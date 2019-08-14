- English
- Español
Community News – 08.14.19
Uptown Reads: DOMINICANA
Join Word Up on Wed., Sept 5th to celebrate the launch of Angie Cruz’s new novel DOMINICANA at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center. The event will offer food and music inspired by the novel with appearances by the author Angie Cruz. This is the inaugural selection for Word Up’s new program “Uptown Reads,” which is modeled after the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read. The initiative aims to engage as many uptown neighbors as possible by helping create literacy-building events in different spaces. Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center is located at 530 West 166th Street.
For more information, please visit WordUpBooks.com/UptownReads.
Historical Tour
Get up close at United, with a historical tour of the United Palace Theater on Thurs., Aug 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Explore the 3,400-seat theater and its mezzanine, grand foyer, balcony, exterior. Guests may also be invited onstage. Manhattan’s fourth largest theatre is now a landmarked building. Its history began in 1930, when it was then one of five Loews’ “Wonder Theatres” across the boroughs and New Jersey. Tours are capped at 30 people and each visitor will receive a free pin that celebrates Lin-Manuel Miranda’s contributions to “Movies at the Palace.” Proceeds go toward maintaining the building and its programs. Visitors are asked to meet in the lobby at 5:45 p.m. The Palace is located at 4140 Broadway (between 175th and 176th Streets).
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Z2wh08 or call 212.568.6700.
Film at Fort Tryon
On Fri., Aug, 16th from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. join the Fort Tryon Park Trust for a special screening of Clint Eastwood’s Coogan’s Bluff to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. Coogan’s Bluff, shot in Fort Tryon Park, tells the story of an Arizona deputy sheriff (Clint Eastwood) who is sent to New York City to escort an escaped fugitive back for trial. Grab a blanket and enjoy a movie in the park. Arrive before 7:00 p.m. to get your spot. Space is available on a first come, first served basis. All are welcome. The screening will take place at Fort Tryon Park’s Dongan Lawn.
For more information, please visit www.forttryonparktrust.org or call 212.795.1388, ext. 301.
Mornings with Marjorie Eliot
Join the Jazz Foundation of America and Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling to highlight the legendary talent of neighborhood pianist Marjorie Eliot on Thurs., Aug. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eliot is best known for welcoming listeners into her apartment every Sunday since 1992, in celebration of life. Her piano performances, rendered “from the heart,” will tell the story of jazz. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2ZLjo7r or call 212.335.0004.
Endless Summer
On Wed., August 14th at 6:00 p.m., join Museum of the City of New York and El Museo del Barrio for the free summer block party series celebrating East Harlem at the top of Museum Mile. Pay an ode to the classic summertime activities such as baseball and bike riding, while enjoying countless hits from the nineties and beyond.
For more information, please visit www.mcny.org/bounce or call 212.534.1672.
Noticias comunitarias – 08.14.19
Dialogo sobre DOMINICANA
Únase a Word Up el miércoles 5 de septiembre para celebrar el lanzamiento de la nueva novela de Angie Cruz DOMINICANA en el Centro Cultural Alianza Dominicana. El evento ofrecerá comida y música inspirada en la novela, con apariciones de la autora Angie Cruz. Esta es la selección inaugural del nuevo programa de Word Up “Uptown Reads”, que sigue el modelo Big Read de National Endowment of the Arts. La iniciativa tiene como objetivo involucrar a la mayor cantidad posible de vecinos del norte de Manhattan para ayudar a crear eventos de alfabetización en diferentes espacios. El Centro Cultural Alianza Dominicana está ubicado en el No. 530 de la calle 166 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite WordUpBooks.com/UptownReads.
Recorrido histórico
Acérquese al United con un recorrido histórico por el Teatro United Palace el jueves 22 de agosto de 6:00 p.m. a 7:00 p.m. Explore el teatro de 3,400 asientos y su entrepiso, gran vestíbulo, balcón, exterior. Los asistentes también pueden ser invitados al escenario. El cuarto teatro más grande de Manhattan es ahora un edificio emblemático. Su historia comenzó en 1930, cuando era entonces uno de los cinco “Teatros Maravilla” de Loews en los condados y Nueva Jersey. Los recorridos tienen un límite de 30 personas y cada visitante recibirá un pin gratuito que celebra las contribuciones de Lin-Manuel Miranda a “Movies at the Palace”. Las ganancias se destinan al mantenimiento del edificio y sus programas. Se pide a los visitantes que se reúnan en el vestíbulo a las 5:45 p.m. El Palacio está ubicado en el No. 4140 de Broadway (entre las calles 175 y 176).
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2Z2wh08 o llame al 212.568.6700.
Película en Fort Tryon
El viernes 16 de agosto de 7:30 p.m. a 10:30 p.m. únase al Fideicomiso de Fort Tryon Park para una proyección especial de Coogan’s Bluff de Clint Eastwood, para celebrar el 50 aniversario de la película. Coogan’s Bluff, filmada en Fort Tryon Park, cuenta la historia de un ayudante del alguacil de Arizona (Clint Eastwood) que es enviado a la ciudad de Nueva York para escoltar a un prófugo fugitivo de regreso a juicio. Lleve una manta y disfrute de una película en el parque. Llegue antes de las 7:00 p.m. para obtener su lugar. El espacio está disponible por orden de llegada. Todos son bienvenidos. La proyección tendrá lugar en el Dongan Lawn de Fort Tryon Park.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.forttryonparktrust.org o llame al 212.795.1388, ext. 301.
Mañanas con Marjorie Eliot
Únase a la Fundación del Jazz de Estados Unidos y al Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración Sugar Hill para destacar el legendario talento de la pianista del barrio Marjorie Eliot el jueves 15 de agosto de 11:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m. Eliot es mejor conocida por recibir a los oyentes en su apartamento todos los domingos desde 1992, en celebración de la vida. Sus actuaciones en el piano, interpretadas “desde el corazón”, contarán la historia del jazz. El Museo Infantil Sugar Hill está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida Saint Nicholas y la calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2ZLjo7r o llame al 212.335.0004.
Verano sin fin
El miércoles 14 de agosto a las 6:00 p.m., únase al Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York y al Museo del Barrio para la serie de fiestas de verano gratuitas que celebra East Harlem en lo alto de Museum Mile. Rinda tributo a las actividades clásicas de verano, como el béisbol y andar en bicicleta, mientras disfruta de innumerables éxitos de los años noventa y más allá.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.mcny.org/bounce o llame al 212.534.1672.