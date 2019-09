Community News 09.04.19

Carnival in the Community

The Schomburg Center presents the fourth annual “First Fridays: Labor Day ‘Carnival’ Edition” on Fri., Sept. 6th at 6:00 p.m. Back by popular demand, this celebration of the people of African descent in the Caribbean returns with steel pan drummers, moko jumbie, mass camp, and a curated selection of vendors ready to celebrate the culture and special traditions of the West Indies. Liz The Intl Diva will be the host for the night, along with DJ Hard Hittin’ Harry and DJ JP. Live performers will bring down the house in this community celebration of Carnival. Come dressed and ready with flags to proudly represent your country. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard (between 135th and 136th Streets).

For more information, please visit nypl.org/locations/schomburg or call 917.275.6975.

Geology Hike

New York City is the site of ancient earth-shaking and earth-shaping events. The bedrock that anchors the city’s skyscrapers tells a story of a place going back more than a billion years. The island of Manhattan is built on three strata known as Manhattan Schist, Inwood Marble, and Fordham Gneiss. On Sun., Sept 15th from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., join the Urban Park Rangers on a hike through Inwood Hill Park and learn more about Manhattan’s geological history. The hike will meet at Inwood Hill Park’s entrance near Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2Zxz15U or call 212.304.2277.

Paranormal Investigation

Learn the basics of ghost hunting with resident paranormal investigators and TAPS Family members, Vincent Carbone and Christopher Davalos and attempt to communicate with the former residents of Manhattan’s oldest house. Morris Jumel Mansion has attracted academics and investigators such as Hans Holzer, Zak Bagans and the Tennessee Wraith Chasers. The evening, on Sat., Sept. 14th from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., begins with a discussion on paranormal theory, the history of the mansion, and interesting past encounters. Guests then transition into executing a hands-on personal investigation of the period rooms and hidden corners of the home. This event is strictly for guests 18 years of age or older. General admission is $35 and $30 for members/students. Morris Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/2MIM2mX.

The Old Drift

Head to the Inwood Public Library on Wed., Sept. 11th for a lively discussion of The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell. Billed as “the great Zambian novel you didn’t know you were waiting for,” this ambitious work follows three very different founding families across generations, from 19th-century Europe to the banks of the near-future Zambezi River. These intertwining stories are as steeped in a solemn strain of magical realism as they are in actual history. The plot’s fantastical elements reveal the cruelties and absurdities of real-world colonialism. The Inwood Public Library is located at 4790 Broadway (between Dyckman and Academy Street).

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2zqzLuT or call 212.942.2445.

Aprende Más (65+)

El Museo del Barrio invites all in the older adult community (65+) every third Wednesday of the month to explore El Museo’s exhibitions, learn more about art, share stories, and meet new friends. This month, Wed., Sept.18th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., join the museum for a conversation about the museum’s works currently on display, followed by an art-making workshop focused on sculpture.

For more information, please contact Valentín Concha-Núñez at vcnunez@elmuseo.org.