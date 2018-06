Community News – 06.06.18

West African Dance

Get fit and have fun at Inwood Hill Park in Mon., Jun. 11th from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dancers of all levels are welcome to attend a class that teaches traditional dances unique to West Africa. The dances are largely participatory and encourage spectators to take part in the performance. This event will repeat every Monday through Aug. 31st. The classes will take place at Pat’s Lawn on 218th Street and Indian Road.‎

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Eid al-Fitr Celebration

Celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Fri., Jun. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Learn more about this time of gratitude for followers within the Muslim faith and share what you are thankful for. Explore Muslim cultural traditions in New York through images from the museum’s collections portal, make some “stained” glass designs to hang in your window, choose a temporary henna tattoo, and explore the art of Arabic calligraphy by local artists. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2LZjF07. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.‎

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Time travel at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Jun. 16th at 2:00 p.m. The library will be screening Yours, Mine, and Ours, starring Lucile Ball and Henry Fonda. When a widower with ten children falls in love with a widow with eight, they must contend with a huge, unconventional family. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Historic Harlem Parks

Get your garden group up to speed at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Tues., Jun. 19th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. GreenThumb will now be requiring all community garden groups to have bylaws for the 2019 relicensing. This three-part workshop series is designed to help garden groups build a strong foundation to deal with the many issues that arise in a community space. The first workshop will discuss different examples of group structure and how to alleviate stressful decision-making. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2kLTA8z. The center is located at Mount Morris Park West and West 122nd Street.

For more information, please call 212.602.5300 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.‎

Dishing with the Presidents

Join Morris-Jumel Mansion for a historically-inspired multi-course dinner, featuring 18th century dishes on Sun., Jul. 8th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The event commemorates George Washington’s cabinet dinner held at what was then known as Mount Morris, on July 10th, 1790. The dinner was attended by President George Washington and his wife Martha, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza and Alexander Hamilton, among many others. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2suyS1k. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please email publicprograms@morrisjumel.org or call 212.923.8008.