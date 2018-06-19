- English
Community News – 06.20.18
Family Game Day
Jump into 19th century outdoor activities at Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Jun. 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Children and their families will learn how to play games and activities from colonial times at the oldest house in Manhattan. Games include croquet, badminton and horseshoe throwing. Try them all and pick your favorite. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Break at the Books
Bust a move at Bloomingdale Library on Mon., Jul. 2nd at 4:00 p.m. Learn the history, significance and evolution of break dancing. Practice respect, collaboration, social history, physical fitness and community building as you become a b-boy or b-girl. After the lesson, try to choreograph your own moves for family and friends. The event is intended for ages 13 to 18 years old. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.
For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.
Books, Authors and Kids
Use your imagination at George Bruce Library on Tues., June 26th from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Join author Vashti Harrison as she reads her book Little Leaders. Hear tales of women who made history and then create portraits as a family using vibrant colors inspired by the book. The event will kick off the library’s Summer Reading Party which will include games, food, prizes and a rock music show. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.
Master Class
Make a masterpiece at Culture Hub on Sun., Jun. 24th at 12:00 p.m. Create three pieces of artwork using images of Michelangelo, Paul Klee and Henri Matisse’s paintings. Use canvas boards and black scratch-boards to make your own interpretation or to duplicate the models. The class is for ages 3 to 12 years old. The hub is located at 440 W. 202nd Street.
For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
The Phil Young Experience
Get your groove on at the Marcus Garvey Park Amphitheater on Sat., Jun. 30th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Listen to the smooth rhythms of the experienced drummer Phil Young. Young has played with legendary figures like Jimi Hendrix, Bobby Blue Bland and George Benson. This concert will feature a full lineup of his band with special guests. The park is located at 6316 Mt Morris Park W.
For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 06.20.18
Día del juego familiar
Sumérjase en las actividades al aire libre del siglo XIX en la Mansión Morris-Jumel el sábado 23 de junio de 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Los niños y sus familias aprenderán cómo jugar juegos y actividades de la época colonial en la casa más antigua de Manhattan. Los juegos incluyen croquet, bádminton y lanzamiento de herradura. Pruébelos y elija su favorito. La mansión está ubicada en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Break en los libros
Baile en la biblioteca Bloomingdale el lunes 2 de julio a las 4:00 p.m. Aprenda la historia, la importancia y la evolución del break dance. Practique el respeto, la colaboración, la historia social, la aptitud física y la construcción de la comunidad mientras se convierte en un b-boy o b-girl. Después de la lección, intente coreografiar sus propios movimientos para familiares y amigos. El evento está dirigido a jóvenes entre 13 y 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la calle 100 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Libros, autores y niños
Use su imaginación en la biblioteca George Bruce el martes 26 de junio de 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Únase a la autora Vashti Harrison mientras lee su libro Little Leaders. Escuche relatos de mujeres que hicieron historia y luego cree retratos en familia utilizando colores vibrantes inspirados en el libro. El evento inaugurará la fiesta de lectura de verano de la biblioteca, que incluirá juegos, comida, premios y un espectáculo de música rock. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 518 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.864.4500 o visite www.studiomuseum.org.
Clase maestra
Haga una obra maestra en Culture Hub el domingo 24 de junio a las 12:00 p.m. Cree tres obras de arte con imágenes de las pinturas de Miguel Ángel, Paul Klee y Henri Matisse. Use paneles de lienzo y tableros negros para rascar para hacer su propia interpretación o duplicar los modelos. La clase es para niños de 3-12 años. El centro está ubicado en el No. 440 de la calle 202 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
La experiencia Phil Young
Mueva el esqueleto en el Anfiteatro Marcus Garvey Park el sábado 30 de junio de 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Escuche los ritmos suaves del experimentado baterista Phil Young, quien ha jugado con figuras legendarias como Jimi Hendrix, Bobby Blue Bland y George Benson. Este concierto contará con una alineación completa de su banda con invitados especiales. El parque está ubicado en el No. 6316 de Mt Morris Park oeste
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.