Community News – 07.25.18

Crochet Queens

Revel in the presence of royalty at Fort Washington Library on Sat., Jul. 28th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join the Queens as they immerse themselves – and you – in the world of crochet. Learn how to chain, loop, stitch and more. Use your new skills to crochet hats, scarves, mantels, dolls or whatever you can think of. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Garden Day

Feel the earth between your fingers at the Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sun., Aug. 5th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Whether you have an expert’s green thumb or just a curiosity for what makes the garden grow, all are welcome to volunteer with NYC Parks staff at Roger Morris Park on the mansion’s grounds. The garden will be beautified for future visitors. All tools and instructions will be provided. Please bring a willingness to get a little dirty. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Tees to Totes

Make use of that old t-shirt at Bloomingdale Library on Wed., Aug. 1st at 4:00 p.m. Bring the shirt to transform into a no-sew tote bag. Your new bag could be used for groceries, shopping and everyday life experiences. Take what you’ve learned and make bags for friends, family members or make more for yourself. The event is intended for ages 12 to 18 years old. The library is located

at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.

Spectrum Live

Get ready to experience powerhouse vocals backed by a sizeable music ensemble at the Apollo Theater on Mon., Jul. 30th at 7:30 p.m. Join the R&B and blues singer Shoshana Bean and her 18-piece big band for the New York debut of “Spectrum Live,” the accompanying concert for her fourth studio album, Spectrum. The album boasts a new take on the classic tradition big band and is inspired by Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please visit www.apollotheater.org.

Feel Good Fest

Stroll through a holistic journey at the Plaza de las Americas on Sun., Jul. 29th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. during the Second Annual “The Heights Feel Good Fest.” Participate in family-friendly events that bring health, wellness and spirit to the Washington Heights community. Stretch into a warrior pose at the yoga section or kick back and listen to what’s playing in the music section. The plaza is located at 651 West 175th Street.

For more information, please call 212.568.1157 or visit www.unitedpalace.org.