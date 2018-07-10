- English
Community News – 07.11.18
Antigone
Watch the drama unfold at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Jul. 14th from 8:30 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. The Classical Theatre of Harlem presents its interpretation of the Greek classic Antigone. Set in the city of Thebes in a dystopian future, the struggle for power and glory shatters the bond of brotherhood between two men. The production will take place at the park’s Richard Rodgers Amphitheater. The park is located at 6316 Mt. Morris Park West.
For more information, please call 917.797.9938 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Noisy Nature
Explore the symphony of the animal world at George Bruce Library on Sat., Jul. 21st at 2:00 p.m. Meet live animals that coo, hiss, cluck, squeak and croak. Play a rhyming animal sounds game, discover which animals use their bodies to create amazing sounds and test out animal sounds in different languages. Everyone will be a part of the animal orchestra and will create an animal-themed musical instrument to take home. The event is best for ages 3 to 7 years old. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.662.9727 or visit www.nypl.org.
Kid Film Fest
Catch the best of 2017’s New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF) at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sun., Jul. 15th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Enjoy a series of short films for the whole family. Works like Nino & Felix from Italy, Little Mouse from Hungary, Riceballs from Australia, Roger from Spain and more will be featured. The films last from 3 minutes to 21 minutes. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Family Camping
Connect with the natural world while bonding with your family at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Jul. 20th from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Unplug from the diversions of everyday life and celebrate camping traditions such as pitching a tent, telling stories and gazing at the stars. Participating families will be chosen through a lottery. To register for the lottery, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. The park is located between Payson and Seaman Avenues.
For more information, please call 212.360.1444 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Open Air History
Get to know the truth under our feet at the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum on Wed., Jul. 18th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Learn about the people buried in Inwood from Colonial times to the present. Find out what happened to the remains of those forgotten. Discover where and how these remains were found and whose identities are known, among other curiosities. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit https://bit.ly/2lTTPiu.
Noticias comunitarias – 07.11.18
Antígona
Vea cómo se desarrolla el drama en Marcus Garvey Park el sábado 14 de julio de 8:30 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. El Teatro Clásico de Harlem presenta su interpretación del clásico griego Antígona. Ambientada en la ciudad de Tebas en un futuro de distopía, la lucha por el poder y la gloria rompe el vínculo de hermandad entre dos hombres. La producción tendrá lugar en el anfiteatro Richard Rodgers del parque. El parque está ubicado en el No. 6316 de Mt. Morris Park oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.797.9938 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Naturaleza ruidosa
Exploren la sinfonía del mundo animal en la biblioteca George Bruce el sábado 21 de julio a las 2:00 p.m. Conozcan animales vivos que arrullan, silban, cloquean, chillan y graznan. Juegue un juego de sonidos de animales que riman, descubra qué animales usan sus cuerpos para crear sonidos increíbles y pruebe sonidos de animales en diferentes idiomas. Todos formarán parte de la orquesta de animales y crearán un instrumento musical con temas de animales para llevar a casa. El evento es mejor para las edades de 3 a 7 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 518 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.662.9727 o visite www.nypl.org.
Festival de cine para niños
Vea lo mejor del Festival Internacional de Cine Infantil de Nueva York 2017 (NYICFF, por sus siglas en inglés) en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el domingo 15 de julio de 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Disfrute de una serie de cortometrajes para toda la familia. Obras como Nino & Felix de Italia, Little Mouse de Hungría, Riceballs de Australia, Roger de España y más serán presentados. Las películas duran de 3 a 21 minutos. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida St. Nicholas.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Campamento familiar
Conéctese con el mundo natural mientras se une con su familia en Inwood Hill Park el viernes 20 de julio de 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Desconéctese de las distracciones de la vida cotidiana y celebre las tradiciones de campamento, como armar una tienda de campaña, contar historias y mirar las estrellas. Las familias participantes serán elegidas a través de un sorteo. Para registrarse en la lotería, visite https://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. El parque está ubicado entre las avenidas Payson y Seaman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.360.1444 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Historia al aire libre
Conozca la verdad bajo nuestros pies en el Museo Granja Dyckman el miércoles 18 de julio de 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Aprenda sobre las personas enterradas en Inwood desde la época colonial hasta el presente. Conozca qué pasó con los restos de los olvidados. Descubra dónde y cómo se encontraron estos restos y cuáles identidades se conocen, entre otras curiosidades. El museo está ubicado en el No. 4881 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.9422 o visite https://bit.ly/2lTTPiu.