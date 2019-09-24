Community News – 09.25.19

Conservation Walk

Learn about what Uptown Manhattan is doing to help protect aquatic habitats and the marine mammals that live in the north. On Sun., Oct. 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join the Urban Park Rangers on a walk to learn about local seal species and zero-waste techniques. The walk will take place in Inwood Hill Park and start at the Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street entrance. Since 1979, the Rangers have helped New Yorkers and visitors of all ages to discover and explore the city’s natural world through environmental education, outdoor recreation, wildlife management, and active conservation.

For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org or call 212.304.2277.

By the Grace of God

Meet up at the Maysles Documentary Center on Wed., Oct. 16th for an “Uptown Flicks” sneak preview of François Ozon’s latest film, By the Grace of God, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale 2019. Based on a tre story, the film tells the story of three adult men—Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud), François (Denis Ménochet), and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud)—who band together to expose the code of silence that continues to enable a priest who abused them as boys. Their experiences powerfully illustrate the varying effects that the trauma of abuse causes on individuals and their families for years. Attendees are welcome to join a cocktail reception after the screening. By the Grace of God will be screened at 7:00 p.m. at the Maysles Documentary Center located at 343 Malcolm X Blvd (between 127th and 128th Streets).

For more information, please visit maysles.org or call 212.537.6843.

Harlem Speaks with Jeh Johnson

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem presents a conversation with “Harlem Speaks with Jeh Johnson” on Tues., Oct. 1st at 7:00 p.m. as part of its oral history initiative. Johnson is a native New Yorker, an attorney, the former General Counsel of the Air Force under President Bill Clinton, and the former Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama. Johnson is also the grandson of the sociologist and first African American president of Fisk University, Charles S. Johnson, whose lifelong work included advocating for racial equality and the advancement of civil rights for African Americans and all ethnic minorities. The interview series will feature musicians, authors, and other individuals who reflect on Harlem’s rich history of jazz. Guests have included bassist Reggie Workman, historian and scholar Dan Morgenstern, writer Stanley Crouch, and Hall of Fame basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others. The archive has more than 200 videotaped interviews. The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is located at 58 West 129th Street.

For more information, please visit jazzmuseuminharlem.org/events/jeh-johnson.

Sustainable Saturdays

Come mark the end of the month at RING Garden as it celebrates Sustainable September. This Sat., Sept. 28th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., members of RING Garden and community residents will join together to discuss the climate crisis and collaborate on action items. What’s the deal with plastic? How does it impact our world? Participants will also talk about what will happen once the New York plastic bag ban takes effect and tackle creating plastic-free alternatives. The Garden is located at the confluence of Riverside Drive, Broadway, Dyckman Street, and Seaman Avenue.

For more information, please visit ringgarden.wordpress.com .

The Sense of An Ending

Visit the Fort Washington Public Library on Sat., Sept 28th at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the fictional novel The Sense of An Ending by Julian Barnes. The Sense of an Ending is narrated by a retired man named Tony Webster, who recalls how he and his clique met Adrian Finn at school and vowed to remain friends for life. When the past catches up with Tony, he reflects on the paths he and his friends have taken. The Fort Washington Public Library is located at 535 West 179th Street (between St. Nicholas and Audubon Avenues.)

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2yKVxJb or call 212.927.3533.