheatre.com.

Open Mic Night

Calling all writers, performers, musicians, orators, dancers, and artists of all stripes. Join Word Up’s Open Mic Night on Fri., Nov. 1st at 6:00 p.m. as part of its monthly Washington Heights Music Festival and Verdadero Entertainment — hosted every first Friday. The open mic is presented by Verdadero Entertainment, as presented by Jason Rosario. All ages and persuasions are welcome. Suggested donation is $10.‎ Word Up Book Store is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue.



For more information, please visit www.wordupbooks.com.

Inwood Pumpkin Pageant

The Pumpkin Pageant returns for its sixth year to Isham Park on Fri. Nov. 1st for another spooky display of Halloween artistry. Starting at 5:00 p.m., local residents are welcome to bring their carved jack-o-lanterns to the park the evening after Halloween for a grand community event. Hundreds of illuminated pumpkins will line the park paths while residents vote for their favorite designs. Afterwards the pumpkins will be recycled for composting, saving them from the landfill. All sizes and designs are accepted, so join the fun and bring your own pumpkin to the pageant.‎ Isham Park is located at 1 Park Terrace East.



For more information, please call 212.628.2345.

Audubon Mural Project

The Audubon Mural Project is an effort to create murals of over 300 birds in the northern Manhattan neighborhoods of Hamilton Heights and Washington Heights. As all the birds painted are threatened by climate change, the project is designed not only to help us appreciate the beauty of the birds, but also make us aware of the challenges they face. On Sun., Nov. 19th at 10:00 a.m., take a tour of 30 installations as well as John James Audubon’s impressive gravesite in the Trinity Church cemetery. Binoculars will be an asset on this walk.



To register, or for more information, please visit www.nycaudubon.org/audubon-mural-project-tours.

The Colmar Treasure

The Met Cloisters presents a new exhibition on Jewish history focused on the jewelry and precious possessions of a family of medieval Alsace. These items, including brooches, rings and coins, were hidden in the wall of a home in Colmar, France in the 14th century and not discovered until 1863. The belongings help tell the story of a Jewish community that was blamed when the plague hit the region in 1348 and 1349, during and after which time many of them were put to death.‎ A generous loan of the Musée de Cluny, Paris, the Colmar Treasure is displayed alongside select works from The Met Cloisters and little-known Judaica from collections in the United States and France. The exhibit will be on view until Sun., Jan 12th 2020. The Met Cloisters is located at 99 Margaret Corbin Drive in Fort Tryon Park



For more information, please visit bit.ly/2YpiUra.