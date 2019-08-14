Community News – 08.14.19

Uptown Reads: DOMINICANA



Join Word Up on Wed., Sept 5th to celebrate the launch of Angie Cruz’s new novel DOMINICANA at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center. The event will offer food and music inspired by the novel with appearances by the author Angie Cruz. This is the inaugural selection for Word Up’s new program “Uptown Reads,” which is modeled after the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read. The initiative aims to engage as many uptown neighbors as possible by helping create literacy-building events in different spaces. Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center is located at 530 West 166th Street.

For more information, please visit WordUpBooks.com/UptownReads.

Historical Tour



Get up close at United, with a historical tour of the United Palace Theater on Thurs., Aug 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Explore the 3,400-seat theater and its mezzanine, grand foyer, balcony, exterior. Guests may also be invited onstage. Manhattan’s fourth largest theatre is now a landmarked building. Its history began in 1930, when it was then one of five Loews’ “Wonder Theatres” across the boroughs and New Jersey. Tours are capped at 30 people and each visitor will receive a free pin that celebrates Lin-Manuel Miranda’s contributions to “Movies at the Palace.” Proceeds go toward maintaining the building and its programs. Visitors are asked to meet in the lobby at 5:45 p.m. The Palace is located at 4140 Broadway (between 175th and 176th Streets).



For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Z2wh08 or call 212.568.6700.

Film at Fort Tryon

On Fri., Aug, 16th from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. join the Fort Tryon Park Trust for a special screening of Clint Eastwood’s Coogan’s Bluff to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. Coogan’s Bluff, shot in Fort Tryon Park, tells the story of an Arizona deputy sheriff (Clint Eastwood) who is sent to New York City to escort an escaped fugitive back for trial. Grab a blanket and enjoy a movie in the park. Arrive before 7:00 p.m. to get your spot. Space is available on a first come, first served basis. All are welcome. The screening will take place at Fort Tryon Park’s Dongan Lawn.



For more information, please visit www.forttryonparktrust.org or call 212.795.1388, ext. 301.

Mornings with Marjorie Eliot

Join the Jazz Foundation of America and Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling to highlight the legendary talent of neighborhood pianist Marjorie Eliot on Thurs., Aug. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eliot is best known for welcoming listeners into her apartment every Sunday since 1992, in celebration of life. Her piano performances, rendered “from the heart,” will tell the story of jazz. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2ZLjo7r or call 212.335.0004.

Endless Summer

On Wed., August 14th at 6:00 p.m., join Museum of the City of New York and El Museo del Barrio for the free summer block party series celebrating East Harlem at the top of Museum Mile. Pay an ode to the classic summertime activities such as baseball and bike riding, while enjoying countless hits from the nineties and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.mcny.org/bounce or call 212.534.1672.