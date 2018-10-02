Community News – 10.03.18

Heritage Celebration

Kick off Native American Heritage Month at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Mon., Oct. 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Join the museum in celebrating the history of Native Americans of the Northeast region, including the Lenape. Learn more about the variety of cultures as you bring your family to hear folk stories and create a cornhusk doll. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2xXVLvZ. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Halloween Family Day

Have a ghoulish time at Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Oct. 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. As Halloween approaches, have some fun at Manhattan’s oldest house. Explore the mansion while taking in the significant events, people and history within. Bring out the holiday’s spirit with spooky arts and crafts activities meant to thrill all families. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Palisades in Plaster

Rock out on Billings Lawn South at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Oct. 6th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Artist Jenaé Schwartz will lead a workshop making rock sculptures inspired by the formations of the Palisades. Using plaster strips made from mineral gypsum, create your own relief or rock sculpture and add color to tint your creation. The workshop is intended for children ages 5 to 12 years old. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2OWtgGg. The entrance to the park is located between Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

A Mini Master

Create digital stories using an iPad Mini at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) on Mon., Oct. 15th from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. This basic-level field certification course will teach you how to use MNN’s iPad Video Production Kit to form engaging digital tales. Learn how to use the camera app Fitmic Pro, along with professional audio and stabilization equipment. Bring your own headphones for use during the course. The studio is located at 537 West 59th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.

Sculpted Monuments

Search for inspiration at the Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Oct. 13th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore your relationship with nature on a tour of “Maren Hassinger: Monuments,” an exhibition of eight site-specific sculptures. Each will be on view for approximately one year. Discover the park’s landscape as you consider the ways in which these sculptures reflect and project meditations on nature. The tour will meet on the northwest corner of Mt. Morris Park West and 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.