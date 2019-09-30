- English
- Español
Community News – 10.02.19
Annual Halloween Extravaganza
Enter if you dare. Guests will be spooked on Fri., Oct 25th at 7:00 p.m. as the Cathedral of St. John the Divine screens Nosferatu (1922) complete with live organ accompaniment. Following the film, the full stretch of the Cathedral’s Nave is at the disposal of the Mettawee River Theater Company’s fantastic creatures of the night, led by Cathedral Artist in Residence Ralph Lee. Visitors are encouraged to brace themselves for increased ghostly mischief and ghoulish tricks. Seats closest to the action are for the bravest at heart.
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).
For more information, please visit www.stjohndivine.org.
Performance for One
On Thurs., Oct, 5th at 6:30 p.m. the Untitled Theater Company #61 presents Performance for One, a one-on-one performance presented in 10 minute slots. The performance is about memory, but even more so, it is about relationship between performer, audience member, and author. What is the responsibility of the audience member, and how is it felt differently when there is only one audience member? Who is the storyteller, the author or the performer? What happens to a memory that two people share after one of those people is gone?
A Performance for One will be performed at Word Up: Community Bookshop located at 2113 Amsterdam Ave (Corner of 165th St).
For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.untitledtheater.com.
Cycling in the City: A 200-Year History
Visit the Museum of the City of New York and discover the extraordinary diversity of cycling cultures in the city, and the contentious relationship between New York and the bicycle.
Cycling in the City traces the bike’s transformation of urban transportation and leisure and explores the extraordinary diversity of cycling cultures in the city, past and present. The exhibition reveals the complex, creative, and often contentious relationship between New York and the bicycle, while underscoring the importance of cycling as the city confronts climate change, energy scarcity, and population growth in the years to come.
Cycling in the City is on view until Mon., Oct. 14th.
The Museum of the City of New York is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.
For more information, please visit www.mcny.org/exhibition/cycling-city.
Fall Fest at Sherman Creek Park
Enjoy decorating pumpkins? Join the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), at Sherman Creek park, on Fri., Oct. 25th at 2:00 p.m. for a day of Fall Fest fun.
There will be pumpkin decorating, arts & crafts, face painting, photos, fun gifts, and more.
NYRP partners with local communities, public agencies, and the private sector to acquire, create, maintain, and program public open spaces. NYRP’s sustained partnership with communities promotes strong social ties and collective action.
For more information, please visit www.nyrp.org.
Dive Deeper: Global Impact of Hip Hop Culture And Music
On Thurs., Oct. 17th at 7:30 p.m. join Harlem Stage for an incisive conversation between two hip hop sages MuMu Fresh and Jason ‘Timbuktu’ Diakité as they dive deep into the alchemical power of hip hop culture and music.
Maimouna Youssef (also known as Mumu Fresh) is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, MC, activist and acclaimed Hip Hop artist who’s been called a “quadruple threat” by The Roots’ Black Thought and “groundbreaking” by Oscar-winning artist, Common.
Timbuktu has earned a reputation as Sweden’s most influential political hip-hop and rap crossover artist, called by some “the rapper even your grandma knows”.
The conversation will be moderated by composer-theorist, performer and improviser Leila Adu-Gilmore.
“Dive Deeper” will take place at Harlem Stage located at 150 Convent Avenue.
For more information, please visit www.harlemstage.org or call 212.281.9240.
MT – Noticias comunitarias – 10.02.19
Extravagancia de Halloween
Entre si se atreve. Todos se asustarán el viernes 25 de octubre a las 7:00 p.m. mientras la Catedral de San Juan el Divino proyecta la película clásica de 1922 Nosferatu, junto con acompañamiento de órgano en vivo. Después de la película, el tramo completo de la Nave de la Catedral se convertirá en el terreno de la Compañía de Teatro Mettawee River. Sus fantásticas criaturas de la noche, dirigidas por el artista en residencia de la catedral Ralph Lee, aportarán su magia y locura a esta presentación única. Se anima a los visitantes a prepararse para la travesura fantasmal y los trucos macabros. Los asientos más cercanos a la acción son para los más valientes de corazón. La Catedral de San Juan el Divino está ubicada en el No. 1047 de la avenida Ámsterdam (en la calle 112).
