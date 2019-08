Community News – 08.07.19

Apollo Uptown Hall



Since the famed Harlem Renaissance in the 1920’s, Harlem has epitomized black creativity and culture. Will that remain true as time and gentrification change the neighborhood? Join the Apollo Uptown Hall on Thurs., Aug. 15th at 7:00 p.m. for a discussion panel among leaders from some of Harlem’s most influential arts organizations. The group will come together to celebrate milestone anniversaries in the arts community and to discuss the roles these cultural organizations will play in preserving traditions or advancing change. The event will close with a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band and a special presentation by Keisha Sutton-James, granddaughter of Harlem politician Percy E. Sutton. The Apollo Theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

Apollo Uptown Hall is free and open to the public. RSVP tickets required.

For more information, please visit www.ApolloTheater.org or call 212.531.5300.

Speaking Of Summer

Meet critically acclaimed author Kalisha Buckhanon as she reads from her novel Speaking of Summer on Fri., Aug. 9th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Speaking of Summer is a fast-paced story of urban peril and victim invisibility, and the fight to discover the complicated truths at the heart of every family. Set in Harlem, this multi-layered literary thriller follows one woman’s desperate search for her missing twin sister. This meet-and-greet will take place at Word Up Community Bookshop located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue at 165th Street.

For more information, please call 347.688.4456 or visit bit.ly/2T7zRAk.

Taino Calling Song



Join the Fort Tryon Park Trust on Sat., Aug. 24th from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for a special performance by the IndoRican Multicultural Dance Project as they present their ritualist folk dance, Taino Calling Song. The piece represents the indigenous people of Puerto Rico and healing through dance. It is a community-based circle dance lead by a female elder. Bring a blanket and enjoy this free performance. Don’t miss your chance to interact with the dancers, learn specific dance moves, and join the community drum circle.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2yH3kYy or call 212.795.1388, ext. 301.

Blackbird



On Sat., Aug 10th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. the Fort Washington Public Library will screen Blackbird.

Blackbird tells the story of seventeen-year-old Randy (Julian Walker), a devout Christian, who, as strong as he seems on the outside, is hiding a secret inner struggle: the denial of being gay. He is also struggling with his life at home since his father (Isaiah Washington) has left, leaving him to care for his emotionally disturbed mother (Mo’Nique). This film is intended for teens and adults.The Fort Washington Public Library is located at 535 West 179th Street (Between St. Nicholas and Audubon Avenues).

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2yKVxJb or call 212.927.3533.

Kayaking on the Hudson



Every Sunday until Labor Day weekend, the Inwood Canoe Club invites members of the public who can swim to join them for a guided, 20-25 minute kayak tour of the Hudson River just north of the George Washington Bridge. Paddling is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., but guests are asked to arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to ensure they get a spot. No prior experience is needed, and all equipment is provided. Guests are asked to meet at the Dyckman Marina located at 348 Dyckman Street.

For more information, please visit www.inwoodcanoenyc.org/open-house or email inwoodcanoe@gmail.com.