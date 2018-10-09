- English
Community News – 10.10.18
Inwoodstock
Get groovy at Inwood Library on Sat., Oct. 27th at 11:00 a.m. Celebrate the 60’s by joining in on the activities. From tie-dying to button-making, enjoy real-time throwback moments. Explore the books, films and music of the decade. Come dressed in your best 60’s-inspired outfit and admire others’. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Día de los Muertos
Commemorate the dead at El Museo del Barrio on Sat., Oct. 20th from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Celebrate Mexico’s 3,000 year-old tradition honoring friends and relatives who have passed away with a procession led by Danza Azteca Chichimeca, a community altar by artist Tlisza Jaurique, an art-making workshop, face painting, a concert by Radio Jarocho and much more during this festive remembrance. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.
DOT Town Hall
Make your voice heard at The Manhattan School of Music on Mon., Oct. 15th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Office of Councilmember Mark Levine is holding a town hall to talk about transportation issues in the district including the new car-sharing programs, delays on overcrowded subways and buses and safety concerns. The town hall meeting will feature a panel with Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in addition to representatives from Riders Alliance, Transit Center and Transportation Alternatives. The school is located at 210 Claremont Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.
Free Book Friday
Grab them while you can at Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Oct. 19th at 3:30 p.m. The library is cleaning out its closet and teens are encouraged to take advantage. They will have the chance to browse from an assortment of books and give them a new home. Whether it is a classic or a quirky book, you will have the chance to make it yours. This is a first-come-first-served event, while supplies last. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.
For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.
Art on a Bottle
Discover your talent at George Bruce Library on Sat., Oct. 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students will learn to draw and transfer their image to glass on recycled bottles. This painting class will focus on basic painting techniques, the use of space and dimension, shapes and patterns and visual storytelling. On this particular day, participants will be taught how to paint a birch tree trunk. Students should bring their own recycled bottle for this workshop. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.662.9727 or visit www.nypl.org.
Noticias comunitarias – 10.10.18
Inwoodstock
Vuélvase genial en la biblioteca Inwood el sábado 27 de octubre a las 11:00 a.m. Celebre los años 60 uniéndose a las actividades. Desde teñir tejidos hasta fabricar botones, disfrute de momentos de retroceso en tiempo real. Explore los libros, las películas y la música de la década. Venga vestido con su mejor atuendo inspirado en los años 60 y admira a los demás. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Día de los Muertos
Conmemore a los muertos en El Museo del Barrio el sábado 20 de octubre de 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Celebre la tradición mexicana de 3,000 años en honor a amigos y familiares que han fallecido con una procesión dirigida por Danza Azteca Chichimeca, un altar comunitario de la artista Tlisza Jaurique, un taller de arte, pintura facial, un concierto de Radio Jarocho y mucho más esta festiva conmemoración. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1230 de la Quinta avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.
Reunión del Ayuntamiento sobre el DOT
Haga escuchar su voz en la Escuela de Música de Manhattan el lunes 15 de octubre de 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. La oficina del concejal Mark Levine está organizando una reunión del ayuntamiento para hablar sobre temas de transporte en el distrito, incluidos los nuevos programas de uso compartido de automóviles, retrasos en los autobuses y el metro abarrotados y preocupaciones sobre la seguridad. La reunión municipal contará con un panel con la comisionada de Transporte Polly Trottenberg, además de representantes de Riders Alliance, Transit Center y Transportation Alternatives. La escuela está ubicada en el No. 210 de la avenida Claremont.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.928.6814 o visite www.marklevine.nyc.
Viernes de libros gratuitos
Elija antes de que se acaben en la biblioteca Bloomingdale el viernes 19 de octubre a las 3:30 p.m. La biblioteca está limpiando su inventario y anima a los adolescentes a aprovechar. Tendrán la oportunidad de navegar desde una variedad de libros y darles un nuevo hogar. Ya sea un libro clásico o un libro peculiar, tendrán la oportunidad de hacerlo suyo. Este es un evento por orden de llegada, mientras duren las existencias. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la calle 100 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Arte en una botella
Descubra su talento en la biblioteca George Bruce el sábado 13 de octubre de 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Los estudiantes aprenderán a dibujar y transferir su imagen a vidrio en botellas recicladas. Esta clase de pintura se centrará en las técnicas básicas de pintura, el uso del espacio y la dimensión, las formas y los patrones y la narración visual. En este día en particular, se les enseñará a los participantes cómo pintar un tronco de abedul. Los estudiantes deben traer su propia botella reciclada para este taller. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 518 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.662.9727 o visite www.nypl.org.