Community News – 07.31.19

Dreamgirls at Dark

All are invited to a free movie screening at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Aug. 2nd from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The park will be screening the film Dreamgirls. Director Bill Condon brings Tom Eyen’s Tony award-winning Broadway musical to the big screen to showcase a tale of dreams, stardom, and the high cost of success for a trio of black female soul singers who cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960’s. Dreamgirls will be screened at Inwood Hill Park’s Gaelic Field located near Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2LE44Go.

Puppetmobile: Bessie’s Big Shot



Come see Bessie’s Big Shot, a free puppet show, presented by the City Parks Foundation on Fri., Aug.2nd from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The show focuses on Bessie the cow who dreams of joining the circus. But can she lift more than Ziegfried, the strongest man in the world? Fly on the trapeze high above the crowd? Come root Bessie on in this variety show as she attempts what seems impossible and searches for her special talents. Bessie’s Big Shot will be performed at J. Hood Wright Park located at West 173rd Street and Haven Avenue.

For more information, please visit cityparksfoundation.org.

Chill on the Hill

Be there as Sterling Strings brings its talents to Morris Jumel Mansion on Sun., Aug. 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sterling Strings is a diverse group of highly trained professional musicians that has been featured at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, as well as on The Tonight Show. The event is free. Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please visit www.morrisjumel.org or call 212.923.8008.

Taste Of Harlem

Come get a taste of West Harlem at the 4th Annual Taste of Harlem on Thurs., Aug. 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Join in for a food tasting of local restaurants and bars west of Fifth Avenue. The food fest will take place together with the launch of the 2019 Explore West Harlem Visitor’s Guide at the Grand Slam Banquet Hall, which is located at 3534 Broadway, 2nd Floor. The Taste of Harlem and Explore West Harlem Guide are collaborations between the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Councilmember Mark Levine to promote visiting, eating and shopping in the West Harlem community.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2K2Fwnt.