Para más información, por favor visite www.stjohndivine.org.
Actuación para uno
El jueves 5 de octubre a las 6:30 p.m., la Compañía de Teatro Untitled # 61 presenta Performance for One, una actuación uno a uno presentada en periodos de 10 minutos. La presentación trata de la memoria, pero también de una meditación sobre las relaciones entre el artista, el miembro de la audiencia y el autor. ¿Cuál es la responsabilidad del miembro de la audiencia y cómo se siente de manera diferente cuando solo hay un miembro de la audiencia? ¿Quién es el narrador, el autor o el intérprete? ¿Qué le sucede a un recuerdo que comparten dos personas después de que una de esas personas se fue? Performance for One se realizará en la Biblioteca Comunitaria Word Up, ubicada en el No. 2113 de la avenida Ámsterdam (en la esquina de la calle 165).
Para obtener más información y confirmar su asistencia, por favor visite www.untitledtheater.com.
Ciclismo en la ciudad
Visite el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) y descubra la extraordinaria diversidad de las culturas ciclistas en la ciudad y la complicada relación entre los neoyorquinos y la bicicleta. La exposición “Ciclismo en la ciudad” rastrea la transformación de la bicicleta en el transporte urbano y el ocio, y explora la extraordinaria diversidad de las culturas ciclistas en la ciudad, el pasado y el presente. La exposición busca revelar la relación compleja, creativa -y a menudo polémica- entre Nueva York y la bicicleta, al tiempo que subraya la importancia del ciclismo mientras la ciudad enfrenta el cambio climático, la escasez de energía y el crecimiento de la población de los próximos años. “Ciclismo en la ciudad” estará en exhibición hasta el lunes 14 de octubre.
El Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la Quinta avenida en la calle 103.
Para más información, por favor visite www.mcny.org/exhibition/cycling-city.
Festival de otoño
¿Le gusta decorar calabazas, sentir el aire fresco del otoño y pasar el rato con sus vecinos? Entonces, aquí hay una oportunidad de obtener su calabaza. Únase al Proyecto de Restauración de Nueva York (NYRP, por sus siglas en inglés) en Sherman Creek Park el viernes 25 de octubre a las 2:00 p.m. para un día de diversión en el Festival de Otoño. Habrá decoración de calabazas, artesanías y manualidades, pintura de caras, fotos, regalos divertidos y más. NYRP se asocia con comunidades locales, agencias públicas y el sector privado para adquirir, crear, mantener y programar espacios públicos abiertos. La asociación continua de NYRP con las comunidades promueve fuertes lazos sociales y acción colectiva.
Para más información, por favor visite www.nyrp.org.
Dive Deeper
El jueves 17 de octubre a las 7:30 p.m., únase a Harlem Stage para una incisiva conversación entre dos sabios del hip-hop: MuMu Fresh y Jason ‘Timbuktu’ Diakité, mientras se sumergen profundamente en el poder alquímico de la cultura y la música del hip hop. Maimouna Youssef (también conocida como Mumu Fresh) es una cantante, compositora, MC, activista y aclamada artista de hip-hop nominada al Grammy, quien ha sido llamada una “amenaza cuádruple” por Black Thought, de The Roots, e “innovadora” por el artista ganador del Oscar, Common. Timbuktu se ha ganado la reputación de ser el artista de crossover de hip-hop y rap político más influyente de Suecia, o “el rapero que incluso tu abuela conoce”. La conversación será moderada por la compositora-teórica, intérprete e improvisadora Leila Adu-Gilmore. “Dive Deeper” tendrá lugar en Harlem Stage, ubicado en el No. 150 de la avenida Convent.
Para más información, por favor visite www.harlemstage.org o llame al 212.281.9240.