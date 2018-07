Community News – 07.18.18

Wildlife Superheroes

What do Spiderman, Batman and Black Panther have in common? Their origin stories all hail from the animal kingdom. Find out more about creatures with “super” qualities at the Inwood Library on Thurs., Jul. 19th at 3:00 p.m. A New Canaan Nature Center naturalist will visit the library to give participants an up-close look at several creatures with an array of characteristics that makes each a wildlife superhero in their own right. The event is recommended for audiences 5 years and older. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Mural Mania

Learn more about community murals in East Harlem and across the city at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Mon., Jul. 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore the exhibition “Art in the Open: Fifty Years of Public Art in New York” to see examples of vibrant public murals throughout the cityscape. Make your own impression on the city’s history with a collective mural painting. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Bring Down the House

Jam to some house music at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Aug. 3rd from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. In honor of DJ Larry Levan, the Schomburg Center will be hosting its 5th Annual House Music Edition of First Fridays. Levan was a house music pioneer best known for his decade-long residence at the nightclub Paradise Garage. Multiple deejays will entertain the crowd as guests dance the night away. The event is for those 21 years old and up. Register at https://bit.ly/2JzaK7r. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Love War Stories

Join the conversation at the Word Up Community Bookshop on Thurs., Jul. 19th at from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Debut writer Ivelisse Rodríguez will launch her book Love War Stories which documents how “love wars” break out between generations of Puerto Rican women as individuals find themselves caught between community expectation, violence and grief. A conversation about the book will be held featuring Jennifer Baker, creator and host of the podcast Minorities in Publishing. The bookshop is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 347.688.4456 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.

Uptown Fridays

Celebrate one of the most anticipated days of the week at the Studio Museum on Fri., Jul. 27th from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Enjoy signature cocktails and toast the museum before its groundbreaking. Party-goers are also invited to browse the store’s selection of books, jewelry, t-shirts and gifts. Bring a friend or come solo and make a few during the festive evening of art and culture. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.