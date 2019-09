Community News 09.11.19

Welcoming Week

The New Americans Initiative is inviting all to an evening of food and culture on Thurs., Sept. 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Meet some of the Y’s wonderful students from all over the world and sample foods from West Africa, Yemen, the Dominican Republic and more. Learn more about the many cultures uptown and celebrate the diversity of this vibrant neighborhood. Hear from program participants and take part in a raffle for fun prizes. The Y operates New Americans Welcome Centers across the five boroughs to support newcomers and immigrants. The centers are a safe haven for immigrant support and services. The Harlem YMCA is located at 180 West 135th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2lANFXG.

Sunset Poetry Walk

Join the Friends of Inwood Hill Park on a sunset poetry walk through the park on Sat., Sept. 21st at 6:00 p.m. The walk will be led by local poet and naturalist Donnie Welch. Welch will be sharing a selection of poetry from Twilight Barge, a self-published collection of poems inspired by Inwood Hill Park. Order a copy at amzn.to/2lX8Bin to enjoy on the walk. Proceeds benefit the Natural Areas Conservancy and the group’s work in Inwood Hill Park and beyond. Space is limited, so please register. Meeting point is at Seaman Avenue and Isham Street entrance to the park.

To register or for more information, please visit bit.ly/2lIyCuM.

Battle of Harlem Heights

On September 14th, 1776, General George Washington made the Morris-Jumel Mansion (known as Mount Morris at the time) his only Manhattan headquarters of the Revolutionary War. Two days later on September 16th, he scored his only New York victory against British forces at the Battle of Harlem Heights. Visit the Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Sept. 14th at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate Washington’s victory by creating your own miniature camp, complete with paper soldiers. Free with admission.

For more information, please contact mwhitten@morrisjumel.org.

Discoveries

On Sun., Sept. 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., come to The Cloisters to participate in “Discoveries—Picturing Portals at The Met Cloisters.” “Discoveries” is a workshop for children (ages 5–17) with learning or developmental disabilities and accompanying friends and family members. The workshop includes a gallery tour and art activity. This event is free. Reservations are required.

The Cloisters Museum is located at 99 Margaret Corbin Drive.



To RSVP or for more information, please call 212.650.2010 or email access@metmuseum.org.

Harvest Festival

On Sat., Oct. 5th at 11:00 a.m. celebrate the harvest season and experience Harlem as a vibrant food and lifestyle hub. The Harlem Harvest Festival is the one time a year that “city meets country.” Enjoy locally made products, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, the Harvest Bake-Off, and live performances all day long. Harlem Harvest Festival will take place on St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets.

For more information, please visit HarlemHarvestFestival.com.