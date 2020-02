Community News 02.19.20

Lu Over the Wall

Columbia University School of Arts presents Lenfest Kids, a monthly series of films for the whole family. Lenfest Kids: H2O continues throughout February to feature films about water as part of Columbia’s Year of Water, exploring the world’s oceans as a space of adventure, fantasy, wonder, and mystery.

LenFest Kids will screen the animated film Lu Over the Wall on Sat., Feb. 22nd at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Lu Over The Wall directed by Masaaki Yuasa tells the story of Kai, a gloomy middle school student whose life changes after meeting Lu, a mermaid. Lenfest Center for the Arts at Columbia University is located at 615 West 129th Street.



For more information, please visit lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/kids.

Piano Concert with Emme Kemp

On Sat., Feb. 22nd at 2:00 p.m. join NYC Parks for a Black History Month piano concert at Jackie Robinson Recreation Center. Piano artist Emme Kemp will play for the first hour of the event, followed by open play for attendees to showcase their own talents. Chicago-born Kemp has been hailed by the National Jazz Museum in Harlem as “an unsung heroine in American music.” The Jackie Robinson Recreation Center is located at 85 Bradhurst Avenue.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/2uPnUYz.

Domingo Loco + Tango Milonga

Come to Domingo Loco | Tango Milonga, a tango dancing event, on Sun., Feb. 23rd. This monthly event is hosted at El Barrio’s Artspace PS 109 and will feature the Argentinean tango legend Tito Castro, who will perform with his band. Tango lessons and a social will also be featured. El Barrio’s Artspace PS 109 is located at 215 East 99th Street.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/3261yOR.

The Two Elizas

Join Morris-Jumel Mansion on Thur., Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. as Professor Katherine Manthorne explores the interconnected lives of two influential women from 19th Century New York, Eliza Jumel and Eliza Pratt Greatorex. Jumel, a self-made woman who became one of the richest women in New York, was the mansion’s longest living resident. Four years after Jumel’s death, Eliza Pratt Greatorex was one of America’s most famous women artists and only female member of the National Academy of Design. Professor Manthorne’s illustrated presentation focuses on Pratt Greatorex’s folio volume Old New York: From the Battery to Bloomingdale (1875) in which the artist depicted the city’s threatened architectural landmarks during the post-Civil War building boom, including Morris-Jumel Mansion and its grounds.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/37ulAn8.