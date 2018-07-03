Community News – 07.04.18

Sisters of Comedy

Laughter will ensue at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Wed., Jul. 11th at 6:00 p.m. Under the direction of filmmaker and activist Agunda Okeyo, Sisters of Comedy will present a showcase of a who’s who of black women in stand-up. The show will feature comedians Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Aparna Nancharla and more. The presentation will be followed with a discussion exploring the concepts of success and hardships for black women in comedy. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

Fireflies & PJ’s

Put on your jammies and venture outside at Fort Tryon Park on Fri., Jul. 13th from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Join the Fort Tryon Park Trust and NYC Urban Park Rangers for a fun night of crafts, games, stories, and firefly catching. Participants will learn about fireflies and create their own firefly to bring home. Bring a clear jar or container to hold any fireflies you catch. The event is designed for children ages 4 to 10 years old. To register, please email RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. The park is located at the 190th Street Subway Terrace.

Flying Flags

Show your colors at the Harlem Library on Sat., Jul. 7th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Guide your little ones as they create a personal flag, inspired by Davis Hammons’ Untitled (African-American Flag), 2004. Help them make choices around color and composition as they identify shapes and colors. Children ages 2.5 to 4 years old are invited to enjoy art making and other activities that encourage creative time and bonding. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2KsA7Fb. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

African Dancing and Folktales

Become a storyteller at the Bloomingdale Library on Mon., Jul. 9th at 4:00 p.m. Move your hands and feet as your mouth weaves tales. Audience members will listen to a series of African folktales as the facilitator guides them through an interactive African dance class. Take what you learn and create stories of your own to show to family and friends. The event is best for children ages 4 years and older. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

Dream World

Teens take over at the Apollo on Fri., Jul. 20th at 6:00 p.m. Young artists will be given the opportunity to flaunt their talents at one of the world’s most famous theaters. Curated by Apollo Theater Academy high school interns, Teen Takeover is an annual event that brings together young city artists seeking to share and celebrate creativity. The evening will feature performers and visual artists whose work inspire and elevate. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/2Kw3oyU. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

