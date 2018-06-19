Community News – 06.20.18

Family Game Day

Jump into 19th century outdoor activities at Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Jun. 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Children and their families will learn how to play games and activities from colonial times at the oldest house in Manhattan. Games include croquet, badminton and horseshoe throwing. Try them all and pick your favorite. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Break at the Books

Bust a move at Bloomingdale Library on Mon., Jul. 2nd at 4:00 p.m. Learn the history, significance and evolution of break dancing. Practice respect, collaboration, social history, physical fitness and community building as you become a b-boy or b-girl. After the lesson, try to choreograph your own moves for family and friends. The event is intended for ages 13 to 18 years old. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.

Books, Authors and Kids

Use your imagination at George Bruce Library on Tues., June 26th from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Join author Vashti Harrison as she reads her book Little Leaders. Hear tales of women who made history and then create portraits as a family using vibrant colors inspired by the book. The event will kick off the library’s Summer Reading Party which will include games, food, prizes and a rock music show. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.

Master Class

Make a masterpiece at Culture Hub on Sun., Jun. 24th at 12:00 p.m. Create three pieces of artwork using images of Michelangelo, Paul Klee and Henri Matisse’s paintings. Use canvas boards and black scratch-boards to make your own interpretation or to duplicate the models. The class is for ages 3 to 12 years old. The hub is located at 440 W. 202nd Street.

For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.

The Phil Young Experience

Get your groove on at the Marcus Garvey Park Amphitheater on Sat., Jun. 30th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Listen to the smooth rhythms of the experienced drummer Phil Young. Young has played with legendary figures like Jimi Hendrix, Bobby Blue Bland and George Benson. This concert will feature a full lineup of his band with special guests. The park is located at 6316 Mt Morris Park W.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.