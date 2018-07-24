- English
- Español
Community News – 07.25.18
Crochet Queens
Revel in the presence of royalty at Fort Washington Library on Sat., Jul. 28th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join the Queens as they immerse themselves – and you – in the world of crochet. Learn how to chain, loop, stitch and more. Use your new skills to crochet hats, scarves, mantels, dolls or whatever you can think of. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.
Garden Day
Feel the earth between your fingers at the Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sun., Aug. 5th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Whether you have an expert’s green thumb or just a curiosity for what makes the garden grow, all are welcome to volunteer with NYC Parks staff at Roger Morris Park on the mansion’s grounds. The garden will be beautified for future visitors. All tools and instructions will be provided. Please bring a willingness to get a little dirty. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Tees to Totes
Make use of that old t-shirt at Bloomingdale Library on Wed., Aug. 1st at 4:00 p.m. Bring the shirt to transform into a no-sew tote bag. Your new bag could be used for groceries, shopping and everyday life experiences. Take what you’ve learned and make bags for friends, family members or make more for yourself. The event is intended for ages 12 to 18 years old. The library is located
at 150 West 100th Street.
For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.
Spectrum Live
Get ready to experience powerhouse vocals backed by a sizeable music ensemble at the Apollo Theater on Mon., Jul. 30th at 7:30 p.m. Join the R&B and blues singer Shoshana Bean and her 18-piece big band for the New York debut of “Spectrum Live,” the accompanying concert for her fourth studio album, Spectrum. The album boasts a new take on the classic tradition big band and is inspired by Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please visit www.apollotheater.org.
Feel Good Fest
Stroll through a holistic journey at the Plaza de las Americas on Sun., Jul. 29th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. during the Second Annual “The Heights Feel Good Fest.” Participate in family-friendly events that bring health, wellness and spirit to the Washington Heights community. Stretch into a warrior pose at the yoga section or kick back and listen to what’s playing in the music section. The plaza is located at 651 West 175th Street.
For more information, please call 212.568.1157 or visit www.unitedpalace.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 07.25.18
Reinas del ganchillo
Deléitese con la presencia de la realeza en la biblioteca Fort Washington el sábado 28 de julio de 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Únase a las reinas mientras se sumergen, y usted también, en el mundo del ganchillo. Aprenda cómo encadenar, repetir, unir y más. Use sus nuevas habilidades para tejer sombreros, bufandas, muñecas o lo que sea que pueda imaginar. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org.
Día de jardín
Sienta la tierra entre sus dedos en la Mansión Morris-Jumel el domingo 5 de agosto de 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ya sea que tenga manos de jardinero de un experto, o simplemente curiosidad de qué hace crecer el jardín, todos son bienvenidos para ser voluntarios con el personal de Parques de NYC en Roger Morris Park en los terrenos de la mansión. El jardín será embellecido para futuros visitantes. Se proporcionarán todas las herramientas e instrucciones. Por favor, traiga la voluntad de ensuciarse un poco. La mansión está ubicada en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Camisetas a bolsas
Haga uso de esa vieja camiseta en la biblioteca Bloomingdale el miércoles 1 de agosto a las 4:00 p.m. Traiga la camiseta para transformarla en una bolsa de tela sin costura. Su nueva bolsa puede ser utilizada para comestibles, compras y experiencias de la vida cotidiana. Tome lo que ha aprendido y haga bolsas para amigos, familiares o para usted. El evento está dirigido a edades de 12 a 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de
la calle 100 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Spectrum en vivo
Prepárese para experimentar la potente voz respaldada por un conjunto de música considerable en el Teatro Apollo el lunes 30 de julio a las 7:30 p.m. Únase a la cantante de r&b y blues Shoshana Bean y su big band de 18 integrantes para el debut en Nueva York de “Spectrum en vivo”, el concierto que acompaña a su cuarto álbum de estudio, Spectrum. El álbum presenta una nueva versión de la big band de la tradición clásica y está inspirado en Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand y Frank Sinatra.
El Apollo está ubicado en el No. 253 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.apollotheater.org.
Festival Feel Good
Pasee por un viaje holístico en la Plaza de las Américas el domingo 29 de julio de 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. durante la segunda edición anual de “The Heights Feel Good Fest”. Participe en eventos para toda la familia que llevan salud, bienestar y espíritu a la comunidad de Washington Heights. Estírese en una pose de guerrero en la sección de yoga o relájese y escuche lo que está sonando en la sección de música. La plaza está ubicada en el No. 651 de la calle 175 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.568.1157 o visite www.unitedpalace.org.