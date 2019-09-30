Community News – 10.02.19

Annual Halloween Extravaganza

Enter if you dare. Guests will be spooked on Fri., Oct 25th at 7:00 p.m. as the Cathedral of St. John the Divine screens Nosferatu (1922) complete with live organ accompaniment. Following the film, the full stretch of the Cathedral’s Nave is at the disposal of the Mettawee River Theater Company’s fantastic creatures of the night, led by Cathedral Artist in Residence Ralph Lee. Visitors are encouraged to brace themselves for increased ghostly mischief and ghoulish tricks. Seats closest to the action are for the bravest at heart.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).



For more information, please visit www.stjohndivine.org.

Performance for One

On Thurs., Oct, 5th at 6:30 p.m. the Untitled Theater Company #61 presents Performance for One, a one-on-one performance presented in 10 minute slots. The performance is about memory, but even more so, it is about relationship between performer, audience member, and author. What is the responsibility of the audience member, and how is it felt differently when there is only one audience member? Who is the storyteller, the author or the performer? What happens to a memory that two people share after one of those people is gone?

A Performance for One will be performed at Word Up: Community Bookshop located at 2113 Amsterdam Ave (Corner of 165th St).

For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.untitledtheater.com.

Cycling in the City: A 200-Year History

Visit the Museum of the City of New York and discover the extraordinary diversity of cycling cultures in the city, and the contentious relationship between New York and the bicycle.

Cycling in the City traces the bike’s transformation of urban transportation and leisure and explores the extraordinary diversity of cycling cultures in the city, past and present. The exhibition reveals the complex, creative, and often contentious relationship between New York and the bicycle, while underscoring the importance of cycling as the city confronts climate change, energy scarcity, and population growth in the years to come.

Cycling in the City is on view until Mon., Oct. 14th.

The Museum of the City of New York is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.



For more information, please visit www.mcny.org/exhibition/cycling-city.

Fall Fest at Sherman Creek Park

Enjoy decorating pumpkins? Join the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), at Sherman Creek park, on Fri., Oct. 25th at 2:00 p.m. for a day of Fall Fest fun.

There will be pumpkin decorating, arts & crafts, face painting, photos, fun gifts, and more.

NYRP partners with local communities, public agencies, and the private sector to acquire, create, maintain, and program public open spaces. NYRP’s sustained partnership with communities promotes strong social ties and collective action.



For more information, please visit www.nyrp.org.

Dive Deeper: Global Impact of Hip Hop Culture And Music

On Thurs., Oct. 17th at 7:30 p.m. join Harlem Stage for an incisive conversation between two hip hop sages MuMu Fresh and Jason ‘Timbuktu’ Diakité as they dive deep into the alchemical power of hip hop culture and music.

Maimouna Youssef (also known as Mumu Fresh) is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, MC, activist and acclaimed Hip Hop artist who’s been called a “quadruple threat” by The Roots’ Black Thought and “groundbreaking” by Oscar-winning artist, Common.

Timbuktu has earned a reputation as Sweden’s most influential political hip-hop and rap crossover artist, called by some “the rapper even your grandma knows”.

The conversation will be moderated by composer-theorist, performer and improviser Leila Adu-Gilmore.

“Dive Deeper” will take place at Harlem Stage located at 150 Convent Avenue.



For more information, please visit www.harlemstage.org or call 212.281.9240.