Community News – 07.31.19
Dreamgirls at Dark
All are invited to a free movie screening at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Aug. 2nd from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
The park will be screening the film Dreamgirls. Director Bill Condon brings Tom Eyen’s Tony award-winning Broadway musical to the big screen to showcase a tale of dreams, stardom, and the high cost of success for a trio of black female soul singers who cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960’s. Dreamgirls will be screened at Inwood Hill Park’s Gaelic Field located near Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2LE44Go.
Puppetmobile: Bessie’s Big Shot
Come see Bessie’s Big Shot, a free puppet show, presented by the City Parks Foundation on Fri., Aug.2nd from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The show focuses on Bessie the cow who dreams of joining the circus. But can she lift more than Ziegfried, the strongest man in the world? Fly on the trapeze high above the crowd? Come root Bessie on in this variety show as she attempts what seems impossible and searches for her special talents. Bessie’s Big Shot will be performed at J. Hood Wright Park located at West 173rd Street and Haven Avenue.
For more information, please visit cityparksfoundation.org.
Chill on the Hill
Be there as Sterling Strings brings its talents to Morris Jumel Mansion on Sun., Aug. 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sterling Strings is a diverse group of highly trained professional musicians that has been featured at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, as well as on The Tonight Show. The event is free. Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please visit www.morrisjumel.org or call 212.923.8008.
Taste Of Harlem
Come get a taste of West Harlem at the 4th Annual Taste of Harlem on Thurs., Aug. 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Join in for a food tasting of local restaurants and bars west of Fifth Avenue. The food fest will take place together with the launch of the 2019 Explore West Harlem Visitor’s Guide at the Grand Slam Banquet Hall, which is located at 3534 Broadway, 2nd Floor. The Taste of Harlem and Explore West Harlem Guide are collaborations between the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Councilmember Mark Levine to promote visiting, eating and shopping in the West Harlem community.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2K2Fwnt.
Noticias comunitarias – 07.31.19
Dreamgirls en la oscuridad
Todos están invitados a una proyección gratuita de películas en Inwood Hill Park el viernes 2 de agosto de 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. El parque proyectará la película Dreamgirls. El director Bill Condon lleva el premiado, con el Tony, musical de Broadway de Tom Eyen a la gran pantalla para mostrar una historia de sueños, estrellato y el alto costo del éxito para un trío de cantantes negras de soul que se meten a las listas de éxitos a principios de la década de 1960. Dreamgirls se proyectará en el Gaelic Field de Inwood Hill Park, ubicado cerca de la calle Isham y la avenida Seaman.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2LE44Go.
Marioneta móvil: Bessie’s Big Shot
Venga a ver Bessie’s Big Shot, un espectáculo gratuito de títeres, presentado por la Fundación de Parques de la ciudad el viernes 2 de agosto de 1:00 p.m. a 1:45 p.m. El espectáculo se centra en Bessie, la vaca que sueña con unirse al circo. Pero, ¿puede ella levantar más que Ziegfried, el hombre más fuerte del mundo? ¿Volar en el trapecio por encima de la multitud? Venga a apoyar a Bessie en este programa de variedades mientras intenta lo que parece imposible y busca sus talentos especiales. Bessie’s Big Shot se presentará en el Parque J. Hood Wright ubicado en la calle 173 oeste y la avenida Haven.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite cityparksfoundation.org.
Relajarse en la colina
Sea tesgigo de Sterling Strings llevando su talent a la Mansión Morris Jumel el domingo 4 de agosto de 5:00 p.m. a las 6:00 p.m. Sterling Strings es un grupo diverso de músicos profesionales altamente capacitados que se han presentado en lugares como Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, así como en The Tonight Show. El evento es gratuito. La Mansión Morris-Jumel está ubicada en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.morrisjumel.org o llame al 212.923.8008.
Sabor de Harlem
Venga a disfrutar del sabor de West Harlem en la 4ta edición anual de Taste of Harlem el jueves 15 de agosto de 6:00 p.m. a 9:30 p.m. Únase para una degustación de restaurantes y bares locales al oeste de la Quinta avenida. El festival gastronómico se llevará a cabo junto con el lanzamiento de la Guía del visitante Explore West Harlem 2019 en el Grand Slam Banquet Hall, que se encuentra en el No. 3534 de Broadway, segundo piso. Taste of Harlem y la Guía Explore West Harlem son colaboraciones entre la Cámara de Comercio de Mujeres de Nueva York y la Oficina del concejal Mark Levine para promover visitas, comidas y compras en la comunidad de West Harlem.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2K2Fwnt.