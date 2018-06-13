- English
- Español
Community News – 06.13.18
Scandinavian Music Festival
Bring your blankets to Billings Lawn at Fort Tryon Park for the 2018 Scandinavian Music Festival on Sun., Jun. 17th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. In this special program which intends to captivate the imaginations of children and the young at heart, Scandia Ensemble and narrator Sandra Billingslea will take participants on a musical journey in which they are actively engaged, learning and interacting with the artists. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Fiesta Concert
Celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month with musician Flor Bromley at the Inwood Library on Wed., Jun. 20th at 4:00 p.m. The concert is an interactive experience for children and families of all ages that will end in a big fiesta. Bromley will play some of her favorite tunes in English and Spanish while attendees sing and dance along. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Visual Vanguards
The Apollo Theater will host a panel on modern-day visual artists in the music, theater, and entertainment industries on Thurs., Jun. 21st at 6:00 p.m. Panelists will discuss how they transform performance spaces into visual experiences, and share insights on their fields. They will also speak on the skills needed to manage a career in the arts and establish themselves in nontraditional spaces. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2JDHSuL. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
Uptown Bounce
Start the summer off right with El Museo del Barrio and Sociedad Records on Mon., Jul. 24th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The collective is presenting an immersive exhibition titled “SOCIEDAD presents: Welcome To Nueva York: The Past, The Present, The Future,” which highlights Latinx influences and ongoing experiences in New York City. The exhibition will feature photography from Joe Conzo, artwork from Adrian “Viajero” Roman, and work from M. Tony Peralta. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.
House in Harlem
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting its fifth Annual “House Edition” of First Fridays on Fri., Aug. 3rd from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. House music will be played in honor of DJ Larry Levan, best known for his decade-long residency at the nightclub Paradise Garage. The event is 18 +, first come, first serve, and registration is required. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2JzaK7r. The Schomburg Center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 06.13.18
Festival de música escandinava
Traiga sus mantas a Billings Lawn en Fort Tryon Park para el Festival 2018 de Música Escandinava el domingo 17 de junio de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. En este programa especial que pretende cautivar la imaginación de niños y jóvenes de corazón, Scandia Ensemble y la narradora Sandra Billingslea llevarán a los participantes en un viaje musical en el que participan activamente, aprendiendo e interactuando con los artistas. La entrada al parque se encuentra en bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Concierto Fiesta
Celebre el Mes de la Herencia de los Inmigrantes con la música de Flor Bromley en la Biblioteca Inwood el miércoles 20 de junio a las 4:00 p.m. El concierto es una experiencia interactiva para niños y familias de todas las edades que terminará en una gran fiesta. Bromley reproducirá algunas de sus canciones favoritas en inglés y español mientras los asistentes cantarán y bailarán. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Vanguardias visuales
El jueves, 21 de junio a las 6:00 p.m., el Teatro Apollo llevará a cabo una mesa redonda sobre artistas visuales de la música, el teatro y el entretenimiento. Los panelistas analizarán cómo transforman los espacios en experiencias visuales y comparten ideas sobre sus campos. También hablarán sobre las habilidades necesarias para administrar una carrera en las artes y establecerse en espacios no tradicionales. Se requiere inscripción en https://bit.ly/2JDHSuL. El teatro está ubicado en el No. 253 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.
Energía del norte del condado
Comience bien el verano con El Museo del Barrio y Sociedad Records el lunes 24 de julio de 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. El colectivo presenta una exposición de inmersión titulada “SOCIEDAD presents: Welcome To Nueva York: The Past, The Present, The Future”, que destaca las influencias latinas y las experiencias actuales en la ciudad de Nueva York. La exhibición contará con fotografías de Joe Conzo, obras de arte de Adrián “Viajero” Roman y obras de M. Tony Peralta. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1230 de la Quinta avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.
Música house en Harlem
El Centro de Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra está organizando su quinta Edición Anual House de los Primeros Viernes el viernes 3 de agosto de 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. La música house será interpretada en honor al DJ Larry Levan, mejor conocido por su residencia de una década en el club nocturno Paradise Garage. El evento es para mayores de 18 años, en orden de llegada y se requiere inscripción en https://bit.ly/2JzaK7r. El Centro Schomburg se encuentra en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcom X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.