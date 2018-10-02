- English
- Español
Community News – 10.03.18
Heritage Celebration
Kick off Native American Heritage Month at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Mon., Oct. 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Join the museum in celebrating the history of Native Americans of the Northeast region, including the Lenape. Learn more about the variety of cultures as you bring your family to hear folk stories and create a cornhusk doll. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2xXVLvZ. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Halloween Family Day
Have a ghoulish time at Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Oct. 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. As Halloween approaches, have some fun at Manhattan’s oldest house. Explore the mansion while taking in the significant events, people and history within. Bring out the holiday’s spirit with spooky arts and crafts activities meant to thrill all families. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Palisades in Plaster
Rock out on Billings Lawn South at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Oct. 6th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Artist Jenaé Schwartz will lead a workshop making rock sculptures inspired by the formations of the Palisades. Using plaster strips made from mineral gypsum, create your own relief or rock sculpture and add color to tint your creation. The workshop is intended for children ages 5 to 12 years old. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2OWtgGg. The entrance to the park is located between Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
A Mini Master
Create digital stories using an iPad Mini at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) on Mon., Oct. 15th from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. This basic-level field certification course will teach you how to use MNN’s iPad Video Production Kit to form engaging digital tales. Learn how to use the camera app Fitmic Pro, along with professional audio and stabilization equipment. Bring your own headphones for use during the course. The studio is located at 537 West 59th Street.
For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.
Sculpted Monuments
Search for inspiration at the Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Oct. 13th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore your relationship with nature on a tour of “Maren Hassinger: Monuments,” an exhibition of eight site-specific sculptures. Each will be on view for approximately one year. Discover the park’s landscape as you consider the ways in which these sculptures reflect and project meditations on nature. The tour will meet on the northwest corner of Mt. Morris Park West and 124th Street.
For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.
Noticias comunitarias – 10.03.18
Celebración de la herencia
Inauguración del Mes de la Herencia de los Nativos Americanos en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el lunes 8 de octubre de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Únase al museo para celebrar la historia de los nativos americanos de la región noreste, incluyendo los lenape. Aprenda más sobre la variedad de culturas mientras trae a su familia para escuchar historias populares y crear una muñeca de cáscara de maíz. Para inscribirse, visite https://bit.ly/2xXVLvZ. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Día familiar de Halloween
Pase un tiempo macabro en la Mansión Morris-Jumel el sábado 13 de octubre de 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mientras se acerca Halloween, diviértase en la casa más antigua de Manhattan. Explore la mansión mientras disfruta de los eventos significativos, las personas y la historia en su interior. Haga resaltar el espíritu de las fiestas con actividades espeluznantes de manualidades que buscan emocionar a todas las familias. La mansión se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Palisades en yeso
Roquee en Billings Lawn South en Fort Tryon Park el sábado 6 de octubre de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. La artista Jenaé Schwartz dirigirá un taller de esculturas de roca inspiradas en las formaciones de las Palisades. Usando tiras de yeso hechas de yeso mineral, cree su propio relieve o escultura de roca y agregue color para entintar su creación. El taller está dirigido a niños de 5 a 12 años. Para inscribirse, por favor visite https://bit.ly/2OWtgGg. La entrada al parque se encuentra entre el bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Un mini maestro
Cree historias digitales utilizando una iPad Mini en la Red de Vecindarios de Manhattan (MNN, por sus siglas en inglés) el lunes 15 de octubre de 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Este curso de certificación de campo de nivel básico le enseñará cómo usar el kit de producción de video para iPad de MNN para formar historias digitales atractivas. Aprenda a usar la aplicación de cámara Fitmic Pro, junto con equipos profesionales de audio y estabilización. Traiga sus propios auriculares para su uso durante el curso. El estudio se encuentra en el No. 537 de la calle 59 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.757.2670 o visite www.mnn.org.
Monumentos esculpidos
Busque inspiración en Marcus Garvey Park el sábado 13 de octubre de 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore su relación con la naturaleza en un recorrido de “Maren Hassinger: Monumentos”, una exposición de ocho esculturas específicas del sitio. Cada una estará a la vista por aproximadamente un año. Descubra el paisaje del parque mientras considera las formas en que estas esculturas reflejan y proyectan meditaciones sobre la naturaleza. El recorrido se encontrará en la esquina noroeste de Mt. Morris Park West y la calle 124.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.864.4500 o visite www.studiomuseum.org.