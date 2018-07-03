- English
- Español
Community News – 07.04.18
Sisters of Comedy
Laughter will ensue at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Wed., Jul. 11th at 6:00 p.m. Under the direction of filmmaker and activist Agunda Okeyo, Sisters of Comedy will present a showcase of a who’s who of black women in stand-up. The show will feature comedians Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Aparna Nancharla and more. The presentation will be followed with a discussion exploring the concepts of success and hardships for black women in comedy. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Fireflies & PJ’s
Put on your jammies and venture outside at Fort Tryon Park on Fri., Jul. 13th from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Join the Fort Tryon Park Trust and NYC Urban Park Rangers for a fun night of crafts, games, stories, and firefly catching. Participants will learn about fireflies and create their own firefly to bring home. Bring a clear jar or container to hold any fireflies you catch. The event is designed for children ages 4 to 10 years old. To register, please email RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. The park is located at the 190th Street Subway Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Flying Flags
Show your colors at the Harlem Library on Sat., Jul. 7th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Guide your little ones as they create a personal flag, inspired by Davis Hammons’ Untitled (African-American Flag), 2004. Help them make choices around color and composition as they identify shapes and colors. Children ages 2.5 to 4 years old are invited to enjoy art making and other activities that encourage creative time and bonding. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2KsA7Fb. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.
For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.
African Dancing and Folktales
Become a storyteller at the Bloomingdale Library on Mon., Jul. 9th at 4:00 p.m. Move your hands and feet as your mouth weaves tales. Audience members will listen to a series of African folktales as the facilitator guides them through an interactive African dance class. Take what you learn and create stories of your own to show to family and friends. The event is best for children ages 4 years and older. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.
For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.
Dream World
Teens take over at the Apollo on Fri., Jul. 20th at 6:00 p.m. Young artists will be given the opportunity to flaunt their talents at one of the world’s most famous theaters. Curated by Apollo Theater Academy high school interns, Teen Takeover is an annual event that brings together young city artists seeking to share and celebrate creativity. The evening will feature performers and visual artists whose work inspire and elevate. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/2Kw3oyU. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 07.04.18
Hermanas de comedia
La risa se producirá en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra el miércoles 11 de julio a las 6:00 p.m. Bajo la dirección de la cineasta y activista Agunda Okeyo, Hermanas de Comedia presentará un escaparate de quién es quién de las mujeres negras en stand-up. El espectáculo contará con los comediantes Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Aparna Nancharla y más. La presentación será seguida de una discusión explorando los conceptos de éxito y dificultades para las mujeres negras en la comedia. El centro está ubicado en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Luciérnagas y pijamas
Póngase sus pijamas y aventúrese afuera en Fort Tryon Park el viernes 13 de julio de 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Únase a Fort Tryon Park Trust y los Urban Park Rangers de NYC para una noche divertida de manualidades, juegos, cuentos y captura de luciérnagas. Los participantes aprenderán sobre luciérnagas y crearán su propia luciérnaga para llevar a casa. Traiga un frasco transparente o recipiente transparente para contener las luciérnagas que atrape. El evento está diseñado para niños de 4 a 10 años de edad. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico a RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. El parque está ubicado en Subway Terrace de la calle 190.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Banderas que vuelan
Muestre sus colores en la biblioteca Harlem el sábado 7 de julio de 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Guíe a sus pequeños mientras crean una bandera personal, inspirada en Untitled (African-American Flag), 2004, de Davis Hammons. Ayúdelos a tomar decisiones sobre el color y la composición a medida que identifican formas y colores. Los niños de entre 2.5 y 4 años de edad están invitados a disfrutar de la creación artística y otras actividades que fomentan el tiempo creativo y la vinculación. Para inscribirse, visite https://bit.ly/2KsA7Fb. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la calle 124 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.864.4500 o visite www.studiomuseum.org.
Bailes y cuentos populares africanos
Conviértase en un narrador de historias en la biblioteca Bloomingdale el lunes 9 de julio a las 4:00 p.m. Mueva sus manos y pies mientras su boca teje cuentos. Los miembros del público escucharán una serie de cuentos populares africanos mientras el facilitador los guía a través de una clase interactiva de danza africana. Tome lo que aprenda y cree sus propias historias para mostrar a familiares y amigos. El evento es mejor para niños de 4 años en adelante. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la calle 100 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Mundo de sueños
Los adolescentes toman en el Apollo el viernes 20 de julio a las 6:00 p.m. Los artistas jóvenes tendrán la oportunidad de hacer alarde de su talento en uno de los teatros más famosos del mundo. Curada por practicantes de la Academia de Teatro Apollo de preparatoria, Teen Takeover es un evento anual que reúne a jóvenes artistas de la ciudad que buscan compartir y celebrar la creatividad. La noche contará con actores y artistas visuales cuyo trabajo inspirar y elevar. Inscríbase para el evento en https://bit.ly/2Kw3oyU. El teatro está ubicado en el No. 253 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.