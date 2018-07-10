Community News – 07.11.18

Antigone

Watch the drama unfold at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Jul. 14th from 8:30 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. The Classical Theatre of Harlem presents its interpretation of the Greek classic Antigone. Set in the city of Thebes in a dystopian future, the struggle for power and glory shatters the bond of brotherhood between two men. The production will take place at the park’s Richard Rodgers Amphitheater. The park is located at 6316 Mt. Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 917.797.9938 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Noisy Nature

Explore the symphony of the animal world at George Bruce Library on Sat., Jul. 21st at 2:00 p.m. Meet live animals that coo, hiss, cluck, squeak and croak. Play a rhyming animal sounds game, discover which animals use their bodies to create amazing sounds and test out animal sounds in different languages. Everyone will be a part of the animal orchestra and will create an animal-themed musical instrument to take home. The event is best for ages 3 to 7 years old. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.662.9727 or visit www.nypl.org.

Kid Film Fest

Catch the best of 2017’s New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF) at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sun., Jul. 15th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Enjoy a series of short films for the whole family. Works like Nino & Felix from Italy, Little Mouse from Hungary, Riceballs from Australia, Roger from Spain and more will be featured. The films last from 3 minutes to 21 minutes. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Family Camping

Connect with the natural world while bonding with your family at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Jul. 20th from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Unplug from the diversions of everyday life and celebrate camping traditions such as pitching a tent, telling stories and gazing at the stars. Participating families will be chosen through a lottery. To register for the lottery, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. The park is located between Payson and Seaman Avenues.

For more information, please call 212.360.1444 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Open Air History

Get to know the truth under our feet at the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum on Wed., Jul. 18th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Learn about the people buried in Inwood from Colonial times to the present. Find out what happened to the remains of those forgotten. Discover where and how these remains were found and whose identities are known, among other curiosities. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit https://bit.ly/2lTTPiu.