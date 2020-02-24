Community News 02.26.20

Community Day

On Sat., Feb. 29th at 2:00 p.m. join the National Dance Institute (NDI) for an afternoon of family-friendly activities at the NDI’s Center for Learning and the Arts in Harlem. Children and families are invited to participate in high-energy dance classes, enjoy a performance by NDI’s Celebration Team, and learn more about NDI’s mission to bring arts education programming to children. Admission is free. Visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Center for Learning and the Arts is located at 217 West 147th Street.

For more information, please visit nationaldance.org.

Artist Networking Night

Inwood Art Works will host an uptown artist networking night at Indian Road Cafè on Mon., Mar. 2nd at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary beer and wine will provided by Indian Road Café. Meet new collaborators, share resources, find a mentor or an apprentice, find out more about what’s happening next right here in your neighborhood. Free with RSVP, or as space allows with sign-in on the day of the event. Indian Road Café is located at 600 West 218th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2T6llcC.

Afro-Cuban First Friday

In honor of Arturo Schomburg’s Afro-Latino heritage and the artist’s commitment to collecting materials that capture the contributions and creativity of the African Diaspora, the Schomburg Center and Afro-Latino Festival NYC will present an evening of music with Conjunto Guantánamo on Fri., Mar. 6th at 6:00 p.m.

The acclaimed Cuban folklore group Conjunto Guantánamo will bring fresh interpretations of classic Afro-Cuban sounds on this special edition of “First Fridays.” The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2T5cLeb.

Proxima

Uptown Flicks, in partnership with RDV with French Cinema, will offer an exclusive screening of Alice Winocour’s Proxima, on Thur., Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the Maysles Cinema. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Sarah (Eva Green) is a French mother and astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. When Sarah is chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima,’ it creates chaos in her relationship with her seven-year-old daughter Stella.

Proxima delivers a thoughtful commentary on a world where it’s difficult to find harmony between family and work, co-mingling concepts on identity, motherhood and the pursuit of heroism. Maysles Cinema is located at 343 Lenox Avenue.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2VbXhrm.