Community News – 06.13.18

Scandinavian Music Festival

Bring your blankets to Billings Lawn at Fort Tryon Park for the 2018 Scandinavian Music Festival on Sun., Jun. 17th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. In this special program which intends to captivate the imaginations of children and the young at heart, Scandia Ensemble and narrator Sandra Billingslea will take participants on a musical journey in which they are actively engaged, learning and interacting with the artists. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Fiesta Concert

Celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month with musician Flor Bromley at the Inwood Library on Wed., Jun. 20th at 4:00 p.m. The concert is an interactive experience for children and families of all ages that will end in a big fiesta. Bromley will play some of her favorite tunes in English and Spanish while attendees sing and dance along. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Visual Vanguards

The Apollo Theater will host a panel on modern-day visual artists in the music, theater, and entertainment industries on Thurs., Jun. 21st at 6:00 p.m. Panelists will discuss how they transform performance spaces into visual experiences, and share insights on their fields. They will also speak on the skills needed to manage a career in the arts and establish themselves in nontraditional spaces. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2JDHSuL. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Uptown Bounce

Start the summer off right with El Museo del Barrio and Sociedad Records on Mon., Jul. 24th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The collective is presenting an immersive exhibition titled “SOCIEDAD presents: Welcome To Nueva York: The Past, The Present, The Future,” which highlights Latinx influences and ongoing experiences in New York City. The exhibition will feature photography from Joe Conzo, artwork from Adrian “Viajero” Roman, and work from M. Tony Peralta. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

House in Harlem

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting its fifth Annual “House Edition” of First Fridays on Fri., Aug. 3rd from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. House music will be played in honor of DJ Larry Levan, best known for his decade-long residency at the nightclub Paradise Garage. The event is 18 +, first come, first serve, and registration is required. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2JzaK7r. The Schomburg Center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.