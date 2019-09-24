- English
Community News – 09.25.19
Conservation Walk
Learn about what Uptown Manhattan is doing to help protect aquatic habitats and the marine mammals that live in the north. On Sun., Oct. 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join the Urban Park Rangers on a walk to learn about local seal species and zero-waste techniques. The walk will take place in Inwood Hill Park and start at the Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street entrance. Since 1979, the Rangers have helped New Yorkers and visitors of all ages to discover and explore the city’s natural world through environmental education, outdoor recreation, wildlife management, and active conservation.
By the Grace of God
Meet up at the Maysles Documentary Center on Wed., Oct. 16th for an “Uptown Flicks” sneak preview of François Ozon’s latest film, By the Grace of God, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale 2019. Based on a tre story, the film tells the story of three adult men—Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud), François (Denis Ménochet), and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud)—who band together to expose the code of silence that continues to enable a priest who abused them as boys. Their experiences powerfully illustrate the varying effects that the trauma of abuse causes on individuals and their families for years. Attendees are welcome to join a cocktail reception after the screening. By the Grace of God will be screened at 7:00 p.m. at the Maysles Documentary Center located at 343 Malcolm X Blvd (between 127th and 128th Streets).
Harlem Speaks with Jeh Johnson
The National Jazz Museum in Harlem presents a conversation with “Harlem Speaks with Jeh Johnson” on Tues., Oct. 1st at 7:00 p.m. as part of its oral history initiative. Johnson is a native New Yorker, an attorney, the former General Counsel of the Air Force under President Bill Clinton, and the former Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama. Johnson is also the grandson of the sociologist and first African American president of Fisk University, Charles S. Johnson, whose lifelong work included advocating for racial equality and the advancement of civil rights for African Americans and all ethnic minorities. The interview series will feature musicians, authors, and other individuals who reflect on Harlem’s rich history of jazz. Guests have included bassist Reggie Workman, historian and scholar Dan Morgenstern, writer Stanley Crouch, and Hall of Fame basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others. The archive has more than 200 videotaped interviews. The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is located at 58 West 129th Street.
Sustainable Saturdays
Come mark the end of the month at RING Garden as it celebrates Sustainable September. This Sat., Sept. 28th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., members of RING Garden and community residents will join together to discuss the climate crisis and collaborate on action items. What’s the deal with plastic? How does it impact our world? Participants will also talk about what will happen once the New York plastic bag ban takes effect and tackle creating plastic-free alternatives. The Garden is located at the confluence of Riverside Drive, Broadway, Dyckman Street, and Seaman Avenue.
The Sense of An Ending
Visit the Fort Washington Public Library on Sat., Sept 28th at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the fictional novel The Sense of An Ending by Julian Barnes. The Sense of an Ending is narrated by a retired man named Tony Webster, who recalls how he and his clique met Adrian Finn at school and vowed to remain friends for life. When the past catches up with Tony, he reflects on the paths he and his friends have taken. The Fort Washington Public Library is located at 535 West 179th Street (between St. Nicholas and Audubon Avenues.)
Caminata de conservación
Conozca qué está haciendo el norte de Manhattan para ayudar a proteger los hábitats acuáticos y a los mamíferos marinos que viven en el norte. El domingo 13 de octubre de 11:00 a.m. a 12:30 p.m., únase a los Urban Park Rangers en una caminata para aprender sobre las especies de focas locales y las técnicas de cero desechos. La caminata tendrá lugar en Inwood Hill Park y comenzará en la entrada de la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman. Desde 1979, los Rangers han ayudado a los neoyorquinos y a visitantes de todas las edades a descubrir y explorar el mundo natural de la ciudad a través de la educación ambiental, la recreación al aire libre, el manejo de la vida silvestre y la conservación activa.
By the Grace of God
Reúnase en el Centro Documental Maysles el miércoles 16 de octubre para ver un adelanto “Uptown Flicks” de la última película de François Ozon, By the Grace of God, ganador del Gran Premio del Jurado del Oso de Plata en la Berlinale 2019. Basada en una historia verdadera, la película cuenta la historia de tres hombres adultos: Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud), François (Denis Ménochet) y Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud), quienes se unen para exponer el código de silencio que continúa permitiendo a un sacerdote que abusó de ellos cuando eran niños seguir. Sus experiencias ilustran poderosamente los diversos efectos que el trauma del abuso causa en las personas y sus familias durante años. Los asistentes pueden unirse a un cóctel posterior. By the Grace of God se proyectará a las 7:00 p.m. en el Centro Documental Maysles, ubicado en el No. 343 del bulevar Malcolm X (entre las calles 127 y 128).
Harlem Habla con Jeh Johnson
El Museo Nacional del Jazz de Harlem presenta la conversación “Harlem habla con Jeh Johnson” el martes 1 de octubre a las 7:00 p.m. como parte de su iniciativa de historia oral. Johnson es nativo de Nueva York, abogado, ex asesor general de la Fuerza Aérea bajo el presidente Bill Clinton y ex secretario de Seguridad Nacional bajo el presidente Barack Obama. Johnson también es nieto del sociólogo y primer presidente afroamericano de la Universidad Fisk, Charles S. Johnson, cuyo trabajo de por vida incluyó la defensa de la igualdad racial y el avance de los derechos civiles para los afroamericanos y todas las minorías étnicas. La serie de entrevistas presentará a músicos, autores y otras personas que reflexionan sobre la rica historia del jazz de Harlem. Los invitados han incluido al bajista Reggie Workman, al historiador y erudito Dan Morgenstern, al escritor Stanley Crouch y a la estrella del baloncesto del Salón de la Fama Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, entre otros. El archivo tiene más de 200 entrevistas grabadas en video. El Museo Nacional del Jazz de Harlem está ubicado en el No. 58 de la calle 129 oeste.
Sábados sostenibles
Venga a celebrar el fin de mes en el Jardín RING, pues celebra el septiembre sostenible. Este sábado 28 de septiembre de 2:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m., los miembros del Jardín RING Garden y los residentes de la comunidad se unirán para discutir la crisis climática y colaborar en temas de acción. ¿Cuál es el asunto con el plástico? ¿Cómo impacta a nuestro mundo? Los participantes también hablarán sobre lo que sucederá una vez que la prohibición de las bolsas de plástico de Nueva York entre en vigencia y aborden la creación de alternativas sin plástico. El jardín está ubicado en la confluencia de Riverside Drive, Broadway, la calle Dyckman y la avenida Seaman.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite ringgarden.wordpress.com.
The Sense of An Ending
Visite la Biblioteca Pública Fort Washington el sábado 28 de septiembre a las 11:00 a.m. para hablar sobre la novela ficticia The Sense of An Ending de Julian Barnes, la cual es narrada por un hombre retirado llamado Tony Webster, quien recuerda cómo él y su camarilla conocieron a Adrian Finn en la escuela y prometieron seguir siendo amigos para toda la vida. Cuando el pasado se pone al día con Tony, reflexiona sobre los caminos que él y sus amigos han tomado. La Biblioteca Pública Fort Washington está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 oeste (entre las avenidas St. Nicholas y Audubon).
