Community News – 10.10.18

Inwoodstock

Get groovy at Inwood Library on Sat., Oct. 27th at 11:00 a.m. Celebrate the 60’s by joining in on the activities. From tie-dying to button-making, enjoy real-time throwback moments. Explore the books, films and music of the decade. Come dressed in your best 60’s-inspired outfit and admire others’. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Día de los Muertos

Commemorate the dead at El Museo del Barrio on Sat., Oct. 20th from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Celebrate Mexico’s 3,000 year-old tradition honoring friends and relatives who have passed away with a procession led by Danza Azteca Chichimeca, a community altar by artist Tlisza Jaurique, an art-making workshop, face painting, a concert by Radio Jarocho and much more during this festive remembrance. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

DOT Town Hall

Make your voice heard at The Manhattan School of Music on Mon., Oct. 15th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Office of Councilmember Mark Levine is holding a town hall to talk about transportation issues in the district including the new car-sharing programs, delays on overcrowded subways and buses and safety concerns. The town hall meeting will feature a panel with Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in addition to representatives from Riders Alliance, Transit Center and Transportation Alternatives. The school is located at 210 Claremont Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.

Free Book Friday

Grab them while you can at Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Oct. 19th at 3:30 p.m. The library is cleaning out its closet and teens are encouraged to take advantage. They will have the chance to browse from an assortment of books and give them a new home. Whether it is a classic or a quirky book, you will have the chance to make it yours. This is a first-come-first-served event, while supplies last. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.

Art on a Bottle

Discover your talent at George Bruce Library on Sat., Oct. 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students will learn to draw and transfer their image to glass on recycled bottles. This painting class will focus on basic painting techniques, the use of space and dimension, shapes and patterns and visual storytelling. On this particular day, participants will be taught how to paint a birch tree trunk. Students should bring their own recycled bottle for this workshop. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.662.9727 or visit www.nypl.org.