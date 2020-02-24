- English
- Español
Community News 02.26.20
Community Day
On Sat., Feb. 29th at 2:00 p.m. join the National Dance Institute (NDI) for an afternoon of family-friendly activities at the NDI’s Center for Learning and the Arts in Harlem. Children and families are invited to participate in high-energy dance classes, enjoy a performance by NDI’s Celebration Team, and learn more about NDI’s mission to bring arts education programming to children. Admission is free. Visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Center for Learning and the Arts is located at 217 West 147th Street.
For more information, please visit nationaldance.org.
Artist Networking Night
Inwood Art Works will host an uptown artist networking night at Indian Road Cafè on Mon., Mar. 2nd at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary beer and wine will provided by Indian Road Café. Meet new collaborators, share resources, find a mentor or an apprentice, find out more about what’s happening next right here in your neighborhood. Free with RSVP, or as space allows with sign-in on the day of the event. Indian Road Café is located at 600 West 218th Street.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2T6llcC.
Afro-Cuban First Friday
In honor of Arturo Schomburg’s Afro-Latino heritage and the artist’s commitment to collecting materials that capture the contributions and creativity of the African Diaspora, the Schomburg Center and Afro-Latino Festival NYC will present an evening of music with Conjunto Guantánamo on Fri., Mar. 6th at 6:00 p.m.
The acclaimed Cuban folklore group Conjunto Guantánamo will bring fresh interpretations of classic Afro-Cuban sounds on this special edition of “First Fridays.” The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2T5cLeb.
Proxima
Uptown Flicks, in partnership with RDV with French Cinema, will offer an exclusive screening of Alice Winocour’s Proxima, on Thur., Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the Maysles Cinema. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Sarah (Eva Green) is a French mother and astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. When Sarah is chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima,’ it creates chaos in her relationship with her seven-year-old daughter Stella.
Proxima delivers a thoughtful commentary on a world where it’s difficult to find harmony between family and work, co-mingling concepts on identity, motherhood and the pursuit of heroism. Maysles Cinema is located at 343 Lenox Avenue.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2VbXhrm.
Noticias Comunitarias 02.26.20
Día de la comunidad
El sábado 29 de febrero a las 2:00 p.m. únase al Instituto Nacional de Danza (NDI, por sus siglas en inglés) para una tarde de actividades para familias en el Centro de Aprendizaje y las Artes de NDI en Harlem. Los niños y las familias están invitados a participar en clases de baile de alta energía, disfrutar de una actuación del Equipo de Celebración de NDI y aprender más sobre la misión de NDI de llevar programas de educación artística a los niños. La admisión es gratuita. Los visitantes menores de 18 años deben estar acompañados por un padre o tutor. El Centro para el Aprendizaje y las Artes está ubicado en el No. 217 de la calle 147 oeste.
Para más información, por favor visite nationaldance.org.
Noche de redes de artistas
Inwood Art Works organizará una noche de redes de artistas de la zona alta en Indian Road Cafe el lunes 2 de marzo a las 6:30 p.m. Indian Road Cafe proporcionará cerveza y vino de cortesía. Conozca a nuevos colaboradores, comparta recursos, encuentre a un mentor o un aprendiz, descubra más sobre lo que está sucediendo aquí en su vecindario. Gratis con reserva, o según lo permita el espacio con el inicio de sesión el día del evento. Indian Road Cafe está ubicado en el No. 600 de la calle 218 oeste.
Para más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2T6llcC.
Primer viernes afrocubano
En honor a la herencia afrolatina de Arturo Schomburg y al compromiso del artista de recolectar materiales que capturen las contribuciones y la creatividad de la diáspora africana, el Centro Schomburg y el Festival Afrolatino NYC presentarán una noche de música con Conjunto Guantánamo el viernes 6 de marzo a las 6:00 pm.
El aclamado grupo folklórico cubano Conjunto Guantánamo traerá nuevas interpretaciones de los sonidos clásicos afrocubanos en esta edición especial de “Primer viernes”. El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra está ubicado en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X.
Para más información, por favor visite on.nypl.org/2T5cLeb.
Proxima
Uptown Flicks, en asociación con RDV con French Cinema, ofrecerá una proyección exclusiva de Proxima, de Alice Winocour, el jueves 12 de marzo a las 7:00 p.m. en el cine Maysles. La película se estrenó en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto. Sarah (Eva Green) es madre francesa y astronauta en la Agencia Espacial Europea en Colonia. Cuando Sarah es elegida para formar parte de la tripulación de una misión espacial de un año llamada “Proxima”, crea caos en su relación con su hija Stella, de siete años.
Proxima ofrece un comentario reflexivo sobre un mundo donde es difícil encontrar la armonía entre la familia y el trabajo, combinando conceptos sobre identidad, maternidad y búsqueda del heroísmo. Maysles Cinema está ubicado en el No. 343 de la avenida Lenox.
Para más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2VbXhrm.